Nikon Makes the Z9’s Autofocus and Subject Detection Even Better

Nikon has announced firmware version 5.30 for its full-frame flagship mirrorless camera, the Z9. The free firmware promises across-the-board improvements, including enhanced autofocus, better Auto Capture functionality, and workflow improvements.

The Nikon Z9 has received among the best post-launch support of any camera ever, and Nikon has shown few signs of slowing down despite the Z9 having launched way back in October 2021. That said, firmware 5.30 arrives over a year and a half after 5.00, which was the Z9’s fourth major firmware release. Firmware 5.20 was released this past spring.

As Nikon explains, the Z9’s 5.30 firmware update adds multiple improvements to autofocus performance, including what Nikon calls a “significant improvement in subject acquisition, tracking, and stability for fast-moving subjects such as athletes.” This arrives just in time for the Winter Olympics in Italy in February.

“The advanced subject detection, created with Nikon’s deep learning technology, now works in other focus modes, making it easier to track the intended subject reliably in either single point or dynamic AF modes,” Nikon says. The company adds that subject detection can be swiftly toggled on/off using a custom function button, if the photographer desires.

The firmware update also adds a new in-camera focus limiter, which enables the user to restrict the camera’s focus range to customized distances. The Nikon Z8 received this same feature with its major firmware 3.00 release this summer.

The new Z9 firmware update also improves the camera’s Auto Capture mode, originally added via firmware update 4.00 in 2023. This mode, which has been improved with subsequent firmware updates, now features a new AF standby position and supports face detection.

“The Z9 now gives users the ultimate and most intelligent remote camera setup, without the need for any third-party triggering devices. This offers an extreme advantage for those shooting wildlife or professional sports with limited access,” Nikon says.

The final significant addition introduced in firmware update 5.30 is Flexible Color Picture Control support. Photographers can develop unique looks in Nikon’s desktop app, NX Studio, and then add these to the Z9 as Custom Picture Controls. Photographers can adjust color hue, brightness, and contrast. Custom Picture Controls can be viewed in real time on the Z9, and Nikon says they can help reduce the need for post-processing.

Additional minor updates include support for focusing at maximum aperture in live view, 400% magnification, the ability to use an external mic for recording voice memos, expanded dimension options for Wide-area AF area modes, new Flat Monochrome and Deep Tone Monochrome Picture Controls, a USB streaming option in the Network menu, new specifications for uninterrupted video output to HDMI devices, and headphone volume level settings are now in the “i” menu during video recording.

The Nikon Z9 5.30 firmware update is available now from the Nikon download center.

Image credits: Nikon. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.