Save Up to $600 on Sony Cameras and Lenses for a Limited Time

Sony is offering discounts of up to $600 off for cameras and $200 off for lenses.

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and Sony is offering hot discounts on select camera bodies and lenses for a limited time. This could be a great time for Sony shooters to take advantage of price cuts, which go as high as $600 off for camera bodies and up to $200 off for specific lenses. These deals won’t last long, either, as they are only available until October 13th.

Cameras

One of the hottest deals is $400 off for the Sony a7R V, which PetaPixel recently featured in a high resolution camera shootout. It stands out for its excellent sensor, and is among the best cameras for portraits and landscape on the market right now.

Also on a discount right now is the Sony a7 IV, which is currently $200 off. The a7 series (sans “R” or “S”) is Sony’s fantastic all-around model line, and the a7 IV has been a top seller since it was released in 2021.

For those not interested in the most recent camera models, the previous generation Sony a7 III is $300 off. However, the steepest discount is the Sony a7 II, which is $500 off for the body-only and a whopping $600 off for the camera with a kit lens.

And finally, the compact, vlogging-friendly ZV-1F — which trades the 24-70mm equivalent focal range of the original ZV-1 for a wider fixed 20mm equivalent perspective — is $100 off.

Here’s the full list of camera bodies on sale:

Sony a6100 — $600 ($150 off)

Sony a6100 kit with 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 and 55-210mm f/f.5-6.3 — $900 ($200 off)

Sony ZV-E10 — $700 ($100 off)

Sony a6400 — $750 ($150 off)

Sony a6600 — $1,000 ($200 off)

Sony a7 II — $900 ($500 off)

Sony a7 II kit with PZ 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 — $1,000 ($600 off)

Sony a7C — $1,300 ($300 off)

Sony a7 III — $1,500 ($300 off)

Sony a7 IV — $2,300 ($200 off)

Sony ZV-E1 — $1,900 ($300 off)

Sony a7R V — $3,500 ($400 off)

Sony a7S III — $3,200 ($300 off)

Sony ZV-1 — $600 ($150 off)

Sony ZV-1F — $400 ($100 off)

Sony ZV-1 II — $800 ($100 off)

Lenses

Sony also has deals for a wide range of lenses as well. At the head of the pack are a couple of all-purpose zooms that shooters might want to snag. Both the Sony 24-105mm f/4 G and the Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm f/4 are on sale for $200 off.

Another group of lenses that might be worth a look are the first-generation models of Sony’s holy-trinity of f/2.8 G Master zooms: the Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM, Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM, and Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM are all $100 off, although the 16-35mm is currently out of stock.

Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM — $2,400 ($100 off)

Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 GM — $2,900 ($100 off)

Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM — $1,500 ($100 off)

Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM — $1,900 ($100 off)

Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G — $1,900 ($100 off)

Sony 20mm f/1.8 G — $800 ($100 off)

Sony 20-70mm f/4 G — $1,000 ($100 off)

Sony 24-105mm f/4 G — $1,100 ($200 off)

Sony 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 — $950 ($100 off)

Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM — $1,600 ($100 off)

Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm f/4 — $700 ($200)

Sony 24mm f/1.4 GM — $1,300 ($100 off)

Sony 24mm f/2.8 G — $550 ($50 off)

Sony 35mm f/1.4 GM — $1,300 ($100 off)

Sony 35mm f/1.8 — $650 ($100 off)

Sony 40mm f/2.5 G — $550 ($50 off)

Sony 50mm f/1.2 GM — $1,900 ($100 off)

Sony 50mm f/1.4 GM — $1,200 ($100 off)

Sony 50mm f/1.8 — $200 ($50 off)

Sony 50mm f/2.5 — $600 ($50 off)

Sony Sonnar T* FE 55mm f/1.8 — $900 ($100 off)

Sony 70-200mm f/4 G — $1,100 ($100 off)

Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM — $1,900 ($100 off)

Sony 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G — $1,175 ($100 off)

Sony 85mm f/1.8 — $550 ($50 off)

Sony 90mm f/2.8 G Macro — $1,000 ($100 off)

Sony PZ 16-35mm f/4 — $1,100 ($100 off)

Sony PZ 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 — $650 ($100 off)

Sony 11mm f/1.8 — $500 ($50 off)

Sony 15mm f/1.4 G — $650 ($100 off)

Sony 16-55mm f/2.8 G — $1,300 ($100 off)

Sony 30mm f/3.5 — $250 ($50 off)

Sony 35mm f/1.8 — $650 ($50 off)

Sony 50mm f/1.8 — $200 ($50 off)

Sony 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G — $900 ($100 off)

Sony 10-20mm f/4 G — $650 ($100 off)

Sony 18-105mm f/4 G — $550 ($100 off)

Get These Deals While You Can

The Sony camera and lens discounts are only available for a limited time and will expire on October 13th. Many of the products on sale are also available in limited quantities, including quite a few of the older lens models, so interested photographers should act fast.

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.