These Photos Celebrate the Good Folk of New York Who Help One Another

Civics, the new book by photographer William Meyers, offers a sweeping 25-year visual record of New York City as a microcosm of America, capturing the everyday acts of civic engagement, public service, and neighborly support that sustain the democratic fabric of the nation.

Its release this summer coincides with the United States’ 250th anniversary, offering a timely reflection on shared civic life in the context of heightened political and social tensions.

Throughout the collection, Meyers turns his lens on the streets, neighborhoods, offices, and public spaces of New York, his photographs honoring the energy, diversity, and variety of perspectives that define New York and offering a broad, empathetic view of how citizens engage with one another and their communities.

Structured around seven thematic chapters: Elections, Governance, Demonstrations, Press, Talk, Social Capital, and Civic Markers, this book captures the full spectrum of engagement, from formal political processes and public service to volunteer work, protests, charitable acts, and neighborhood interactions, revealing the quiet, everyday labor that keeps democracy alive.

Accompanied by an afterword from journalist Nicole Gelinas, which situates the photographs within the wider context of urban policy and civic engagement, Civics is a visually striking and deeply human celebration of the ordinary acts that sustain democratic life.

“Civics is a visual primer about not only the practice of citizenship but the art of being an American,” says art critic Brian T. Allen.

William Meyers was born in 1938 in Providence, Rhode Island. After working in public service and business, he turned to photography in the 1990s, studying at the International Center of Photography in New York and beginning to write about photography.

He has contributed extensively on the medium to The New York Sun and continues to write for The Wall Street Journal. His photographs have been exhibited in museums in America and Europe, as well as in group and solo gallery exhibitions.

Civics by William Meyers is published by Apollo Publishers.