Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G Review: A Wildlife Photography Champion

Jeremy Gray

A large telephoto camera lens mounted on a tripod is shown. The lens is attached to a camera, and the setup is positioned to capture distant images. The word "PetaPixel" appears in blue alongside the word "Reviews" in white against a blue background.

The Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS addresses many of the shortcomings of the popular Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS, delivering an excellent telephoto zoom lens for wildlife photographers.

Since its release in June 2019, the Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens has been the go-to choice for wildlife enthusiasts who (rightfully) scoff at spending $13,000 on a Sony 600mm f/4 G Master lens. At $2,000, the 200-600mm delivers substantial value thanks to its solid build quality, reliable autofocus, and solid optical performance.

I’ve happily used the 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 for years, primarily as a wildlife lens but occasionally for landscapes. With long-term use, I’ve become very familiar with its strengths and especially its weaknesses. In the case of the Sony 200-600mm, these weaknesses include some softness wide open at 600mm and occasionally inconsistent autofocus performance, particularly at the telephoto end.

Person in a red beanie and brown jacket using a large camera with a telephoto lens to take a photo of a distant landscape over water. The scene appears cold and overcast.

The Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS promises to address these shortcomings while adding an extra 200mm of telephoto focal length, making it Sony’s longest telephoto zoom lens yet. As for whether the lens entirely lives up to these promises is a bit complicated, but the lens is a success, and almost always a better choice for Sony shooters looking for a new telephoto zoom and a legitimate upgrade option for those who already have the 200-600mm.

Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS Design and Handling: A Beefy, Well-Designed Lens

A reasonable initial reaction to the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 is, “Isn’t that just the 200-600mm?” There are some notable differences, but the similarities are undeniable. The 400-800mm f/6.3-8 is the sibling who ate a bit more as a kid and hit the gym.

A large telephoto camera lens mounted on a camera sits on a tripod against a blurred, serene landscape, featuring a calm body of water and distant islands or landforms in the background.
The Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS is about an inch longer, nearly a pound heavier, and roughly one-third of an inch wider than the Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens.

The 400-800mm weighs 2,475 grams (5.5 pounds), while the 200-600mm tips the scales at 2,117 grams (4.7 pounds). This difference is not massive, and the 400-800mm balances nicely, but you feel it.

The new 400-800mm zoom lens is also a bit longer and thicker than the 200-600mm. The 400-800mm lens is 346 millimeters (13.6 inches) long without its lens hood, while the 200-600mm is 317 millimeters (12.5 inches) long. The lens hoods are the same length, although the 400-800mm trades the finicky screw-on design for a superior locking button-release design. The 200-600mm is 111.5 millimeters (4.4 inches) at its thickest point and accepts 95mm front filters. The 400-800mm is 119.8 millimeters (4.7 inches) thick at the front and accepts huge, expensive 105mm front filters.

Close-up of a white telephoto camera lens attached to a black camera. The lens features multiple switches for autofocus and stabilization settings. It is mounted on a tripod collar. The setup is set against a plain, light background.
The 400-800mm f/6.3-8 has five switches on its barrel, including a “new” full-time DMF toggle.

There are some other minor differences, including a new full-time DMF switch to go alongside the four other switches that control autofocus mode (AF versus MF), focus distance (full, 10 meters to near, or 8 meters to infinity), OSS (on versus off), and OSS mode (1, 2, or 3). The lens includes three customizable function buttons and a rotating tripod collar.

Two quick notes on the tripod foot. The first is that, somewhat annoyingly, the foot is no longer removable. On the plus side, the foot no longer tapers in thickness, so it is more pleasant to hold onto when shooting. In neither case, as is typical of Sony lenses, does the foot have Arca-Swiss compatibility, so I am forced to use a tripod plate with the lens. I will never not find that frustrating, but alas.

A professional camera with a large telephoto lens mounted on a tripod. The lens is prominently black and white with the letter "G" on it, set against a blurred outdoor background.
The 400-800’s tripod food is not user-removable, for some reason.

The lens is robust, with dust and moisture resistance, so it is ready for the rigors of a professional workload that doesn’t stop for inclement conditions. It handled snow just fine, and I wouldn’t hesitate to use the lens in just about any weather.

Overall, the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS has a good design and is pleasant to use. The zoom ring has a short 90-degree throw from 400mm to 800mm, making it swift and simple to zoom in. The focus ring has some resistance and doesn’t feel excessively loose and clumsy, although manually focusing a lens like this is not the norm. I wish the lens were a little lighter, as handholding it can be challenging after a while, but there’s no free lunch with a full-frame telephoto zoom lens.

A person in a red knit hat and green jacket uses a large camera lens to photograph a tranquil body of water. The backdrop features a cloudy sky, calm water, and distant trees.
The lens is not too tricky to handhold. However, it’s not exactly a featherweight.

Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS Autofocus: Faster and More Accurate

The Sony 400-800mm features a pair of high-speed linear focus motors, promising quick and precise autofocus performance through its entire zoom range. Fortunately, the lens lives up to this promise and is reliably fast. While I don’t have an a9 III to test the lens at 120 frames per second, it does support this burst mode, unsurprisingly.

A small bird with vibrant blue upperparts and orange-brown underparts perches on a thin branch against a blurred background. Its feathers are fluffed, and it has a short, pointed beak.
800mm, f/8, 1/320s, ISO 640

On the Sony a7 IV and a7R V I had access to, the 400-800mm proved extremely fast. It locked focus quickly, maintained it on moving subjects, and achieved impressive hit rates.

I have two relatively minor complaints. Although the lens can focus as close as 1.7 meters (5.6 feet) at 400mm, its minimum focusing distance at 800mm, where I and many other photographers will spend a lot of their time, is three meters (just under 10 feet). The maximum magnification is comparable to the Sony 200-600mm lens and the competition, but I routinely found myself trying to get just a little closer.

A dry stem with two withered leaves—one gray and one yellow—standing against a plain, light background. The leaves are thin and fragile, with the yellow leaf showing small dark spots.
800mm, f/8, 1/800s, ISO 400
A withered plant covered in ice and snow bends towards the ground in a wintry landscape. The background is softly blurred, highlighting the delicate textures and frosty detail of the plant.
795mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 1250
A long-haired tortoiseshell cat with striking yellow eyes looks intently to the side against a dark background. The fur is a mix of black, brown, and orange, and the cat's ears are perked up.
509mm, f/7.1, 1/250s, ISO 12800
A bluebird with vibrant blue and orange feathers is perched on a wooden branch. The soft, blurred beige background emphasizes the bird's colorful plumage and inquisitive expression.
I actually had to back away from the bird in this case so the lens could focus. | 800mm, f/8, 1/800s, ISO 2000

The other nitpick is that autofocus accuracy was occasionally unreliable when shooting highly distant objects. This rarely matters for wildlife, as you don’t often want to take a photo of an animal hundreds of meters away. However, for landscapes, when a telephoto focal length can offer unique compositions of faraway scenes, I regularly opted to focus manually rather than roll the dice.

Silhouette of leafless trees against a sunset sky, with orange and purple hues blending in the background. The scene evokes a serene and tranquil evening atmosphere.
Autofocus is exceptionally precise at most distances, but when photographing objects from very far away, the lens sometimes misses. This shot is not perfectly in focus. | 800mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 250

These are both minor qualms, and don’t move the needle much concerning my overall thoughts on the 400-800mm lens’s autofocus performance.

On the plus side, when comparing the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 against the 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 side-by-side on the same camera bodies, the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 is very noticeably faster both up close and at medium-long distances. The 400-800mm also racks focus back and forth more rapidly than the 200-600mm. Anecdotally, having done a lot of wildlife photography with the 200-600mm over the years, the 400-800mm feels much more reliable and faster in real-world use, and delivered more keepers. While individual camera bodies will impact autofocus performance overall, there is no doubt that the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 will perform better than the 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3, all else equal.

A small bird with gray wings, a white belly, and an orange side perches on a tree branch. The bird has a distinct crest on its head. The background is blurred with green foliage, enhancing the bird's sharp details.
800mm, f/8, 1/640s, ISO 1000
A small squirrel peeks out from a hole in the snow, holding something in its paws. A few green leaves rest on the snow nearby. The scene captures a moment of wildlife amidst a snowy landscape.
498mm, f/7.1, 1/640s, ISO 3200
A woodpecker with a red head, pale yellow body, and black-and-white wings is perched on the side of a tree trunk. The background is softly blurred with green and beige tones.
513mm, f/7.1, 1/250s, ISO 640
Two people in a small motorboat head towards a larger boat named "Hamley House" on a calm body of water. Surrounding trees are visible in the distance, and the scene is in black and white.
400mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 1000

Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS Image Quality: Slower but Sharper

Image quality is complicated with the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 lens for many reasons, but it is excellent news, by and large.

Regarding basic specs, the 400-800mm lens features 27 elements across 19 groups and six ED elements to reduce chromatic aberrations and maintain strong sharpness across the frame. The 200-600mm has 24 elements across 17 groups and has five ED elements. This is not too different, and I will be pitting the two lenses against each other shortly.

A duck with brown speckled feathers and a distinctive blue patch rests on snow-covered rocks near a body of water.
800mm, f/8, 1/640s, ISO 500

Before doing that, though, let’s look at the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 in a vacuum. In terms of sharpness, the lens is excellent from 400mm through 800mm, even when shot wide open. The lens is sharp and effectively controls chromatic aberrations, although you can run into occasional purple fringing in challenging situations.

Although I am featuring sharpness shots at wide open apertures below, a comprehensive assortment of test shots at different apertures is available in the PetaPixel Members section, alongside full-resolution RAW and JPEG versions of all my real-world photos.

400mm

At 400mm, the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 performs very well. Both central and corner sharpness are good when shot wide open at f/6.3. The lens exhibits good contrast and strong control over chromatic aberrations.

A tilted image of a red brick building facade featuring large rectangular windows with white frames. The bricks are uniformly arranged, and the windows reflect a cloudy sky. The building has a modern appearance with clean lines.
100% center crop | 400mm, f/6.3
Close-up of a building facade with arched windows and detailed brickwork. Bare tree branches partially obscure the view, with windows reflecting the sky. The scene has a wintery atmosphere.
100% corner crop | 400mm f/6.3

600mm (and 591mm)

At the midway point, sharpness is similarly impressive. I can convince myself at 400% magnification that the lens is a teeny-tiny bit softer at 600mm than at 400mm, but it requires going way beyond anything resembling normal viewing behavior.

A large arched window set in a brick wall. The reflection of the sky is visible in the glass panes. Bare tree branches are in the foreground, partially obscuring the view of the window.
100% corner crop | 600mm f/8

You will notice that the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 lens is already at f/8 at 600mm. So I figured, “why not test the lens at the longest focal length before it gets to f/8?” That occurs at 591mm, at which point the lens is at f/7.1. For reference, it goes from f/6.3 to f/7.1 at 481mm.

A section of a brick wall with a window in the top left corner. The bricks are red with white mortar, and part of a wooden window frame is visible. The photo is slightly tilted, giving a dynamic angle to the composition.
100% center crop | 591mm f/7.1

800mm

At 800mm, the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 is ever-so-slightly softer than 600mm, but it requires considerable pixel peeping to pick the image quality apart. What is easier to see, although by no means excessive, is that purple fringing is a little higher at 800mm than at shorter focal lengths. It’s easily corrected if it’s a problem, although I never felt compelled.

A section of a red brick wall with a white-framed rectangular window positioned near the top left corner. The image is tilted, showing the textured bricks and a partial glimpse of the cloudy sky reflected in the window.
100% center crop | 800mm f/8
Close-up of a brick and stone wall, featuring irregularly shaped gray stones set into a brick facade. The stones vary in size and are surrounded by mortar. A portion of a window is visible on the right side of the image.
100% corner crop | 800mm f/8

Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS Versus the Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS

I was most curious about the battle of the Sony telephoto zooms. I have always enjoyed using the Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 and have captured plenty of great shots with it over the years, but I’ve always felt the lens left something to be desired at 600mm, especially when shot wide open at f/6.3. When situations allow, I routinely back the zoom off hair or stop down to compensate for this perceived softness.

Sony told me that the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 is sharper at 800mm than the 200-600mm is at 600mm, and spoiler alert, they weren’t lying. However, I always wanted to see how the two lenses compared not only at 800mm but at other key focal lengths, like 600mm, and to see if the 400-800mm lens wide open at f/8 was still sharper than the 200-600mm at 600mm when it is stopped down to f/8. After all, the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 is already at f/8 by the time it reaches 600mm.

A quick note, despite using identical setups, the two lenses did not perfectly align at equivalent focal lengths. It doesn’t impact the results, as the subject matter is consistent enough to grab equivalent crops.

At 200mm, the 200-600mm lens is sharp across the frame, although there is some minor fringing.

Tilted view of a brick building with several large, rectangular windows, reflected trees visible in the glass. A tree with no leaves is partially visible in the bottom right corner.
100% center crop | Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens at 200mm, f/5.6

At 400mm, the first shared focal length, both lenses are f/6.3. As seen above, the 400-800mm is very good across the frame. The 200-600mm below is good, too. There is little to separate the lenses, although the 400-800mm has more contrast.

A close-up view of a red brick wall featuring large, arched windows with white frames. The windows reflect a distorted image of the outside landscape, while some leafless branches are slightly visible at the bottom right corner.
100% center crop | Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens at 400mm, f/6.3

600mm is where things are the most interesting, both in terms of results and practical concerns. A telephoto zoom lens is typically used at or near the longest focal length, that’s just the nature of a telephoto — you want to fill the frame as much as possible.

Close-up of a red brick building facade with large, arched windows. The window panes reflect an abstract pattern of nearby structures, and the brickwork features a curved arch above the window frame.
100% center crop | Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens at 600mm f/6.3

At 600mm f/6.3, the Sony 200-600mm f/6.3 is noticeably softer than the 400-800mm lens is at 600mm f/8, with visibly less contrast and more purple fringing.

But I know that’s not a fair fight. While a head-to-head at respective wide open apertures is interesting, the fact remains that the 400-800mm lens is slower at 600mm than the 200-600mm is. So when stopped down to f/8, does the 200-600mm deliver a better image than the 400-800mm at 600mm f/8? Nope, and it’s not even that close.

A close-up of a brick building with two large windows. The windows have a white frame and are reflecting a cloudy sky and tree branches. The brick pattern is consistent, and the building's corner is slightly visible.
100% center crop | Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens at 600mm f/8

And of course, the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 is better at 800mm f/8 than the 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 is at 600mm f/8, too, solidifying the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 as the clear winner when it comes to sharpness at respective telephoto extremes.

Finally, although the shots do not need to be perfectly pixel-matched 1:1 with each other to prove the point, here’s a pixel-matched series for good measure, where the crops are pulled from slightly off-center.

A close-up of a brick wall with two rectangular windows. The bricks are red-orange with white mortar, and the windows have white frames. Both windows reflect some exterior elements, creating a slight glint.
100% crop | Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens at 600mm f/6.3
Close-up of a red brick building with three large windows. The windows have white frames and reflect a cloudy sky. The image is taken at an angle, creating a dynamic perspective of the structure.
100% crop | Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens at 600mm f/8
A diagonal view of a red brick wall with three large rectangular windows. The windows have blue-tinted glass, reflecting the light. The upper left corner shows a small portion of a white overhang or structure.
100% crop | Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS lens at 600mm f/8

Bokeh

Perceived image quality concerns more than just sharpness, though. While detail is critical, a good image also has a pleasing background. The 400-800mm f/6.3-8 features an 11-bladed circular aperture diaphragm, like the 200-600mm, and it delivers pleasing bokeh, although it’s not perfect. While I have plenty of real-world photos in this review showing overall background rendition, Chris and Jordan do it best with their specific bokeh test shots.

A man with salt-and-pepper hair and a beard poses with his hand touching his chin. He has a thoughtful expression. The background is dark with blurred circular lights.
400mm, f/6.3
A blurred, circular light source appears against a dark background, creating a soft halo effect around its edges.
100% crop

As you can see in this example, the bokeh has a soap bubble effect. There’s also a noticeable onion ring. I’m less concerned about the cat’s eye effect, which is rarely distracting, but the 400-800mm doesn’t deliver super clean bokeh. It’s not a G Master lens, after all — no fancy-schmancy XA elements here.

A soft, out-of-focus pink background with light, white bokeh effects scattered throughout, creating a dreamy and gentle atmosphere.
Bokeh-riffic! | 800mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 12800
Black and white photo of a tall, intricate Art Deco skyscraper. In the foreground, two blurred street lamps frame the building. The sky is overcast, enhancing the dramatic, vintage feel of the architectural scene.
400mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 400

There’s also something else to consider concerning background separation and bokeh — the relatively slower aperture of the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8. I’ll discuss this more in the next section as it relates to real-world photography situations, but a slower aperture makes it harder to capture soft backgrounds.

A vibrant red cardinal perches on a diagonal tree branch against a blurred green background. The bird's black face mask contrasts with its bright orange beak and feathered crest.
If your background is far from the subject, it’s possible to get lovely, blurry backgrounds even at f/8. | 656mm, f/8, 1/640s, ISO 640

While a 400mm f/2.8 or 600mm f/4 can easily blur a distracting background, the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 does not have this luxury. Photographers must be more careful with their compositions at slower apertures, as that branch a few feet behind a bird or forest behind a large mammal will be relatively closer to the focal plane at slower apertures.

A small squirrel with a bushy tail sits on a branch, holding and nibbling on a piece of food. Its fur is a mix of brown and gray, and it is surrounded by several bare branches. The background is softly blurred.
But if the background is cluttered and close to the subject, the relatively slow aperture can be difficult. | 400mm, f/6.3, 1/640s, ISO 800

Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS In the Field: An Amazing Wildlife Lens With Failed Landscape Dreams

I’m a telephoto landscape evangelist. While photographers fight over the best ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for landscapes, I’m over here thinking, “Oh boy, a new telephoto lens; I wonder how I can use that to shoot landscapes.” I routinely use the 200-600mm lens for landscapes, especially in the 200-300mm range, as this is a thoroughly underrated focal length range for general nature and landscape photography.

Black and white image of a coastal scene featuring a lighthouse on a snowy cliff surrounded by pine trees. The foreground shows calm water, while the lighthouse stands tall, guiding near the densely wooded shoreline.
800mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 640
A close-up of a weathered green boat with peeling paint, floating on a calm body of water. A bright yellow buoy hangs from the side, partially submerged, reflecting in the water's surface.
‘Landscapes’ at nearly 750mm? What the heck am I thinking? | 745mm, f/9, 1/13s, ISO 100

Whether others agree about the benefits of telephoto lenses for landscapes or not, the fact remains that I like shooting landscapes at long focal lengths. However, 400mm is perhaps too long for my tastes. I was surprised by how much I missed having more room to play at the “wide” end of the 400-800mm lens.

Three people in a small motorboat travel toward a larger, anchored fishing boat on a calm body of water. Several buoys and small boats are visible, with a forested shoreline in the background under a cloudy sky.
400mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 800
A black and white image of a small boat anchored on a calm lake with buoys nearby. In the background, there's a small island and a forested shoreline with trees. The water reflects the overcast sky.
556mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 400
A white fishing boat named "Legacy" is moored on calm water near a rustic wooden dock. The dock is in the foreground, and a snowy shoreline with trees is visible in the background.
800mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 1000

But that’s a minor qualm — the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS is really made for wildlife photography and is it ever fun to use for that. Aside from the occasional situations when I found the slower aperture to be an issue, like in dim overcast early morning conditions, I had a blast using the lens.

A small bird with a dark gray head and back, and a white belly perches on a branch of an evergreen tree. The background is softly blurred, highlighting the bird and the green needles of the tree.
800mm, f/8, 1/800s, ISO 2500

The extra 200mm of reach compared to the 200-600mm lens may not sound like all that much, but it really matters, and I used the newfound reach extensively. I used the additional 200mm much more than I missed the extra 200mm at the wider end.

A small bird with bright blue wings, a rusty orange chest, and white underbelly perches on a thin branch. The background is softly blurred, highlighting the bird's vibrant colors.
800mm, f/8, 1/800s, ISO 400

Crucially, the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 lens is sharp and has swift autofocus. If the lens had a slightly faster aperture at 800mm and was easier to handhold, that would be great, although I appreciate that these two desires work directly against each other.

A red-bellied woodpecker with a bright red crown and nape, light gray body, and black-and-white striped wings perches on a slender tree branch against a blurred gray background.
659mm, f/8, 1/640s, ISO 800

The Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS Is Sony’s Best Choice for Enthusiast Wildlife Photographers

Despite minor shortcomings, the longer 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS is undeniably superior to Sony’s popular 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 lens, a zoom I’ve used happily for years. Sony’s new longest telephoto zoom lens is its best non-G Master telephoto lens yet and an excellent option for wildlife photography.

Its somewhat slow maximum aperture will limit its utility for some sports photography — indoor sports would be a nightmare — but that doesn’t keep the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 from being easy to recommend to wildlife-obsessed photographers like me. It’s a consistently reliable and fun lens to use.

Two bluebirds with orange chests perched on a thin, lichen-covered branch. The birds are positioned at opposite ends of the branch against a blurred green and white background, suggesting a natural outdoor setting.
400mm, f/6.3, 1/800s, ISO 800
A small bird with grey and white plumage, a tufted head, and dark eyes sits on a thin branch. The background is a soft blur of green, creating a serene and natural setting.
800mm, f/8, 1/640s, ISO 1250

Are There Alternatives?

Yes, lots of them. Beyond the generally inferior Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 lens, which is $900 more affordable than the new 400-800mm f/6.3-8 lens, there are also third-party offerings. While these are capped at 15 frames per second when using continuous autofocus, an increasingly important consideration as Sony’s cameras get faster, there are some very good and affordable options out there, including the Sigma 150-600mm f/6-6.3 DG DN OS ($1,499) and the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD ($1,399). While neither of these are as long or sharp, they are much more affordable and compact than the new Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 lens.

If photographers don’t require the versatility of a zoom lens, there is also the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens for nearly the same price ($2,950). This is a fantastic lens, but you give up 300mm of reach and the flexibility of zoom in exchange for a faster aperture and the optical quality of a prime lens.

A small bird with a yellow streak on its head perches on a snow-covered branch next to red berries. The background is a soft blur of white, hinting at a snowy landscape.
800mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 3200
A small bird with bright blue upper feathers and a rusty orange chest perches on a branch covered with lichen. The background is softly blurred, highlighting the bird's vivid colors.
800mm, f/8, 1/250s, ISO 500

Should You Buy It?

Yes. I love telephoto zoom lenses and have used many over the years. The Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS is not the best I’ve used in terms of optics — although it comes close — but it is among the enjoyable thanks to its 800mm reach. It’s no slouch when it comes to performance, either, as the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 is sharper and offers better focusing than its 200-600mm sibling, a lens I have happily used for years.

Wildlife photographers with Sony cameras take notice, there’s a new option on the market, and it’s fantastic.

