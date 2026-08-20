Godox’s New Electric Suction Cup Lets Photographers Put Lights In Unusual Places

News
Jeremy Gray

A Godox ES01 suction mount with three circular units attached to a blue wall, with a single detached unit sitting on the surface below.

Godox’s latest lighting product isn’t a light at all, but an electric suction accessory that lets users mount flashes and other lights in unusual places.

Godox has been on a hot streak of releasing new lights in recent years, like the retro-styled iM30Pro in June and the universal iT32 iFlash last autumn. These flashes and many more are compatible with Godox’s new ES01 Electric Suction Base. This $29 accessory lets photographers and videographers stick certain Godox flashes and LEDs onto desks, walls, and glass.

A round, black Godox ES01 accessory with a cold shoe mount attached to its center.
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Godox ES01

As spotted by CineD, the ES01 Suction Base supports up to 1.3 pounds (nearly 590 grams) of gear and uses a built-in battery to stay attached automatically. The device also releases suction with a single button press, so it’s easy to take down. The built-in battery charges via USB-C. It has a red warning light and emits a buzzing sound when the battery is running low.

“Press once to activate motorized vacuum suction, then attach a flash or compact LED light with the interchangeable adapters,” Godox says. “From automotive shoots to indoor sets, ES01 helps you place light where traditional stands are difficult to use.”

The new suction cup accessory works with the following Godox photography flashes: the TT350, V350, iT32, iT30Pro, iT22, iT20, iM22, iM20, iM30 Pro, and iM30. It also works with Godox’s compact LED6R and LED6Bi lights. It also works with any other hot shoe flashes below the weight limit.

A hand holds a black, circular Godox ES01 device featuring a square mounting bracket on its flat surface.

The ES01 is “about the size of a tennis ball” and weighs 2.4 ounces (69 grams). It is 2.7 x 2.7 x 1.7 inches (68 x 68 x 42 millimeters).

There’s also an ES01 K3 kit that includes three ES01 suction cups and a bracket that attaches them in a triangular arrangement. In this case, users can stick heavier Godox gear on a wall or window. In this setup, the load capacity is 4.4 pounds (just under two kilograms), meaning users can stick Godox’s professional flashes or LEDs in unusual places.

Four panels showing a modular suction mount system: a single unit holding a flash, a magnetic cold shoe connection, a three-unit kit supporting a larger strobe, and a 1/4" adapter holding a small LED light.

The ES01 K3 is compatible with the Godox AD100Pro, AD100Pro II, AD200Pro, AD200Pro II, AD300Pro, and AD300Pro II flashes. It also supports the company’s P260C Pro, FH50Bi, FH50R, and LED308II LEDs. It can also support other lights with baby pin or 1/4-20 compatibility that weigh less than 4.4 pounds.

A four-panel collage showing a magnetic mounting accessory attached to a car windshield, a metal wall, an orange surface, and a table, holding various camera flash and lighting units.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox ES01 is available to order now for $29, while the three-cup ES01 K3 kit for bigger, heavier lights is $79.

Godox ES01Buy new on B&HGodox ES01Buy used on KEH.com

Image creditsGodox

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