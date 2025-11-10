Godox’s New Universal Flash Has a Swappable Hotshoe That Is Also a Wireless Trigger

Godox announced a new compact camera flash and accompanying wireless flash trigger. The Godox iT32 iFlash and X5 TTL Wireless Flash Trigger comprise a new modular lighting system built for all major camera systems, supporting full TTL and HSS across the board. The flash itself has an interchangeable hot shoe, so photographers can mix and match camera brands in their kit without needing a new flash.

The Godox iT32 flash itself looks pretty standard at first glance. It has a touchscreen on the back, a rotating and tilting flash head, a built-in reflector and diffuser, and it charges via USB-C. It promises advanced flash functions, including an LED modeling lamp and 2.4GHz wireless control, and accepts magnetic color filters to provide photographers with additional creative control.

The Godox iT32 “Mini Flash” has a guide number of 18 meters (59.1 feet) and can be wirelessly controlled from up to 80 meters (262.5 feet) away. Its flash duration can be as short as 1/30,000s, and Godox says it can recycle in as little as 1.5 seconds. The user controls power from 1/128 to 1/1, and +/- 3 EV of flash compensation is available.

The Godox iT32 measures approximately 101 x 56 x 39 millimeters (4 x 2.2 x 1.5 inches) and weighs around 170 grams (six ounces).

However, from a design perspective, what makes the Godox iT32 unique is its detachable hot shoe. Unlike other flashes, which are a single, unified unit with an integrated shoe, the Godox iT32 doesn’t have a hot shoe itself at all. This is where the Godox X5 comes in.

The Godox X5 wireless flash trigger is also a hot shoe, and it attaches magnetically to the iT32.

“The magnetic interface between iT32 and X5 ensures a stable, one-click connection that’s first yet quick to detach,” Godox promises. The iT32 automatically identifies which X5 version is attached, ensuring consistent performance regardless of the camera being used.

The iT32 features a 2.4GHz receiver, while the X5 is a 2.4GHz transmitter and controller, which the maker says delivers a stable, instant connection that doesn’t require manual pairing. The iT32 and X5 can also act as master units to control multiple remote Godox flashes, not just iT32 models. If a flash is in the broad Godox wireless X system family, it can work alongside the new flash and trigger.

“The iT32 and X5 offer a universal solution for photographers working across different camera systems. Its interchangeable magnetic X5 hotshoe allows instant switching between brands by simply changing the X5 version,” Godox explains. “This flexible design helps photographers focus more on creativity and less on equipment compatibility.”

Pricing and Availability

The Godox iT32 TTL Mini Flash is available to preorder now for $79 and works with nearly every major camera brand. The accompanying Godox X5 is available for Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, and Sony cameras for $19.90.

Image credits: Godox