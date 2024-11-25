Canon Eyes Nikon’s Popular Compact Telephoto Lenses With New Patents

Jeremy Gray

A bird flying in the sky.

Newly filed patents in Japan suggest Canon is, at the very least, considering bringing new telephoto and super-telephoto prime lenses to its EOS R mirrorless camera system, with numerous designs promising relatively compact and lightweight alternatives to exotic lenses.

Spied by Canon Rumors, Canon’s latest patents describe RF 400mm f/4, RF 500mm f/5.6, RF 600mm f/5.6, RF 600mm f/6.3, and RF 800mm f/6.3 lenses. Beyond the typical disclaimer that patents only describe what a company may one day release and that a patent filing is no guarantee that a lens will one day exist, some of these described lenses make a lot of sense.

While it’s unlikely Canon would launch both a 600mm f/5.6 and f/6.3 lens, for example, the general idea of compact, high-performing telephoto lenses that don’t break the bank has struck a chord with photographers in recent years. Canon has already targeted this user a few times with super-affordable, albeit slow RF lenses like the RF 800mm f/11, which costs just $999, and faster, more performant zoom lenses such as the relatively recent RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM.

A diagram of a camera lens.
RF 400mm f/4 lens patent | Credit: Canon’s filling on J-PlatPat
A diagram of a camera lens.
RF 500mm f/5.6 lens patent | Credit: Canon’s filling on J-PlatPat

These lenses are in stark contrast to Canon’s professional telephoto lenses, such as the RF 400mm f/2.8 L IS USM, RF 600mm f/4 L IS USM, and RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM. These lenses cost as much as $20,000, and are overkill for nearly every photographer, including some professionals and all enthusiasts.

Canon’s new patents describe lenses that could strike a compelling balance of performance, size, and price — not as fast, big, or heavy as Canon’s exotic professional lenses, but not as slow as Canon’s current “cheap” telephoto lenses.

Canon needs only look at Nikon’s Z system to see how popular lenses like a 600mm f/6.3 can be. The Nikon 600mm f/6.3 VR S, the lightest lens in its class, has proven extremely popular with wildlife photographers. It’s the same story with the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S. On the shorter side of telephoto, Nikon also has a 400mm f/4.5 lens in its Z lineup, similar in spirit to the 400mm f/4 described in Canon’s new patents.

RF 600mm f/5.6 lens patent | Credit: Canon’s filling on J-PlatPat
A diagram of a camera lens.
RF 600mm f/6.3 lens patent. There is no chance Canon would ever release an RF 600mm f/5.6 and RF 600mm f/6.3, as they are too similar. However, an f/6.3 version would be like Nikon’s current offering, which a faster (and bigger and more expensive) RF 600mm f/5.6 would be in a class of its own. | Credit: Canon’s filling on J-PlatPat

Canon has some excellent cameras for wildlife photography, so providing photographers with more optical choices for wildlife (and sports) makes sense.

A diagram of a lens.
RF 800mm f/6.3 lens patent | Credit: Canon’s filling on J-PlatPat

Sometimes lens patents describe extraordinary, surprising lenses that have little chance of becoming a reality. However, with Canon’s newest patents, even if they don’t all become actual lenses, some of them really should. They fit nicely into Canon’s expanding EOS R family and would undoubtedly excite passionate wildlife photographers who are champing at the bit to have new lens options to put on their latest Canon mirrorless cameras.

Image credits: Featured image by Keith Ladzinski, created as part of his Canon EOS R5 II promotional material.

