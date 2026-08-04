Leica Sells ‘Twice as Much or Even More’ Q Cameras Than M Rangefinders

While celebrating the launch of its brand-new Leica SL3-P in Wetzlar, Germany, Leica delivered a series of presentations about its latest SL-Series model and the rest of its lineup, revealing some fascinating information about its cameras. Leica’s best-selling series is not its iconic, beloved M-System rangefinders, but rather its premium compact Q cameras.

“On average, the Q series cameras sell twice as much, or even more, than the entire M system. It is a lot,” said Andrea Pacella, Leica’s VP of global marketing and communications, as Digital Camera World reports.

Pacella added that Leica sells all the Q System cameras it can make, and has never considered “doubling factory shifts to produce more cameras.”

“The camera is expensive, and we prefer to maintain its premium price point instead of overproducing and being forced to lower the price,” Pacella added.

As of now, Leica makes and sells three different Q3 cameras. There’s the original Q3 that launched in May 2023 with its 60-megapixel backside illuminated CMOS image sensor paired to a fixed Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens. The next year, the Leica Q3 43 followed, utilizing the same sensor but opting for a longer, brand-new 43mm f/2 APO-Summicron lens. Finally, late last year, Leica introduced the Q3 Monochrom, a black-and-white-specific version of its original Q3.













Pacella described the Q3 Monochrom as “another very courageous act” by Leica.

“I remember the comments at the time: ‘They are crazy. They are arrogant. How do they think they can sell a camera that only shoots black-and-white for more money than a camera that shoots color?'” Pacella said in Wetzlar.

Pacella said the Q3 Monochrom is an “act of appreciation” for Leica’s core customers.













The VP’s comment on maintaining a “premium price point” is interesting, as all three Leica Q3 cameras are, in fact, pricey. There’s no question that many photographers would love to pay less for a Leica Q3 camera.

As of the time of writing, the base Leica Q3 is $7,350, the Q3 43 is $7,950, and the Q3 Monochrom is $7,950. The new Leica Q3 Metal Gray version, which just launched, is also $7,350.

Pacella didn’t just say that the Q3 System overall sells at least twice as much as the entire M System lineup; he also dished on which color Q3 camera is the most popular. Roughly speaking, about two-thirds of photographers opt for the standard 28mm Q3, with the other one-third preferring the longer 43mm lens in the Q3 43. Although Pacella admitted it may be more like a three-quarters and one-quarter split.

Interestingly, as Pacella explained in Wetzlar, the Q3’s inclusion of a 28mm lens was not always a popular choice among Leica employees.

“Launching this camera with a 28mm lens was something everyone, myself included, was against,” Pacella said of the original Q’s launch in 2015. The Q2 and now Q3 preserved that same 28mm f/1.7 lens.

“We didn’t understand it at the time, but the product managers believed in it and eventually convinced us. What made the first Leica Q so successful was that 28mm is the exact field of view people are used to on their smartphones. The angle of view you got on an iPhone was a 28mm equivalent,” Pacella continued.

Well, the 28mm lens certainly worked. The Leica Q System cameras have been a smash hit for Leica. Last September, when discussing its record-setting growth during FY2024/25, Leica described the standard Q3 as the “biggest seller” among its digital cameras. Now, thanks to Pacella’s candor, it’s much clearer what “biggest seller” meant. The Leica Q3 is a huge deal for Leica, and the company is very likely thinking hard about what’s next for the popular premium compact camera system.

Image creditsHeader image by Jordan Drake. All other photos are courtesy of Leica.