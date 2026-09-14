Missing Hiker Found on Remote Island After Being Spotted on Trail Camera

A 70-year-old hiker who had been missing for a week on a remote Michigan island after being spotted on a trail camera.

Craig Berg had been missing in Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior, near Michigan’s border with Canada, since September 5.

Isle Royale National Park is a rugged, remote island and one of the least visited national parks in the U.S. because of its location in the middle of Lake Superior. There are no roads or wheeled vehicles on the island, and there is also no cell service.

According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, Berg, who is based in Royal Oak, Michigan, arrived at the remote national park for a solo hike on August 27. He was scheduled to return home by ferry to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on September 5. When he did not arrive home, his family reported him missing.

Search and rescue efforts began on September 6. Crews initially focused on Rock Harbor, where Berg had planned to end his hike. However, the search was expanded to other areas, including the Greenstone Ridge Trail, after a trail camera captured images of Berg there on August 30.

The trail camera images provided search teams with an important indication of where Berg had been on the island. Ground search teams then had to navigate the island’s 200 square miles of land on foot, moving through dense boreal forest and rocky ridges.

Berg was eventually located and rescued by an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City. The crew hoisted him from the wilderness and transported him to Marquette Regional Airport in Gwinn, Michigan, about 140 miles away.

Berg was injured and hypothermic after spending a week stranded alone in the national park’s rugged terrain. Despite his condition, he was “alive and alert”, according to a statement posted to the Isle Royale National Park’s Facebook page.

Dramatic video footage posted by the Coast Guard shows the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoisting the 70-year-old from the wilderness before he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.













The extent of Berg’s injuries and the circumstances of his disappearance are not yet known. Berg’s son Evan Berg says he was ecstatic after his father was found on Saturday.

“He was in rough shape, but he’s okay,” Evan tells WLUC, “He’s able to speak. He asked for food and water. We’re just so grateful, and we couldn’t be more happy and relieved, and we appreciate all the support we’ve had on social media, and we are just so grateful.”

Previously, PetaPixel reported on how a wildlife bear camera saved a stranded hiker’s life after viewers spotted him pleading “Help me” on a livestream. The unidentified hiker got lost while hiking a remote mountain range in Katmai National Park in Alaska, U.S. as a result of bad weather and poor visibility.