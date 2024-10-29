Canon’s Familiar and Expensive RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens Targets Pro Hybrid Users

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z is a new telephoto zoom lens designed for professional photographers and videographers. The lens will look immediately familiar to hybrid Canon shooters, as it shares the same chassis as the excellent RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z lens released earlier this year.

Joining the existing RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens, a beautifully-crafted telephoto zoom lens built primarily for photographers, the new RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z changes dramatically with the addition of just a single character, “Z,” to the product name. Unlike the other RF 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom, which is white and changes its length during zooming, the new RF 70-200mm f/2.8 Z is narrow, black, and features an internal zoom design. Well, it is sometimes black, as the 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z also comes in white at the expense of five extra grams of weight.

Someone would be hard-pressed to notice any difference between the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 Z and the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 Z lens without performing close inspection — unless someone has the white version of the 70-200mm f/2.8 Z since the 24-105mm zoom doesn’t come in white — because the new telephoto zoom lens uses the same chassis, down to its length (199 millimeters/7.8 inches) and diameter (88.5 millimeters/3.5 inches). The lenses differ in weight, with the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 Z weighing in at 1.3 kilograms (2.9 pounds), and the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 tipping the scales at 1.1 kilograms (2.4 pounds). Again, the white version is a little bit heavier (1.15 kilograms/2.5 pounds), which is of little significance to those who prefer a white barrel in the spirit of many of Canon’s telephoto lenses.

The Z version is much longer than the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM. In its collapsed form, the older lens is just 146 millimeters (5.75 inches) long, although it extends to 204 millimeters (8.03 inches). The RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM is 89.9 millimeters (3.54 inches) at its max diameter and weighs 1,070 grams (2.35 pounds).

If one were to crack open the new RF 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom lens, surely in violation of its warranty, they would discover a very different optical design than the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 lens. While that lens jams an impressive 23 elements across 18 groups into the barrel, the new telephoto lens has 18 elements in 15 groups, including two Super UD lenses, one UD lens, and three aspherical elements. As is par for the course for an L series lens, the new 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z includes Canon’s ASC (Air Sphere Coating), SSC (Super Spectra Coating), and fluorine coating. The lens has an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm, which is controllable through the camera or via the lens’ dedicated aperture control ring, which works for photo and video on the R5 II and R1 and video only for other Canon EOS R bodies.

Beyond the differences in design, the two RF 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom lenses also differ in terms of their target audience and usability. The new RF 70-200mm f/2.8 Z works with Canon’s PZ-E2 and PZ-E2B power zoom adapters. These adapters, $999 and $1,299, respectively, enable users to zoom the lens using a powerful DC motor. Alongside this adapter, the minimized focus breathing and easy-to-balance design make it well-suited to video applications. Since the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 Z features the same size and design as the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 Z, the lenses are easily swapped within a video production workflow. This consistency in physical design may be new to Canon’s photo lens lineup, a lineup that is increasingly becoming more of a “hybrid” family. That said, the company routinely utilizes the same chassis for its various cinema lenses.

That said, Canon doesn’t believe its new RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z lens appeals only to video-first or hybrid creators. Canon says that the lens targets almost any user seeking a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom with extremely high image quality. The new lens is also designed to be very performant for action and high-speed work, photo and video alike. The lens includes a pair of Canon Nano USM (Ultrasonic Motors) for autofocus, just like the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z lens.

The new telephoto zoom lens is also compatible with Canon’s 1.4x and 2x RF teleconverters, which add a bit of reach at the expense of light-gathering capabilities. These also increase the effective maximum magnification, which is 0.2x at 70mm and 0.3x at 200mm without teleconverters.

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z lens is an obvious option for hybrid creators seeking a professional telephoto zoom lens. However, the video-friendly features come at a reasonably high price. The existing RF 70-200mm f/2.8 is currently available for $2,499 after a $300 instant savings, although Canon tells PetaPixel that permanent price changes for the lens are “likely.” The lens will stay in the lineup as an option for those looking for a more compact fast-aperture telephoto lens.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z lens releases in November for a suggested retail price of $2,999, the same price as the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z lens.

Image credits: Canon