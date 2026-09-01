Dyson’s $499 Electric Toothbrush Has a Camera That Watches Your Teeth

Technology company Dyson has launched an electric toothbrush that uses a built-in camera to help clean between the teeth.

After six years of development, Dyson has introduced the Dyson CameraJet, the company’s first dental hygiene product. The $499 electric toothbrush combines a camera-equipped brush head with a mouthwash jet designed to target the spaces between teeth.

The CameraJet is available starting today in ceramic blue and ceramic pink. In addition to brushing, the device is designed to help clean between teeth without requiring a separate flossing step. The toothbrush can livestream video of the inside of the user’s mouth to a smartphone over Wi-Fi. The camera also works with an AI-powered system that identifies gaps between the teeth and directs the mouthwash jet toward them.













According to a report by WIRED, the CameraJet is essentially an electric toothbrush with an integrated flosser that shoots liquid into the spaces between teeth as the user brushes. The system is designed to determine when the brush head is positioned over a gap that needs to be cleaned.

A built-in endoscope camera captures and analyzes 28 images per second as the toothbrush moves across the teeth. Dyson calls the technology its Gap Optical Targeting system. The company says the system uses a macro-lens camera and a machine learning algorithm trained on 470,000 dental images collected during the six-year development process. Dyson says the system can identify a gap and activate the mouthwash jet within 100 milliseconds. This allows the CameraJet to direct bursts of rinse into the spaces between teeth while the user continues brushing normally.

The camera connects to a smartphone through the MyDyson app using Bluetooth, while the toothbrush uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. According to PCMag, Dyson says the device does not store images or video on the toothbrush or upload them to the cloud. Instead, footage from a cleaning session can only be viewed live on the connected smartphone while the toothbrush is being used.

Dyson has emphasized these privacy safeguards since users may be concerned about having a camera in their bathroom. However, the company says the camera only turns on when users are viewing the live feed through the MyDyson app or when the toothbrush’s jet-flossing function is active.

Cameras are increasingly being added to everyday consumer products, and Apple is reportedly exploring the technology for a future version of its AirPods. The camera-equipped AirPods could arrive as soon as this year and will capture low-resolution images of the world around the user, powering contextual AI, according to reports.

Image creditsAll photos by Dyson.