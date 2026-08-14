31 Award-Winning Photos Celebrate the Beauty of the World’s Darkest Skies

DarkSky International has announced the winners of its nighttime photography contest, Capture the Dark 2026. This year’s contest, its sixth annual edition, drew a record number of entries from photographers in over 30 countries.

“Light pollution is increasing at an alarming rate — nearly 10% each year worldwide –disrupting wildlife, affecting community well-being, and making it harder to experience the beauty of the night sky,” DarkSky International explains. “DarkSky International is working to change this through advocacy, education, and programs that encourage responsible, community-friendly outdoor lighting.”

The Capture the Dark photography competition is an important part of the organization’s efforts to preserve dark skies and raise awareness about light pollution. The contest uses “the power of photography to showcase the beauty of the night while highlighting the harmful effects of light pollution through a variety of contest categories.”

The judges selected the top three finishers across nine standard categories, ranging from expansive night landscape photos to deep-sky observations, plus winners in a special Star Trek-themed category and one People’s Choice Award winner. All 31 winning photos are featured below.

Nightscapes

Paul Wilson won top honors in the Nightscape category with a beautiful tracked panorama photo captured in Quorn, South Australia. Wilson used his Canon EOS R5 with a Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG Art lens.

International Dark Sky Places

In the International Dark Sky Places category, photographer Kat Lawman won for a beautiful blended composite captured in Arches National Park in Utah, United States. Lawman used both Sony a7 III and a7 IV mirrorless bodies alongside a Sony 20mm f/1.8 lens for the final image.

Quality Lighting an Design

Photographer Ross Steensland’s photo from Little Mount Hoffman Lookout in California bested the stiff competition in the Quality Lighting and Design category. Steensland used an astro-modified Sony a7 III with a Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art lens.

The Impact of Light Pollution

While the DarkSky International Capture the Dark Photo Contest aims to showcase what people can see in the world’s darkest skies, it also endeavors to show the impact of light pollution on the night sky. Kouyu Wang’s category-winning shot shows the trails of many satellites in the sky, for example.

Creatures of the Night

On Earth, many animals rely on very dark night skies to survive. Light pollution can affect wildlife in various ways. Tom Rae’s winning photo captured in Waitomo, New Zealand, beautifully shows off how life not only survives in the dead (or living) of night, but thrives.

Deep Sky Observations

Dark skies are also important for astronomers who want to swap out their wide-angle lens for a telescope. Julien De Winter’s photo captures the cosmic beauty of nebulae LBN 528 and LBN 532 and supernova SNR G110.3+11.3.

Mobile Nighttime Photography

Smartphone camera technology has improved dramatically in recent years, making it possible to use phones to capture the beauty of the night sky. Enrique Barquet won this category with a phone photo of an aurora over Mount Shuksan in Washington.

Young Astrophotographers

Category winner Norah Swann, second-place photographer Kunzhe Chen, and bronze winner Avis Kennedy-Stirling show that astrophotography isn’t just for veteran adults; kids can expertly capture the night sky, too.

Nighttime Adventures

Dennis Lehtonen won the Nighttime Adventures category with his fantastic single-exposure aurora shot captured in Greenland using a Sony a7 IV and Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens.

Star Trek 60

This year’s special category, Star Trek 60, celebrates the 60th anniversary of the iconic sci-fi franchise, Star Trek, which has inspired a love of the cosmos among many fans over the years. Monika Deviat won the category with her nighttime self-portrait of flashing the iconic Vulcan salute in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.

People’s Choice Award

Canadian photographer Ethan Keller won the People’s Choice Award for his photo of the northern lights captured in Alberta.

“As a young Canadian fascinated by ancient folklore, I’ve grown up learning of Indigenous stories in which the Aurora Borealis represents the spirits of ancestors. I believe this image reflects those legends, depicting the constellations of Ursa Major (the Great Bear) and Canes Venatici (the Hunting Dogs) surrounded by the vibrant mosaic of the northern lights,” Keller says.

Image creditsDarkSky International’s Capture the Dark 2026 Photography Contest. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.