Sony 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Review: Zoom Zoom

Chris Niccolls

Sony photographers have a lot of great choices available when it comes to the serious telephoto lens. Whether you are into sports or wildlife, the Sony E-mount has you covered. However, many of these excellent lenses come with big physical dimensions and even higher prices.

What about the enthusiast photographer who wants a decent range along with manageable logistics? Sony’s new 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS offers a new lens that might be perfect for you.

Buy the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Lens new on B&HBuy the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Lens used on KEH.com
A close-up of a Sony FE 100-400mm GM telephoto zoom lens standing upright next to its matching white lens hood, both on a black grid-patterned surface with a dark background.
Sony has a new G-Master telephoto with its iconic orange ring.
A man with gray hair and a beard uses a professional camera with a large telephoto lens, aiming it intently at something beyond a glass barrier, with rocky structures and blurred people in the background.
In the hand, the new 100-400mm is quite manageable.

Up to this point, an obvious choice would be the Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6, which brings compactness and affordability to the table. However, slow apertures can be a hefty penalty when it comes to demanding wildlife and sporting situations, and the latest zoom lens from Sony features a tempting compromise. The new 100-400mm G Master has a constant f/4.5 aperture all the way through the range, and although it is a fairly expensive lens at $4,299, it is a substantially better optic than some of the other alternatives that are both cheaper and more expensive.

A large white Sony camera telephoto lens with a red ring near the top is standing upright on a grid-patterned surface, against a black background.
The 100-400mm looks the part, but it doesn’t weigh that much.

Sony 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Lens Review: How It Feels

I was first surprised by just how lightweight this lens is. At a weight of 65 ounces (1,840 grams), the 100-400mm is about the same size as the 200-600mm lens and only slightly heavier than the 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6. You can mount 95mm filters to the front of the lens, and the hood that comes with does a great job of protecting the front element. G Master lenses are always made to handle rough weather and dirty conditions, so this lens can tackle any serious shooting situations.

Close-up of a camera lens featuring a red "G" logo on a white background, with a textured black focus or zoom ring to the right.
Professional G-Master lenses will always be solidly-built, and rugged.

The 100-400mm lens has a tapered zoom ring, so your hand will naturally find it without the need to look. Right above the ring is a customizable rocker-ring and customizable buttons, too. There is also a switch to set the resistance of the zoom ring to either smooth or tight functionality.

A large white telephoto camera lens with a black focus ring, a tripod mount, and a red logo on the upper barrel, set against a black background.
The large zoom ring is easy to use, and you can adjust the turning resistance.
Close-up of a camera lens showing focus mode switches, the numbers "100-400," and the label "Optical SteadyShot" on a grid-patterned surface with a black background.
All the controls you would expect are present on the G-Master lens.

You have the usual assortment of switches to change engage manual focusing, focus limiters, and the image stabilization settings. There is also a drop in the filter near the lens mount, if you don’t want to use the aforementioned front filter ring. The tripod collar is not removable, but you can have it click at every 90-degree position or not. It is unfortunately not cut for Arca-Swiss tripod mounts, which is a shame.

Close-up of a gray, textured tripod collar foot with two metal mounting sockets and screws, attached to a large camera lens against a dark background.
The tripod foot is not cut for dovetail mounts.

Sony 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Lens Review: How It Shoots

Focus needs to be fast on a wildlife lens, and I had zero issues with the four XD linear motors driving each optical group. As usual, the focus tracking and acquisition were predictable and effective. Holding the lens handheld was also fairly comfortable due to the relatively low weight and even balance of the lens.

A bright yellow-orange bird with a black beak perches on a thin branch, wings slightly open, against a blurred green and brown background.
Sony lenses and bodies always give reliable autofocusing performance.

A black-and-white photo of a snowy owl with dark spots on its white feathers, perched on a branch, staring intently at the camera. The background is blurred with a fence pattern visible.

A black bear lies on the ground, holding a head of lettuce and eating a leaf, with a fence and blurred natural background behind it.

The 100mm to 400mm range is always useful for closer animals and many sporting events, but it does lack somewhat for common wildlife situations. We found that it just doesn’t have the length for bird photography either.

You can absolutely place teleconverters on the Sony 100-400mm f/4.5 lens, but you will deal with the usual loss of light as a result. The lens is able to do surprisingly good close-up shots with plenty of working distance, and I had a lot of fun taking photos at the 400mm end. The lens will give you roughly a 1:3 life-size reproduction ratio, which makes it work well for flowers and larger insects.

A brown butterfly with eye-like spots on its wings is perched on a slice of orange, against a blurred green background.
The macro capability is very handy to have.

A vibrant purple water lily with yellow accents stands tall above dark water, surrounded by green lily pads and ripples on the surface.

A vibrant yellow hibiscus flower with a red center and prominent stamen, set against a blurred green background. A small green bud is visible next to the open bloom.

Bokeh is nice on this lens with soft-looking backgrounds and clean highlights. I didn’t see any onion rings or harshness in the specular highlights either. The f/4.5 aperture still gives a very shallow look to depth of field, and any animals I took photos of were well-separated from busy backgrounds. There is an exquisiteness to the bokeh of more expensive lenses that is not present here, however, although most users will probably still be very pleased with the results.

A bright yellow bird with outstretched wings perches on a tree branch, surrounded by blurred brown trunks and green foliage in the background.
Soft bokeh is achievable, and the results are good for the price.
Side-by-side images of an underwater scene, both predominantly green and blurred with bubbles. Left image: sharper focus, labeled "175mm @ f/4.5." Right image: more blurred, labeled "175mm @ f/5.6.
The bokeh is clean and smooth, and specular highlights look pleasing.

Two gray wolves in a natural, outdoor setting: one wolf stands alert behind a large rock, while the other is partially visible and out of focus in the foreground. Dirt and fallen branches cover the ground.

A black and white photo of a gorilla sitting on the ground, looking down at its hands, with a large leaf or piece of wood in front of it. The background is blurred, highlighting the gorilla's contemplative posture.

Sharpness is very high, as expected. At the 100mm range, the center of the image is excellent at f/4.5 with plenty of detail, and the corners are also in focus sharply without needing to stop down. Going to f/8 will add a small amount of overall consistency to the shots, but most people will want to shoot at the widest aperture. 400mm is the same story with the lens, about as good as it gets at f/4.5. The corners are a little weaker at the 400mm range, but this is usually a non-issue when taking wildlife and sports shots.

Side-by-side comparison of two close-up photos of a test chart and currency detail, labeled "400mm @ f/4.5" (left) and "400mm @ f/8" (right), showing differences in sharpness and clarity.
You’ll get excellent sharpness out of this lens at 400mm.
A side-by-side comparison of two camera test charts with concentric circles, currency images, and text. The left is labeled "100mm @ f/4.5" and the right "100mm @ f/8".
The 100mm range is also excellent when it comes to capturing clean detail.

A fluffy, light brown alpaca is lying on the grass, looking forward. Its thick fur covers its body and face, with leafy ground and blurred trees in the background.

A close-up, black-and-white photo of a wolf looking to the right, showing its thick fur, pointed ears, and intense gaze, with a blurred natural background.

A close-up of a Hadada ibis with brownish-gray feathers and a long, curved beak that has a hint of red near the base, set against a blurred natural background.

Video shooters will definitely like this lens for any cinematic telephoto applications. There is almost zero breathing when focusing the lens from near to far. This new 100-400mm seems to persevere when faced with any challenges.

A winged insect rests on a rain-speckled window, with blurred green foliage and a reddish tree visible outside in the background.

Close-up of a pink anthurium flower with a yellow spadix, with another similar flower blurred in the background and green leaves surrounding them.

A close-up of a small cluster of delicate pink flowers with green stems, set against a blurred green and purple background. One dried flower is visible on the stem.

Attainable Acuteness

This new lens represents a substantial upgrade in the 100-400mm range over the slower variable-aperture alternative. The $4,299 price is not affordable, but it is reasonable given that many professional lenses at similar ranges will only be a third-stop faster for almost three times the price. You would have to buy teleconverters separately to compete with these other optics, but the price would still be far more affordable. The real deciding factor will be if the 400mm maximum range is enough for your style of photography, but the image quality results would please even the most stubborn photographers.

A bright yellow bird splashes and bathes in shallow water, creating circular ripples around it on a greenish, mossy surface.

A snowy owl with bright yellow eyes and white feathers dotted with black spots perches on a wooden branch, with a blurred fence and natural background behind it.

A man with gray hair and a beard, wearing a blue jacket, holds a professional camera with a large telephoto lens, aiming it upwards indoors near large windows.

Are There Alternatives?

The more affordable Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 is an excellent optic but it will suffer from a slower aperture and takes up about the same amount of space in a camera bag.

Buy the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS new on B&HBuy the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS used on KEH.com

I would argue that the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 is a better wildlife lens for the money given it’s excellent price and optical results. Having more range is almost always more important, but if you don’t need the reach and don’t want the bulk, Sony’s new G-Master fits the bill.

Buy the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports new on B&HBuy the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports used on KEH.com

Should You Buy It?

Yes. It all comes down to being okay with the 100-400m focal range. If you shoot closer in and want less to carry around, this is the wildlife lens for you.

Buy the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Lens new on B&HBuy the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Lens used on KEH.com
,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A large professional telephoto camera lens with a white body, black rubber grip, and red "G" logo is mounted on a camera, placed on a grid-patterned surface against a dark background. Sony’s Evolved 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Is for Sports and Wildlife Pros
Sony Reveals 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G Master Lens, Its Longest E-Mount Yet
Sony Unveils the 400mm f/2.8 Lens, a $12,000 Sports and Wildlife Monster
Sony a9 III lenses There are Some Surprises in Sony’s a9 III Lens Compatibility List
Discussion