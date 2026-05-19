Insta360’s New Flagship Wireless Mics Have Customizable Displays

Insta360 has announced the Mic Pro, the company’s new flagship wireless microphone system. The Mic Pro is designed for advanced and professional creators, filmmakers, podcasts, and event professionals who require pro-grade results in a simple, straightforward package.

Industry Firsts

The Mic Pro features a pair of industry-first technologies: a customizable E-Ink display and a three-microphone array.

Customizable E-Ink Display

The E-Ink display lets users personalize their Mic Pro, adding any graphic they want to the transmitter using the Insta360 app, which is the actual mic that people wear. People can use this to showcase their television station logo, YouTube or social media art, people’s names, or useful production identifiers. Since it’s an E-Ink display, which requires very little power, the graphics stay visible even when the system is powered off.

“On a busy set with multiple transmitters, instant visual identification replaces guesswork,” Insta360 says. The company adds that E-Ink displays remain very easy to see under direct sunlight as well, offering an advantage over a more traditional display technology like OLED.

Three-Mic Array

As for the other industry-first feature, the three-mic array, Insta360 says that this approach significant improves audio quality.

“Conventional wireless microphones rely on a single omnidirectional capsule. The pickup pattern is fixed, and users cannot adapt to different acoustic environments without switching hardware entirely,” Insta360 explains. “Mic Pro integrates three microphones into each transmitter. Digital signal processing dynamically combines their input to emulate distinct polar patterns, selectable from the receiver or the Insta360 app. The result is a single device that adapts to the environment rather than the other way around, with the right pickup pattern ready for each shooting scenario.”

When used mounted on a camera for video shoots, the Mic Pro’s cardioid configuration functions like a directional shotgun mic, providing front-focused audio capture without the need for additional hardware or accessories.

The omnidirectional mode, on the other hand, expands the pickup area for ambient capture. Cardioid mode, with its tighter pickup, is also well-suited to vlogging, livestreaming, and voiceover work. The Figure-8 mode captures from the front and rear, useful for interviews and dialogues.

Noise-Cancellation, 32-Bit Float, and More

As is fairly standard in the mic industry these days, the Insta360 Mic Pro features AI-powered noise cancellation. Powered by an onboard NPU chip, this noise cancellation works to reduce background interference without disrupting vocal recording. Insta360 promises that “Wind, crowd noise, and ambient interference are reduced while voices remain clear and lifelike.”

The Insta360 Mic Pro features 32-bit float internal recording, which delivers expanded dynamic range compared to conventional 24-bit recording systems. The Mic Pro transmitters also feature 32GB of onboard storage. This ensures a continuous safety net. The transmitters also record stereo audio internally, which Insta360 notes is a “unique” feature in this class of mic.

While many compact wireless mic systems limit two transmitters per receiver, the Mic Pro system offers two additional configurations that may prove useful in certain workflows. There’s a 4-to-1 mode that connects four transmitters to one receiver, which sends four isolated tracks to the receiver. Then there’s a 2-to-4 mode that creates a two-receiver, four-transmitter system that can work well in multi-camera setups.

Those with compatible Sony cameras can also get four-channel output using a sold-separately Camera Adapter. This adapter enables 48kHz 24-bit digital audio across four tracks.

Of course, the Mic Pro directly connects with Insta360’s latest cameras, including the X5, X4 Air, Ace Pro 2, and Go Ultra, via Bluetooth. This delivers 48kHz audio without any receiver. The company notes that upcoming Insta360 releases will support dual-transmitter direct connection as well.

Each transmitter has 10 hours of battery life, which can be extended to 30 hours with the included charging case. A quick five-minute charge provides another hour of recording time.

Mic Pro supports timecode sync via its TCXO oscillator, and the company promises less than one frame of drift across 24 hours of recording.

DSLR and mirrorless camera owners can connect to the Mic Pro via a 3.5mm audio cable, while smartphone users can connect using USB-C or Lightning adapters. As mentioned, Insta360 cameras connect via Bluetooth. Mic Pro works with “virtually every camera, phone, and recorder in professional use today,” the company says.

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Mic Pro is available now. The kit with two transmitters, one receiver, and the charging case starts at $329.99. Additional configurations are available.

Image credits: Insta360. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.