These Photos Celebrate the Good Folk of New York Who Help One Another

Spotlight
Matt Growcoot
A woman kneels on a subway platform to assist a person lying on the ground, while a man in a fur coat stands nearby.
Aiding an epileptic, Church Avenue subway station, Kensington, Brooklyn, December 16, 2015.

Civics, the new book by photographer William Meyers, offers a sweeping 25-year visual record of New York City as a microcosm of America, capturing the everyday acts of civic engagement, public service, and neighborly support that sustain the democratic fabric of the nation.

Its release this summer coincides with the United States’ 250th anniversary, offering a timely reflection on shared civic life in the context of heightened political and social tensions.

Throughout the collection, Meyers turns his lens on the streets, neighborhoods, offices, and public spaces of New York, his photographs honoring the energy, diversity, and variety of perspectives that define New York and offering a broad, empathetic view of how citizens engage with one another and their communities.

A collection of Statue of Liberty souvenir figurines arranged on a shelf, many featuring miniature New York City skylines.
Statue of Liberty souvenirs, tourist shop, Times Square, September 15, 2010.
A man and a woman sit at a service counter, leaning toward a bank teller while the man rests his arm on the back of the woman's chair.
Manhattan Marriage Bureau, Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building, Civic Center, August 23, 2018.
A man in a white shirt looks intently at another man in a dark suit who is pointing a finger toward him, while a woman smiles in the background.
Listening to the candidate, Rego Park, Queens, August 25, 2011.
A person sleeps on a sidewalk in front of a storefront window displaying a large, backlit portrait of a woman's face behind security shutters.
Homelessness, Broadway, Upper West Side, November 25, 2017.

Structured around seven thematic chapters: Elections, Governance, Demonstrations, Press, Talk, Social Capital, and Civic Markers, this book captures the full spectrum of engagement, from formal political processes and public service to volunteer work, protests, charitable acts, and neighborhood interactions, revealing the quiet, everyday labor that keeps democracy alive.

Accompanied by an afterword from journalist Nicole Gelinas, which situates the photographs within the wider context of urban policy and civic engagement, Civics is a visually striking and deeply human celebration of the ordinary acts that sustain democratic life.

Civics is a visual primer about not only the practice of citizenship but the art of being an American,” says art critic Brian T. Allen.

Three people work at computers in an office decorated with framed historic newspaper front pages on the wall.
Newsroom, New York Daily News, Financial District, March 19, 2015.
A person walks down a snowy city sidewalk past a large inflatable rat, with a reflection of both visible in a glass storefront.
Union rat, Madison Avenue, Midtown, January 26, 2011.
A group of people gather in the front rows of an empty auditorium, with some seated and others standing while talking.
Frank McCourt High School PTA meeting, Brandeis Campus, Upper West Side, April 10, 2013.
A couple stands with their arms around each other, watching fireworks over a crowd at night.
Fourth of July celebration, Riverside Park, 2009.

William Meyers was born in 1938 in Providence, Rhode Island. After working in public service and business, he turned to photography in the 1990s, studying at the International Center of Photography in New York and beginning to write about photography.

He has contributed extensively on the medium to The New York Sun and continues to write for The Wall Street Journal. His photographs have been exhibited in museums in America and Europe, as well as in group and solo gallery exhibitions.

A black-and-white photograph shows a shelf filled with numerous miniature Statue of Liberty souvenirs, with the title "CIVICS" above and "WILLIAM MEYERS" below.

Civics by William Meyers is published by Apollo Publishers.

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