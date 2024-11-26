DJI’s Tiny New 10-Gram Wireless Mic Mini Promises Pro Audio Performance

Wireless microphone system with two small, black mics levitating above an open charging case. The case has LED indicators on the front. The background is a smooth gradient of beige and light brown.

The DJI Mic 2 has proven extremely popular among content creators thanks to its excellent audio quality and wireless functionality. DJI’s new Mic Mini, weighing just 10 grams (0.35 ounces), promises to pack great wireless mic performance into an extremely compact package.

The DJI Mic Mini weighs less than half the weight of the DJI Mic 2 and promises to be even more discreet and comfortable. DJI says there are multiple ways to wear the mic that won’t stretch out shirts or weigh down collars, ensuring a clean on-camera appearance.

A person in a light blue shirt is jogging outdoors under a clear blue sky. They are wearing a small electronic device clipped to their shirt.

Despite its small size, the Mic Mini includes two-level noise canceling technology, promising good performance when recording in loud environments. The transmitters also ship with windscreens to significantly reduce wind noise. An automatic audio limiting function reduces the volume if the audio input is too noisy, eliminating clipping that causes audio distortion. Creators can also quickly adjust the audio gain using the dial on the receiver, cycling through five different level options.

A person holding a black wireless earbud and its charging case. The case is open, showing one earbud inside. The background is a blurred table surface.

Speaking of the receiver, the Mic Mini comes with two transmitters and one receiver and ships inside a charging case that keeps all these, plus mobile phone adapters and windscreens, in a single case. The Mic Mini case provides up to 48 hours of extended use and can give an hour of use after just a five-minute charge. The receiver and transmitters are fully charged in about 100 and 90 minutes, respectively.

A man and woman wearing smart wearable devices stand outside a building, looking at each other with smiles. The sky is clear and blue, suggesting a sunny day. They are dressed casually, conveying a sense of leisure and interaction.

A person holding a smartphone mounted on a handheld stabilizer, appearing to be recording or taking a selfie. The background features dappled light patterns on a wall. The person is wearing a dark turtleneck and a small microphone.

The receiver pairs with two transmitters simultaneously, each featuring omnidirectional audio recording.

The system also supports dual channel recording (mono and stereo), and creators can separate audio from both transmitters into different tracks or combine them onto a single track. While this all works with the software of choice, the Mic Mini also works with DJI’s Mimo App, which records a safety track — six decibels lower than the main track — that provides a failsafe for audio issues like clipping and distortion. This can be useful when recording in unpredictable environments, such as when recording live music and performances.

A professional camera is equipped with a DJI wireless microphone system, set on a beige surface. The camera has a large lens, and a small wireless microphone receiver lies nearby.

As for wireless performance, the Mic Mini can transmit audio up to 400 meters (1,312 feet) without obstructions and the Mic Mini includes anti-interference capabilities.

The new Mic Mini fits within DJI’s ever-expanding OsmoAudio ecosystem. The DJI Mic Mini transmitter can connect directly with the Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action 4, or Osmo Pocket 3 without the receiver. It also works with the DJI Fly app and DJI Neo drone. The Mic Mini can also connect with smartphones via Bluetooth; no receiver is needed.

The DJI Mic Mini also works alongside cameras, computers, or tablets. Connecting the new mic to a camera is simple and requires the Camera Audio Cable (3.5mm TRS). When using this cable, the mic supports synchronized power on/off. When used alongside a smartphone, the phone can charge the receiver via USB-C.

A person wearing a beige outfit is taking a selfie with a smartphone. The phone is held in their right hand, with a clip-on mount visible. They are standing in front of a building with a cream-colored wall and a wooden door.

“DJI Mic Mini packs unbelievable sound into an incredibly compact, extremely light package, bringing the high quality audio expected from DJI in a mini microphone at a modest price of $169,” says Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI.

“Content creators can count on capturing remarkably dynamic, crystal-clear sound, no matter the environment, and will enjoy the wearability and utility of DJI Mic Mini. DJI continues to serve the wide audience of creators with the highest level of innovative tools, from providing filmmakers with Emmy-winning Inspire drone technology and the Ronin cinematography ecosystem to today’s launch, bringing premium audio capture to all levels of content creators.”

A woman sitting at a table holds a camera device while looking at it. She is wearing a gray turtleneck and a necklace. A cup of coffee sits on a saucer in front of her on the table. The setting appears to be a cafe.

A person stands by a lake holding a phone, with mountains and clouds in the background. A small drone flies nearby. They are looking up and smiling, wearing a green shirt. The setting is sunny and peaceful.

Pricing and Availability

The new DJI Mic Mini is available now in multiple configurations. The DJI Mic Mini with two transmitters, one receiver, and the charging case is $169. This kit also ships with a DJI Mic Mini Camera Audio Cable and Mic Mini Mobile Phone Adapter, plus a charging cable, four windscreens, two clip magnets, and a carrying pouch.

The DJI Mic Mini with one transmitter and one receiver, two windscreens, numerous cables, and a charging dock (not a case) is $89.

The DJI Mic Mini Transmitter is also available separately in black and white colorways for $59 each, while the Mic Mini Charging Case is $49.

Image credits: DJI

