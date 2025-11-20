Leica Q3 Monochrom Review: Q3 is Back in Black (and White)

Chris Niccolls

Leica is by far the leading company to create monochromatic versions of its most popular camera models, and that is because, love it or hate it, black and white exclusive cameras sell really well. Now the Leica Q3 gets the Monochrom treatment that we’ve seen in the recent Q2 and M11 models. It comes with a higher price at $7,790 and the limitation of only shooting monochromatic images, but it also comes with some image quality improvements.

Many photographers, myself included, love black and white photography enough to justify a dedicated camera that offers various tones of monochromatic imagery. It is also nice to get the ability to use classic color filters to control selective contrast. Naturally, not much changes from the standard version of the Leica Q3, especially in terms of handling, but there are some notable differences worth paying attention to. If you love the Q3 and you love black and white photography, you’ll enjoy this dive into Leica’s latest camera.

A black Leica digital camera with a large lens sits on a white surface in front of a black and white grid background with circular markings.
The Leica Q3 Monochrom has a classic, understated look which is devoid of color.

Leica Q3 Monochrom Review: How It Feels

Leica Monochrom cameras don’t just shoot black and white photos; they also look like black and white photos. Gone is the bright red Leica dot and vibrant yellow lens markings. Instead, we get a purposefully understated look to the Q3 Monochrom with grey numerals and etched “Monochrom” text on the top plate. We also have the usual change away from the diamond-checked leatherette of the standard Q3 model. Just like the Q2 Monochrom that came before, there is a more classic leather-grain finish to the Leica Q3 Monochrom, but I have to admit, I prefer the diamond pattern instead.

Close-up of hands holding a unique double-lens Leica camera in front of a colorful, abstract painted wall. The camera features two large lenses stacked vertically, and a black strap is visible.
The cameras are effectively identical, but the leatherette is different.
A digital camera with a tilting LCD screen is shown from the back, displaying the brand "Leica Camera Wetzlar Germany." A grid-patterned background is visible behind the camera.
The displays are identical to the original Q3.
Close-up of a camera’s back panel showing three buttons labeled PLAY, MENU, and a circular directional pad with four arrows, next to part of the screen and a blurred grid background.
The grip has a usable swell for the thumb, but the camera needs an additional grip to make it comfortable to hold.

Otherwise, the handling is basically identical to the Q3, with no real changes to the control structure. This means that the same uncomfortable grip is present as well, so you’ll probably want to invest in an accessory grip if you don’t have one already. There is the same Leica BP-SCL7 battery as before, and a single UHS-II card slot. I was hoping for some internal memory with this latest version, but it looks like that is reserved for the M11 series only. There are plenty of customizable buttons, and the control scheme is simple and intuitive. The EVF is the same 5.76-million-dot display that we had in the original Q3, and the tilting 1.84-million-dot back panel is the same, too.

Close-up of a camera lying on its side with the battery compartment open and the battery removed, placed next to the camera. A grid background with white lines is visible behind them.
The same battery and single SD card slot return.
A close-up of a hand opening the side port cover of a black camera, revealing multiple ports including HDMI, USB-C, and microphone inputs. A grid-patterned surface is blurred in the background.
There are no audio ports to speak of, and the micro HDMI port is an afterthought.

What is quite different is the menu structure borrowed from the SL3 series of cameras. In practice, this new menu is a little faster to navigate, and the “Leicons”, or Leica-specific iconography, are adorable as always. The original Q3 menu is more charming, however, and if an owner acquires both the Q3 and its black and white twin, the switch in menu interface will be disorienting. There is a new feature added to the menu, though. Leica has incorporated C2PA content authenticity into the Q3 Monochrom.

Close-up of the top of a Leica Q3 Monochrom camera, showing the model name, control dials, and part of the lens with aperture and focus markings.
The top plate proudly displays the “Monochrom” badge.

Leica Q3 Monochrom Review: How It Shoots

The obvious difference between otherwise very similar cameras comes down to the 60-megapixel monochromatic sensor. The first thing that this altered sensor changes is the lack of any phase detection autofocus array. This means that the Q3 Monochrom is using contrast-detect only autofocus. The system is accurate for sure, but using the Q3 Monochrom with continuous autofocus creates a pulsing in the background that is unsettling and distracting. You will see this pulsing during video recording as well, which can be very annoying.

However, most Q3 users choose to focus on using single autofocus mode anyway, with a central point. Utilized this way, the Q3 Monochrom doesn’t have any noticeable disadvantage compared to the Q3. Furthermore, the eye-detect AF still works effectively for quick snap portraits of people on the street, as well as more measured portrait sessions.

A man with short hair and a beard, wearing headphones around his neck, looks thoughtfully into the distance on a city street with buildings blurred in the background. The photo is in black and white.
Eye detection works well on the Q3 Monochrom for the quick grab shot.

Black and white photo of a stairwell with graffiti; a cartoon face with a large chain is painted on a door, while a bear sits on a bench at the top of the stairs. Walls and door are covered with various tags.

A city street view is framed by a dark window. Four people walk on the sidewalk beside buildings and leafless trees. The photo is in black and white.

I personally love monochromatic sensors because of the benefits of the increased dynamic range and much better high ISO performance. Images can also be tweaked for contrast or to provide a sepia or selenium-toned look to the images.

The camera really shines, however, when shot at high ISO ranges.

Shadows can also be heavily boosted if desired, with minimal issue. For example, I would say that the Q3 Monochrom shot at 6400 ISO still looks cleaner and with more detail retained than the original Q3 shot at 3200 ISO and converted to black and white. There will be a slight benefit to overall sharpness, although the result is incredibly minor. The 28mm f/1.7 lens that Leica mounts on the Q3 also performs admirably here on the Monochrom version. Overall, the image quality is noticeably better on the Q3 Monochrom as long as you enjoy black and white photography.

Side-by-side comparison of two black and white photos taken at 3200 ISO, showing a metal fence and door. Left: color image converted to B&W (grainy). Right: monochrome image (smoother, less noise).
At 3200 ISO, the quality difference is easily noticeable.
Side-by-side comparison of two black and white photos: left labeled "3200 ISO," right labeled "6400 ISO." Left is a color image converted to B&W; right is a monochrome image. Both show a dark doorway and metal fence.
Even at 6400 ISO, the Q3 Monochrom shows less noise and more detail than the Q3 at 3200 ISO.

A tall modern apartment building towers over a city street. In the foreground, a sign advertises pizza slices; pedestrians and streetlights are visible. The scene is captured in black and white.

A black and white photo of a long, narrow corridor with graffiti on the left wall and two people walking away in the distance at the far end. The passage is lit by ceiling lights.

Leica Q3 Monochrom Review: We’ve Seen This Before

There were no unexpected surprises when testing out the Q3 Monochrom. The usual tradeoff of enhanced image quality with the monochrome-only sensor is to be expected. The same quiet leaf-shutter mechanism maxes out at 1/2000th of a second, and we are still capped at four frames per second when relying on continuous autofocus. The camera itself is handsome and handles essentially like the Q3 we all know and love. The one unknown when it came to the contrast detection autofocus turned out to be largely a non-issue in most situations.

Bare branches of a tree in silhouette are set against a cloudy sky in black and white, with a large nest visible among the branches. Wispy clouds stretch across the upper part of the image.
You can use traditional filters such as the No. 8 Orange here.

A man standing on the sidewalk.

Black and white photo of an empty diner seen through a large window with unique geometric blinds. In the foreground are round concrete picnic tables. Sunlight reflects off the glass, and the interior appears deserted.

Video is still a weak point as usual, with the Q3 Monochrom lacking any audio inputs and using a 60-megapixel sensor with plenty of rolling shutter present. As stated earlier, the continuous autofocus in video is both ineffective and will pulse in a distracting manner. You can shoot 8K video with a heavy crop or 4K at 60p, albeit with sub-sampling. The occasional video clip will be quite pleasing-looking in most cases, but video is not this camera’s forte.

Close-up, upward view of a weathered wooden utility pole covered in old, rusty staples and nails, with a shallow focus highlighting the rough texture; the background is bright and blurred.
Macro is engaged by turning a dial on the lens, but the close-up capability is nothing special.

A black and white photo of a traffic light and street signs silhouetted against a cloudy sky, with the sun low on the horizon and buildings faintly visible at the bottom.

Black and white photo of "Happy Together Convenience & Grocery Store" storefront with signs, posters in the windows, and two empty parking spaces in front. A smiling face is part of the store's sign.

If you want to purchase this less versatile version of the Leica Q3, expect to pay a premium, as the $7,790 price is substantially more than a standard Q3. I still think it will be a popular camera, however. Because the Q3 platform is insanely sought after, and there are plenty of exclusively black and white photo shooters out there. We’ve seen it before, and I’m sure we will see it again. The Leica Monochrom trend continues to go strong.

Black and white photo of a Calgary Transit bus with route 7 to Marda Loop. An advertisement on the side reads "HOPE IS IN YOUR HANDS" next to a smiling elderly woman. City buildings are visible in the background.
Using an electronic shutter, or shooting video, will result in some nasty-looking rolling shutter.

A black and white photo of a city street with cars driving, a separated bike lane marked with symbols, tall buildings on both sides, and the sun shining through a cloudy sky.

A black-and-white photo of a littered alley with graffiti art on a brick wall to the right, featuring abstract patterns. In the background, there's a dumpster and parts of several buildings.

Black and white photo of a neon sign reading “Hii Pot” and “17th Ave” in English and Chinese characters, illuminating a modern entryway with a reflection in a glass wall and a glimpse of the street outside.

Are There Alternatives?

Clearly, the slightly less expensive Leica Q3 will give you the option to shoot color when you want to, and I prefer the older menu system. The quality in black and mode is still excellent, but there is an appreciable difference when compared to the Monochrom.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. Leica will no doubt continue to have success mating its popular camera models with powerful monochromatic sensors. If black and white photography is your passion and you want a compact fixed-lens camera, the Q3 Monochrom is waiting for you.

