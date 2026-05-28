Leica’s Brand-New Metal Gray Paint Finish Looks Very Stylish

Jeremy Gray

Three black Leica cameras with red logos are displayed on staggered, curved metallic platforms against a dark, modern background.

Leica, no stranger to new, luxurious colorways, has announced a new Metal Gray Paint finish for three Leica cameras, plus a Leica M-Lens.

The Leica M11-P, Leica Q3, and Leica D-Lux 8 cameras are the first to feature the striking modern metal gray paint finish, while Leica is also giving its popular APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH. lens the fresh coat of paint.

A front view of a black Leica rangefinder camera with textured grip, control dials, and the lens mount cap displaying the Leica logo.
Leica M11-P Metal Gray Paint

It sounds like the metal gray paint finish is destined to be a regular staple in Leica’s color palette, joining classic silver and black across parts of Leica’s expansive product line.

“The classic camera colors of black and silver are a hallmark of a design that is consistently geared towards photographic practice,” Leica says. “Leica Camera AG is now expanding this existing design language to include a new metallic gray tone.”

Top view of a silver Leica M11-P camera showing the engraved Leica logo, control dials, shutter button, and "LEICA CAMERA WETZLAR GERMANY" text. The camera body is sleek and minimalist in design.

The company notes that the new metallic gray tone was specially developed at the Leica factory, the result of extensive product development work. Leica doesn’t take anything lightly, certainly not a new paint.

Besides the new metal gray paint finish, all the new Leica products are the same as their standard counterparts.

Of the Leica M11-P digital rangefinder, Leica says, “The subtle metal gray paint finish of the full-metal body, combined with the black control elements, emphasizes the camera’s deliberately understated style.”

A close-up view of a black Leica camera with a textured body and prominent lens, displayed against a neutral gray background.

The M11-P Metal Gray Paint is arriving alongside new optional accessories designed to complement the new finish, including a color-coordinated battery, new protector, and carrying strap crafted from dark brown leather, and a multifunctional protector in smooth black leather. This lattermost accessory features an ergonomic grip and an Arca-Swiss compatible base plate.

Buy the Leica M11-P new on B&HBuy the Leica M11-P used on KEH.com

The Leica M11-P Metal Gray Paint is available now for $10,400, the same price as the black M11-P.

A silver camera lens with engraved focus and aperture markings in red, white, and black, labeled "SUMMICRON-M 1:2/50" on the front, resting upright on a white background.

The Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH., Metal Gray Paint Finish is $9,900 and available now, again with no premium. In fact, it’s $45 less than the black version, although that’s a rather insignificant difference in that price bracket.

Buy the Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH. new on B&HBuy the Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH. used on KEH.com

“Based on the respective standard models, the camera and lens form a unique combination with this new color option, where aesthetic design and optical excellence harmonize perfectly,” Leica says.

A close-up view of a black Leica digital camera with a textured grip, prominent lens, and the red Leica logo on the top right corner, set against a dark background.

Arriving on July 16, the Leica Q3 Metal Gray Paint Finish offers the same 60-megapixel sensor and built-in Summilux 28mm f/1.7 lens as the standard Q3. The lens is still black, like before, but it now features red feet distance markings instead of the yellow-orange paint on the black Q3. New optional protector and carrying strap accessories are arriving in dark brown leather.

Buy the Leica Q3 new on B&HBuy the Leica Q3 used on KEH.com

The Leica Q3 Metal Gray Paint Finish is $7,350, again the same as the standard Leica Q3.

Rear view of a Leica digital camera showing its electronic viewfinder, large LCD screen, control buttons, and dials. The camera is grey and has "Leica Camera Wetzlar Germany" engraved above the screen.

Finally, there’s the Leica D-Lux 8 Metal Gray Paint Finish, which also arrives on July 16. The primary body and the two rear function buttons are gray, while the camera’s grip and other controls remain black, which Leica says delivers eye-catching contrast.

Buy the Leica D-Lux 8 new on B&HBuy the Leica D-Lux 8 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Leica

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