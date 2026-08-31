Godox Unveils a Customizable Pixel Art Light You Put On Your Camera

Alongside a new Litemons LE600R RGB LED Monolight for filmmakers and content creators, Godox announced a wacky new customizable Creative Pixel Light that people can put on their cameras or even wear like a watch.

The Godox LT1 Creative Pixel Light is a teeny-tiny light comprised of a grid of pixels. Each of these pixels can be controlled independently in terms of brightness and color, allowing users to create pixellated designs, great for showing off branding in a photo or video environment. It’s really all about fun.

The Godox LT1 is similar in spirit to Insta360’s new flagship wireless mic system, which it introduced in May. The Insta360 Mic Pro has a customizable E-Ink display, letting users put their name or brand logo on their wireless mic rather than try to make it as hidden as possible.

The LT1 weighs just 37 grams (1.3 ounces) and is 48 x 37 x 27 millimeters (1.9 x 1.5 x 1.1 inches). It connects via a cold shoe or magnets, and features a built-in lithium-ion battery. Since it’s not a hot shoe light, it is controlled wirelessly using an accompanying smartphone app.

The Godox LT1 has little horns and ears, too. While it may seem random, the design is based on Godox’s official company mascot: a white bull.

In the app, users can create custom light designs, including animated ones that rotate through different shapes.













“Add hearts, smiley faces, and other shapes, numbers, or words to the LT1,” Godox says. “A built-in library of images or scrolling text keeps it simple, while the Godox Light app unlocks custom pixel-style art possibilities.”

The Godox LT1 is also useful. It isn’t just for decoration. The LT1 can turn wireless Godox lights on and off with a simple tap. It’s arguably the most stylish light controller unit on the market.

If photographers want to bring their LT1 everywhere and enjoy a bit of illuminated pixel art at all times, Godox is also selling a separate wristband that lets people wear the LT1 directly on their wrist, like a watch — if a watch didn’t tell the time.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox LT1 is available to order now for $33.90. The optional wristband is $5.90. Both products should begin shipping very soon.

Image creditsGodox