Godox’s New Universal Flash Has a Swappable Hotshoe That Is Also a Wireless Trigger

Jeremy Gray

Two digital cameras with external flashes are displayed, one showing the back and the other the front. Between them is a standalone flash unit, all set on white platforms against a light background.

Godox announced a new compact camera flash and accompanying wireless flash trigger. The Godox iT32 iFlash and X5 TTL Wireless Flash Trigger comprise a new modular lighting system built for all major camera systems, supporting full TTL and HSS across the board. The flash itself has an interchangeable hot shoe, so photographers can mix and match camera brands in their kit without needing a new flash.

The Godox iT32 flash itself looks pretty standard at first glance. It has a touchscreen on the back, a rotating and tilting flash head, a built-in reflector and diffuser, and it charges via USB-C. It promises advanced flash functions, including an LED modeling lamp and 2.4GHz wireless control, and accepts magnetic color filters to provide photographers with additional creative control.

Two digital cameras are shown from the back, each with a device mounted on top. The left camera has a small wireless transmitter, while the right has a larger flash unit with a lit display screen. A dramatic light shines in the background.
Godox X5 (left) and Godox iT32 (right)

The Godox iT32 “Mini Flash” has a guide number of 18 meters (59.1 feet) and can be wirelessly controlled from up to 80 meters (262.5 feet) away. Its flash duration can be as short as 1/30,000s, and Godox says it can recycle in as little as 1.5 seconds. The user controls power from 1/128 to 1/1, and +/- 3 EV of flash compensation is available.

The Godox iT32 measures approximately 101 x 56 x 39 millimeters (4 x 2.2 x 1.5 inches) and weighs around 170 grams (six ounces).

However, from a design perspective, what makes the Godox iT32 unique is its detachable hot shoe. Unlike other flashes, which are a single, unified unit with an integrated shoe, the Godox iT32 doesn’t have a hot shoe itself at all. This is where the Godox X5 comes in.

Close-up of a camera flash unit displaying "Flash Trigger Info" on its screen, showing mode as "XSS" and a full battery icon. The flash unit is black with buttons and a green LED light. The background is blurred beige.

The Godox X5 wireless flash trigger is also a hot shoe, and it attaches magnetically to the iT32.

“The magnetic interface between iT32 and X5 ensures a stable, one-click connection that’s first yet quick to detach,” Godox promises. The iT32 automatically identifies which X5 version is attached, ensuring consistent performance regardless of the camera being used.

The iT32 features a 2.4GHz receiver, while the X5 is a 2.4GHz transmitter and controller, which the maker says delivers a stable, instant connection that doesn’t require manual pairing. The iT32 and X5 can also act as master units to control multiple remote Godox flashes, not just iT32 models. If a flash is in the broad Godox wireless X system family, it can work alongside the new flash and trigger.

“The iT32 and X5 offer a universal solution for photographers working across different camera systems. Its interchangeable magnetic X5 hotshoe allows instant switching between brands by simply changing the X5 version,” Godox explains. “This flexible design helps photographers focus more on creativity and less on equipment compatibility.”

A photographer takes a picture of a woman posing in front of vintage gas pumps, with a large Godox softbox light set up nearby in a brightly colored indoor setting.

Pricing and Availability

 The Godox iT32 TTL Mini Flash is available to preorder now for $79 and works with nearly every major camera brand. The accompanying Godox X5 is available for Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, and Sony cameras for $19.90.

Buy the Godox iT32 Mini Flash new on B&HBuy the Godox iT32 Mini Flash used on KEH.com
Buy the Godox X5 Wireless Flash Trigger new on B&HBuy the Godox X5 Wireless Flash Trigger used on KEH.com

Image credits: Godox

, ,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A digital camera with an attached external device displaying exposure settings on a small screen, placed on top of the camera near the lens and viewfinder. New Godox X3 Pro Wireless Flash Controller Aims to Do it All
The Flashpoint R2 Nano flash trigger sits on a camera in front of a black background. The Godox Xnano Is a Compact Flash Trigger With a Touchscreen
Two Godox camera flash units are displayed on a bluish, abstract background; one shows the front view with a prominent flash head, while the other displays the back with control screen and buttons. Godox V480C TTL Flash Promises Pro Power in a Portable Package
Studio lighting equipment, including two Godox flash units with digital displays, posed against a dark background. In the distance, silhouettes of cameras are visible. Godox V100 On-Camera Flash Promises Unprecedented Power
Discussion