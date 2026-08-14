Apple Threat Notifcation Sent to Users in 110 Countries

Apple has deployed an alarming threat notification to an unspecified number of users in 110 countries — experts advise not to ignore it.

The fresh batch was sent out yesterday to Apple users who may have been targeted with spyware capable of hacking into their devices. The notifications can be sent to iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

The notifications reads: “Apple detected a mercenary spyware attack targeted at your iPhone. There are actions you can take now to protect your data and device.”

Apple explains that threat notifications are “designed to inform and assist users who may have been individually targeted by mercenary spyware attacks, likely because of who they are or what they do.”

This type of software is typically used by governments to target a small number of specific individuals. “Mercenary spyware attacks cost millions of dollars and often have a short shelf life, making them much harder to detect and prevent. The vast majority of users will never be targeted by such attacks,” Apple adds.

The most common targets are tech firms, journalists, activists, politicians, and diplomats. These types of mercenary spyware attacks happen all over the world.

Apple says that it has high confidence that a device has been affected when it issues a threat notification. The system has been active since 2021, and it has notified users in over 150 countries in total. It doesn’t reveal to the affected user where the attack came from.

TechCrunch, which broke the story, notes that the push notification will give advice on who to contact for help once it’s been opened. The user will reportedly be told to switch their device to Lockdown Mode, a feature that thwarts spyware attacks; Apple says it’s never seen a device successfully hacked while in this mode.

“Notifications create a critical signal that a community is being targeted. People get an alert, and then some of them reach out and seek help. Often this kicks off an investigation that reveals many, many more cases,” Citizen Lab’s Scott-Railton tells TechCrunch.

Image creditsCourtesy of Apple