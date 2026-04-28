DJI’s New Mic Mini 2 Is a Colorful Upgrade

DJI has been busy lately, at least everywhere but the United States. DJI today unveiled the Mic Mini 2, a colorful upgrade that promises improved audio performance and usability.

The DJI Mic Mini 2 builds upon its predecessor’s compact wireless form factor and overall shape, but gets a smoother front face with much more color. While the original DJI Mic Mini, a very popular choice among content creators, is all black, the Mic Mini 2, which DJI says combines “sound and style,” works with an array of colorful optional magnetic covers. DJI showed off teal, blue, green, yellow, orange, purple, and pink covers “to match almost any outfit.” The Mic Mini 2 comes standard in a semi-transparent clear/white.

The new magnetic cover design also opens the door for special collaborations, including the first one with internationally renowned illustrator Victo Ngai. She created four illustrations, all for the Mic Mini 2’s very compact front facade, that build upon a unifying theme of “sound.” The four illustrations in Ngai’s “Time Series” embrace different stages of life and how existence intersects with creativity.

The transmitters remain extremely lightweight, weighing just 11 grams (about 0.4 ounces). Despite the compact form factor, the Mic Mini 2 system doesn’t skimp on tech. The wireless mics feature omnidirectional recording, three voice tone presets (Regular, Rich, and Bright), a pair of noise-canceling levels, automatic limiting, five-level gain adjustment, and dual-track recording for a safety track with the DJI Mimo app.

The DJI Mic Mini 2 also promises to work easily with a wide range of DJI devices, like the DJI Osmo Pocket series, Osmo 360, Osmo Nano, and Osmo Action. The DJI Mic Mini Receiver can also easily pair with cameras, smartphones, computers, and tablets.

Transmission distance depends on the setup, but the system promises impressive reach. When used with the DJI Mic Mini Receiver, transmission reaches up to 400 meters. Meanwhile, with the mobile receiver and DJI Mic Mini 2, the range is still up to 300 meters.

The DJI Mic Mini 2 is not yet listed on DJI’s online store in the United States, so it is a safe bet that, as with the company’s Osmo Pocket 4 and new Lito Series drones earlier this month, the Mic Mini 2’s arrival to the U.S. is dependent upon pending authorization.

Elsewhere, the Mic Mini 2 is available now, including in the United Kingdom. The DJI Mic Mini 2 (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case) is £89 ($120 at current exchange rates). The version with the Mobile Receiver is £69. A mobile kit with one transmitter costs £49, and individual transmitters cost £29.

Image credits: DJI