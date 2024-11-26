DJI’s Tiny New 10-Gram Wireless Mic Mini Promises Pro Audio Performance

The DJI Mic 2 has proven extremely popular among content creators thanks to its excellent audio quality and wireless functionality. DJI’s new Mic Mini, weighing just 10 grams (0.35 ounces), promises to pack great wireless mic performance into an extremely compact package.

The DJI Mic Mini weighs less than half the weight of the DJI Mic 2 and promises to be even more discreet and comfortable. DJI says there are multiple ways to wear the mic that won’t stretch out shirts or weigh down collars, ensuring a clean on-camera appearance.

Despite its small size, the Mic Mini includes two-level noise canceling technology, promising good performance when recording in loud environments. The transmitters also ship with windscreens to significantly reduce wind noise. An automatic audio limiting function reduces the volume if the audio input is too noisy, eliminating clipping that causes audio distortion. Creators can also quickly adjust the audio gain using the dial on the receiver, cycling through five different level options.

Speaking of the receiver, the Mic Mini comes with two transmitters and one receiver and ships inside a charging case that keeps all these, plus mobile phone adapters and windscreens, in a single case. The Mic Mini case provides up to 48 hours of extended use and can give an hour of use after just a five-minute charge. The receiver and transmitters are fully charged in about 100 and 90 minutes, respectively.

The receiver pairs with two transmitters simultaneously, each featuring omnidirectional audio recording.

The system also supports dual channel recording (mono and stereo), and creators can separate audio from both transmitters into different tracks or combine them onto a single track. While this all works with the software of choice, the Mic Mini also works with DJI’s Mimo App, which records a safety track — six decibels lower than the main track — that provides a failsafe for audio issues like clipping and distortion. This can be useful when recording in unpredictable environments, such as when recording live music and performances.

As for wireless performance, the Mic Mini can transmit audio up to 400 meters (1,312 feet) without obstructions and the Mic Mini includes anti-interference capabilities.

The new Mic Mini fits within DJI’s ever-expanding OsmoAudio ecosystem. The DJI Mic Mini transmitter can connect directly with the Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action 4, or Osmo Pocket 3 without the receiver. It also works with the DJI Fly app and DJI Neo drone. The Mic Mini can also connect with smartphones via Bluetooth; no receiver is needed.

The DJI Mic Mini also works alongside cameras, computers, or tablets. Connecting the new mic to a camera is simple and requires the Camera Audio Cable (3.5mm TRS). When using this cable, the mic supports synchronized power on/off. When used alongside a smartphone, the phone can charge the receiver via USB-C.

“DJI Mic Mini packs unbelievable sound into an incredibly compact, extremely light package, bringing the high quality audio expected from DJI in a mini microphone at a modest price of $169,” says Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI.

“Content creators can count on capturing remarkably dynamic, crystal-clear sound, no matter the environment, and will enjoy the wearability and utility of DJI Mic Mini. DJI continues to serve the wide audience of creators with the highest level of innovative tools, from providing filmmakers with Emmy-winning Inspire drone technology and the Ronin cinematography ecosystem to today’s launch, bringing premium audio capture to all levels of content creators.”

Pricing and Availability

The new DJI Mic Mini is available now in multiple configurations. The DJI Mic Mini with two transmitters, one receiver, and the charging case is $169. This kit also ships with a DJI Mic Mini Camera Audio Cable and Mic Mini Mobile Phone Adapter, plus a charging cable, four windscreens, two clip magnets, and a carrying pouch.

The DJI Mic Mini with one transmitter and one receiver, two windscreens, numerous cables, and a charging dock (not a case) is $89.

The DJI Mic Mini Transmitter is also available separately in black and white colorways for $59 each, while the Mic Mini Charging Case is $49.

Image credits: DJI