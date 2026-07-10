FCC Fines Multiple Companies It Says Are Bringing DJI Tech into the U.S.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched enforcement action against eight companies it says failed to respond to inquiries related to the importation and sale of wireless products, including firms that have allegedly been linked to bringing DJI technology into the United States despite increasing restrictions on Chinese drone manufacturers.

The FCC announced it has issued $25,000 fines to each of the eight companies after they allegedly ignored letters requesting information about their operations. The companies have until July 20 to respond before the agency considers additional enforcement measures.

Among the companies named are Cogito Tech, Fixaxo Technology, Lyno Dynamics, Skyhigh Tech, Spatial Hover, SZ Knowact, WaveGo Tech, and Xtra Technology.

Several of the companies have previously been connected to DJI-related products. WaveGo Tech and SZ Knowact have been associated with the Skyrover drone brand, while Xtra Technology has sold action cameras that closely resemble DJI’s Osmo Action lineup.

The FCC statement to Cogito Tech reads:

“In this Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture (NAL), the Federal Communications Commission (Commission or FCC) proposes a penalty of $25,000 against Cogito Tech Company Limited (Cogito or Company) for apparently willfully failing to respond to the Enforcement Bureau’s (Bureau) Letter of Inquiry (LOI) as directed. Specifically, Cogito failed to respond to an LOI requesting information about whether the Company has indirectly or directly marketed within the United States any radiofrequency (RF) equipment that was added to the Covered List on December 22, 2025, as posing an “unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the safety and security of United States persons.” 47 U.S.C. § 1601(b). Accordingly, Cogito apparently violated a Commission order by failing to respond to the Bureau’s LOI as directed and to a subsequent letter directing Cogito to reply to the LOI. Cogito thus is subject to a proposed forfeiture under section 503(b)(1)(B) of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended (Act). See 47 U.S.C. § 503(b)(1)(B).”

FCC Targets Alleged ‘Front Companies’

The FCC’s action comes amid growing scrutiny over what some industry observers describe as “front companies” that market or distribute products based on DJI technology under different brand names.

According to The Verge, last year, independent researcher Konrad Iturbe documented several companies he believed were helping DJI products continue reaching the U.S. market despite increasing regulatory restrictions. Those included Skyrover drones and Xtra action cameras, both of which have drawn comparisons to DJI products.

The FCC has not accused the companies of violating the restrictions themselves. Instead, the fines stem from their alleged failure to respond to official FCC inquiries.

Growing Restrictions on Chinese Drone Manufacturers

As PetaPixel reported in December 2025, the FCC added foreign drone manufacturers to its Covered List, preventing new FCC equipment authorizations for companies included under the designation due to national security concerns.

Because wireless devices require FCC authorization before they can legally be imported, marketed, or sold in the United States, the Covered List significantly limits the ability of affected manufacturers to introduce new products into the U.S. market.

The FCC also expanded its authority last year, allowing the agency to revoke equipment authorizations that had already been granted if products are later determined to contain technology from companies subject to the restrictions.

Further Action Could Follow

In addition to the fines, the FCC is reportedly moving to revoke the recognition of a testing laboratory in China that certifies wireless devices for U.S. regulatory approval, part of a broader effort to tighten oversight of the equipment authorization process.

If the companies fail to respond by the July 20 deadline, the FCC has indicated it may pursue additional enforcement actions. While it remains unclear what penalties could ultimately follow, the investigation signals that U.S. regulators are increasing scrutiny of companies believed to be helping restricted Chinese technology continue reaching the American market.

Image creditsDJI