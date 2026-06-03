Godox Launches Compact, Retro-Inspired iM30Pro Flash

Godox has announced the new iM30Pro, an upgraded version of its popular pocket-sized iM30 flash that adds a rechargeable lithium battery, bounce flash capability, a color display, and expanded creative controls while maintaining the compact design that made the original model appealing to travel and street photographers.

Designed as a simple and affordable on-camera flash for photographers who want more flexibility than a built-in camera flash can provide, the Godox iM30Pro retains the retro-inspired styling of its predecessor while introducing several features typically found on larger flash units.

With a suggested retail price of $45, the new flash is positioned as an entry-level lighting option for photographers using compact mirrorless cameras, rangefinder-style bodies, and everyday carry kits.

A Compact Flash With More Creative Control

At its core, the iM30Pro is designed to provide photographers with a lightweight lighting solution that remains easy to carry at all times. Measuring just 2.5 x 2.4 x 1.9 inches (6.4 x 6.2 x 4.8 centimeters) and weighing only 4.3 ounces (121 grams), the flash is small enough to fit into a jacket pocket or camera bag compartment without adding significant bulk.

Unlike many compact flashes that offer only basic automatic operation, the iM30Pro includes both Auto and Manual flash modes. Auto mode simplifies exposure calculations for casual shooting, while Manual mode allows photographers to fine-tune output from full power down to 1/128 power for greater creative control.

The flash also supports S1 and S2 optical receiver modes, allowing it to fire in response to another flash source for simple off-camera lighting setups.

Rechargeable Battery and Faster Workflow

One of the most significant upgrades over the original iM30 is the move to an integrated rechargeable lithium battery.

The built-in 7.4V 700mAh battery is rated for up to 550 full-power flashes on a charge and can be replenished via USB-C. Godox also claims a recycle time of approximately 1.5 seconds, helping photographers keep pace with fast-moving subjects and candid moments.

Battery status indicators are built into the flash, while automatic standby and power-saving features help maximize runtime between charges.

Bounce Flash Comes to the iM Series

Unlike the fixed-head design of the original model, the iM30Pro introduces a tilting flash head that can be adjusted to 45°, 60°, 75°, and 90° positions.

This allows photographers to bounce light off ceilings and other reflective surfaces, producing softer, more natural-looking illumination than direct flash. Bounce flash is particularly useful for indoor portraits, events, and social photography where harsh frontal lighting can be distracting.

The addition of bounce capability significantly expands the creative flexibility of the flash without sacrificing its compact form factor.

Magnetic Accessories and Universal Compatibility

The front of the iM30Pro incorporates a magnetic mounting system compatible with Godox’s optional MA01 magnetic accessory kit. Photographers can attach modifiers such as diffusers, grids, and colored filters to shape and control the light output without complicated mounting systems.

Godox has also maintained broad compatibility by using a single-contact hot shoe design. The flash can be used with a wide range of cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, and other brands that support standard hot shoe flash triggering.

Additional features include a guide number of 49.2 feet (15 meters) at ISO 100, a 2.5mm sync port for wired triggering, and a new color display that makes settings easier to view and adjust than on the original model.

iM30 vs iM30Pro: What’s New?

While the original iM30 earned praise for its simplicity and ultra-compact size, the new iM30Pro adds several meaningful upgrades for photographers who want more flexibility without switching to a larger speedlight.

The most obvious change is the addition of a rechargeable lithium battery. The original iM30 relied on replaceable batteries, while the iM30Pro features a built-in USB-C rechargeable power source that delivers up to 550 full-power flashes.

The flash head has also been redesigned with tilt functionality, enabling bounce flash at multiple angles. This alone makes the iM30Pro substantially more versatile for indoor shooting.

Godox has also added a color display for easier operation, magnetic accessory compatibility for expanded creative options, and support for both Auto and Manual flash modes. While both models are designed to remain approachable and beginner-friendly, the iM30Pro offers considerably more control for photographers looking to grow their lighting skills.

Despite these additions, the new model remains highly portable and retains the minimalist design philosophy that made the original iM30 popular. Godox positions the iM30Pro as an affordable step-up from the original iM30, offering rechargeable power, bounce-flash capabilities, magnetic accessories, and expanded creative control in one of the smallest flash units currently available.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox iFlash Camera Flash iM30Pro is available now with a recommended retail price of $45, although the company notes that regional pricing may vary due to taxes and local market conditions.

Image credits: Godox