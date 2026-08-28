Godox’s New Flexible Twin Light Is Made for Macro Photography

Godox has announced a new twin light system designed for macro photographers. The Godox Flexible Macro Twin Light MA2 is a hot-shoe lighting solution with dual flexible arms, A/B light control, adjustable color-temperature output, and more.

The Flexible Macro Twin Light MA2 is an LED-based system that works alongside separate flash units. When using the built-in LEDs, peak output will very likely be limited. Godox doesn’t list a guide number or lumens spec, but the LEDs can work as primary light, modeling lamps to preview setups, and fill. The LEDs can also be useful for video applications, delivering continuous light on a close-up subject. Users can adjust the LED color temperature from 2800 to 6500 K, and power from 1 to 100 percent.













Each of the two LEDs can be controlled independently, and the system also communicates with Godox’s wireless lights and flashes. Photographers can add the flexible twin lights to a more expansive lighting setup for macro work. The LEDs have a TLCI rating of 97 and CRI of 96.

For example, photographers can use the LED to set up and preview a scene, then magnetically mount Godox flashes directly to the flexible arms. In one of Godox’s examples, four iM20 flashes are attached to the arms, two on each LED. Godox doesn’t offer guide number or watt-second output specs for this flash, although hands-on testing has indicated a guide number of about five or six.

It will also work with Godox mini flashes like the iM22, iT20, and iT22. The company advises that the total load on each flexible arm must not exceed 90 grams.

The light includes a built-in rechargeable battery and promises up to 3.3 hours of runtime when used at 100 percent output. The twin-light system also includes a magnetic diffuser attachment.

“From insects and mushrooms to flowers, product details, and everyday close-ups, it helps reveal finer details, texture, and depth,” Godox says.

Sample Photos

The samples below show common use cases for the Godox MA2 Flexible Macro Twin Light. The LEDs can provide fill flash alongside dedicated mounted flash units or deliver primary light in low-light scenarios or when photographing slow-moving subjects.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox MA2 Flexible Macro Twin Light is available to order now for $79.

Image creditsGodox