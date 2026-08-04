The Mic Mini 2S Adds Internal Recording to DJI’s Smallest Lav System

DJI has announced the Mic Mini 2S, which expands on the Mic Mini 2 with the ability for each transmitter to record 32-bit float internally.

DJI says that this option gives content creators a more secure approach to audio capture thanks to the built-in 14.5GB of storage per transmitter, which translates up to 28 hours of audio in the default 24-bit mode. DJI did not provide internal recording time estimations for 32-bit float.

The Mic Mini 2S is meant to be able to scale beyond what is found with most wireless microphones in its category, as one receiver unit can be connected to up to four transmitters at a time. DJI says this feature makes the Mic Mini 2 well-suited for “roundtable discussions, podcasts, interviews, and small-group productions.” That said, the capability would also be useful for wedding videographers who may want to record more than two speakers during a ceremony and documentary situations with multiple speakers.

Beyond connecting with other Mic Mini 2S transmitters, DJI says that the receiver is also compatible with previous generations of DJI microphones, including Mic Mini and Mic Mini 2 transmitters, as well as the DJI Mic Series Mobile Receiver.

As has become the norm with wireless mics, the Mic Mini 2S also includes AI-based noise canceling. DJI says it equipped the new microphone with two levels: basic and strong. Basic promises to reduce indoor background noise like fans, air conditioning, and reverb, while strong is meant to cut “aggressive” outdoor noise.

The Mic Mini 2S also has what DJI calls “Clipping Control,” which the company says attenuates audio in volatile environments, and “Loudness Balance,” which supposedly dynamically maintains consistent output levels. DJI also included three voice tone presets: regular for balanced, natural audio, bright for added clarity and presence, and rich for a fuller, warmer tone.

The Mic Mini 2S transmitters remain extremely small and light at 12 grams, but that also means the new microphone remains incompatible with an optional wired lavalier capsule, which means the mic and the DJI branding will be visible on talent. That said, the magnetic front cover is detachable and customizable to eight standard colors and additional special designs (sold separately).

DJI Mic Mini 2S transmitters connect natively to select Osmo cameras, including Osmo Pocket 4P, Osmo Pocket 4, Osmo 360, Osmo Nano, and Osmo Action 6, without the need for a receiver unit.

Given that these units appear largely the same as the DJI Mic Mini 2 (outside of internal recording), it’s likely that the sound profile is similar, if not identical. PetaPixel recently reviewed the Mic Mini 2 as part of its wireless roundup for those curious how they sound and perform compared to their contemporaries.













The DJI Mic Mini 2S is available starting today in most global regions, but it will not be available in the United States. The Mic Mini 2S with two transmitters, a receiver, and a charging case costs $265 CAD (does not include tax) or 189 Euros (does include tax). A version with just a single transmitter costs $149 CAD (does not include tax) or 99 euros (does include tax).

Update 8/4: DJI clarified the 28 hours of internal recording time specification.

Image creditsDJI