Leica Achieved Record Sales for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Leica has announced that it has achieved record sales for the fourth consecutive financial year, with the highest revenue in its history along with continued profitability.

In a press release, Leica says that in 2025, through which it celebrated its 100th anniversary, the company saw nearly across-the-board improvements. Its optics division saw revenue increase by 7.6% from April 2024 to the end of March 2025 to around €596 million (the previous year was €554 million), largely driven by the photography segment and growth in smartphones. Its second largest business segment was its Sports Optics division (binoculars, rangefinders, and spotting scopes).

The company adds that its businesses in home theater projectors, watches, and premium lenses for eyewear “also developed substantially” in 2025. The company saw revenue growth across all of its regions, in fact. Leica says that its strongest growth region was Europe at 7.6% mainly due to a surging German growth of 11.4%. Asia and North America also improved, both up 7.3% and 6.2%, respectively. Leica also opened new stores around the world, including in China (Wuhan), Japan (Tokyo), and South Korea (Seoul). Its online sales globally increased by 12.5%.

“We are meeting the global growth in demand for cameras with high-quality products ‘Made in Germany’. Over the past financial year, we have launched both new classic camera models and novel products, such as the Leica LUX app and the Leica Cine Play 1 mini-projector. Our business success is rooted in innovation and the expansion of our own global sales network,” Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG, says.

Leica has been on a hot streak and 2025 is just the latest example. While Leica is diversified, it is still succeeding on the back of its bread-and-butter: cameras and camera lenses. The fact that sports optics is second shows how much of the company is still based in optics and that sales are strong.

“Over the past financial year, Leica Camera introduced several new cameras, which contributed to the growth in sales. Leica Camera is one of the few companies still producing analog cameras. The Leica Q3 was the biggest seller among the company’s digital cameras,” Leica says. “This compact full-frame camera has been available with a 43 mm fixed focal length since September 2024. The full-frame system cameras Leica SL3 and SL3-S were both also in high demand. A small compact camera was added to the range in the form of the Leica D-Lux 8. For the M-System, Leica launched the M11-D, a variant of the iconic full-frame digital camera that dispenses with a digital display.”

While cameras remain its core focus, Leica intends to expand into other business areas. The company wants to target groups outside of the typical hunting and field observation segments with its sports optics division; for example, its Ultravid Compact Colorline binoculars are tailored to “adventure seekers, city explorers, and nature lovers.” It also intends to continue to work with Xiaomi to further its investment in mobile, and it will also expand its Smart Projector segment, the company says.

