Everyone’s Favorite DJI Clone Just Stopped Selling its Osmo Pocket 4P Lookalike

Just days after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) put Xtra and other similar companies in its crosshairs, Xtra suddenly removed the Muse 2 Pro from its website, halted preorders, and said it would start refunding customers.

The Xtra Muse 2 and Muse 2 Pro are effectively clones of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and Osmo Pocket 4P, albeit with some very minor tweaks. It looked like Xtra’s DJI-lookalikes were going to skirt past the US rules and regulations keeping DJI’s latest Osmo Pocket cameras out of the country. After all, Xtra has managed to get a few awfully familiar products to American customers.

However, the FCC started cracking down on companies like Xtra earlier this month, first with fines and then bans.

While the new bans announced this week are not going immediately into effect, thanks to a 30-day public commenting period, it appears Xtra isn’t waiting around to find out what happens.

Photographer Francis Alvarez posted on Threads today that he received an email from Xtra, announcing that its Early Bird program for the Muse 2 Pro has been paused.

View on Threads

Xtra says it is pausing the program because it is “unable to confirm a reliable launch timeline at this stage,” leaving the possibility open that it may be able to restart it in the US later. However, given that uncertainty, Xtra is refunding customers’ deposits.

“We have not announced a new product launch timeline at this time. Further information will be shared separately once the relevant plans are confirmed,” Xtra concludes.

When the FCC issued fines to Xtra and other alleged “front companies” utilizing DJI technology earlier this month, it did so because these companies failed to explain where their technology came from. The smart money is that these companies didn’t say where their tech came from because it is banned DJI tech.

There’s no reason to believe the FCC will lift its ban on the import of new, affected DJI products anytime soon, and thus every reason to believe the future of Xtra and other companies like it is in serious doubt.

Xtra has recently stopped replying to PetaPixel‘s emails and has not commented on ongoing issues with the FCC.

Image creditsXtra