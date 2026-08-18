Camera-Equipped AirPods Shown In Action in macOS Beta

Earlier this month, Apple insider Mark Gurman at Bloomberg said that new AirPods with cameras could be coming this year. The evidence is mounting.

Gurman noted that the new AirPods were referenced in iOS 27 beta code, but now a new macOS Tahoe 26.7 beta does more than reference AirPods, it actually shows them in action with an instructional reference video.

As MacRumors reports, the macOS release candidate includes video showing a demo of AirPods that work alongside Apple’s Visual Intelligence feature.

Here is your first look at AirPods with Cameras in action using Visual Intelligence. This video file came from macOS 26.7 RC pic.twitter.com/yo7RI4MCeu — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 18, 2026

As MacRumors says and PetaPixel has written before, camera-equipped AirPods will capture visual information that works alongside Apple Intelligence and Siri. The AirPods can see the world around the wearer, and the wearer can then ask questions about it.

In the demo video above, the wearer holds up a book and the AirPods record visual information about the book’s cover.

Camera-equipped AirPods will likely exist solely to work alongside Apple Intelligence.

“Taking a photo from someone’s ear is not what anyone wants — and that’s not what these new AirPods will do,” PetaPixel‘s Matt Growcoot wrote earlier this month. “Instead of recording photos or videos, the AirPods will capture low-resolution images of the world around the user, powering contextual artificial intelligence via Siri.”

Per a follow-up story on MacRumors, the camera-equipped AirPods are “likely to be part of the AirPods Pro lineup rather than separate ‘AirPods Ultra.'”

The situation with the camera-equipped AirPods has been rather confusing, with multiple codenamed products seemingly being very similar to one another.

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on smart glasses as well, which presumably would work alongside AirPods, camera-equipped and standard alike. Smart glasses have become very popular in recent years, both for recording content from a first-person perspective and also for working alongside AI to deliver information about the wearer’s surroundings.

Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone launch event next month, during which the company could unveil the long-rumored AirPods with a camera.

Image creditsApple. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.