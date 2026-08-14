The Best Deals on Telephoto Lenses for (Nearly) Every Camera

Mirrorless photographers are spoiled for choice when it comes to telephoto and super-telephoto lenses, no matter which camera system they use, and many of the best ones are on sale right now.

Telephoto and super-telephoto lenses are fantastic choices for sports and wildlife photography, but can also be used for landscape work and, occasionally, portraits with distinct compression. The deals below are organized by lens mount, and there’s something for everyone.

Canon RF

Kicking things off with Canon RF, the company has four super-telephoto lenses available on discount right now, ranging from the super-affordable f/11 telephoto primes to the company’s celebrated super-zooms.

The Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM lens is $200 off, bringing its price down to $729. Its similar sibling, the RF 800mm f/11 IS STM, is also $200 off, making it $999.

On the faster end of things, the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM, an excellent L-Series telephoto zoom lens, is $100 off. That brings its price down from $3,099 to $2,999.

The very popular Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM lens is also $100 off, bringing it to $2,149 for a limited time.

Sony E

Sony shooters have a few great options on the table here.

While the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS lens has technically been replaced by the new FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS, that lens is not for everyone. It’s $4,298 to start, and it’s bigger than the original 100-400mm GM. At $2,698 with a $100 discount, the original FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS remains a very capable lens.

Another of Sony’s telephoto zoom lenses that has technically been supplanted, the FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS is $100 off, bringing its price down to $1,998. While the newer Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS is a great lens, it’s also bigger, heavier, slower, and $2,698.













There’s also one third-party lens in the mix, the superb Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports. While it is capped at 15 frames per second continuous shooting on E-mount and doesn’t work with a teleconverter, it is among PetaPixel‘s favorite telephoto primes of all time. It’s a great lens, and it’s $300 off right now, bringing its price down to $2,999.

Nikon Z

The Nikon Z system has a ton of great lenses, but arguably the system’s greatest relative strength is its assortment of telephoto and super-telephoto lenses. Nikon really pulled out all the stops and made something for just about everyone.

On the more affordable end of things, the company’s Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S lens is $250 off until August 16 at 11:59 PM ET. That knocks the cost down from $2,945.95 to $2,696.95.













For a bit more reach, Nikon’s excellent Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR lens is $100 off until the end of the day on August 16. It is temporarily $2,096.95.

Moving on up to the “professional” range, with prices to match, the Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is $500 off, now available for $4,696.95. The longer Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is $1,000 off, bringing it to $5,996.95.

But wait, there’s more. The Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S is $1,500 off, and the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is $2,000 off. That makes these ultra-flagship primes $14,696.95 and $12,696.95, respectively. They aren’t cheap, but the big discounts definitely help soften the blow a bit for well-heeled professionals.













L-Mount

Unfortunately, the L-Mount options are fairly limited, but what the deals lack in quantity they more than make up for in quality. That same excellent Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens is $300 off on L-Mount, making it $2,999. It works with Sigma’s teleconverters and has no restrictions, so that’s a win, too.

X-Mount

Fujifilm X is another system with just one telephoto lens on sale. In this case, it’s the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD, which delivers a 225-750mm equivalent focal length range thanks to the APS-C crop factor. At $1,199 with a $300 instant savings, it’s a compelling choice for Fujifilm owners looking for a bit more reach in their kits.

Micro Four Thirds

Micro Four Thirds is a great system for telephoto lenses, thanks to its 2x crop factor and a strong lineup of fast, high-performance cameras.

OM System’s versatile M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro lens, equivalent to a 100-400mm on full-frame, is $300 off. It’s now $3,399.99.













The company’s outstanding flagship M.Zuiko 150-400mm f/4.5 TC 1.25 IS is $400 off, bringing it to $8,599.99. It’s still a steep price, but the 300-800mm-equivalent lens is among the best telephoto zoom lenses period.

For prime fans, the OM System M.Zuiko 300mm f/4 IS Pro is $300 off right now, bringing the 600mm equivalent lens down to $3,299.99.

Panasonic is not entirely left out of the mix. The company’s Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 50-200mm f/2.8-4, a 100-400mm equivalent zoom, is $200 off, making it just $1,697.99.

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsCanon, Nikon, and Sony. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.