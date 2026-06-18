Dual Lens Xtra Muse 2 Pro Undercuts Insta360 with Sub-$700 Price

Xtra has revealed a host of specifications and a pricing window for its impending Muse 2 Pro, a DJI Osmo Pocket 4P look-alike that will be the only challenger to Insta360’s Luna Ultra in the United States.

Since DJI is currently unable to sell the Osmo Pocket 4 or 4P in the United States, it appeared as though Insta360 was going to have the huge and highly lucrative market all to itself.

But Xtra, a company that looks a lot like DJI in a trench coat, is challenging that dominance with a dual lens gimbal camera that shares a lot in common with the Pocket 4P, but does actually make some changes.

DJI hasn’t lifted the lid off its Pocket 4P entirely, so it’s hard to say if the Xtra Muse 2 Pro is just a reskin that happens to be available in the United States, but Xtra does specifically call out some differences between its gimbal camera and both Insta360’s Luna Ultra and the Pocket 4P.

Firstly, the Muse 2 Pro makes a lot of promises that look quite similar to what DJI is supposedly offering with the Pocket 4P. Xtra says that it features a Type 1 sensor in its main camera along with a second 2x optical zoom camera right below it in front of a Type 1/2.8 sensor. It is also making a very similar claim to DJI of 14 stops of dynamic range with its 10-bit log profile, which it calls X-log.

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The Muse 2 Pro will be able to capture 37-megapixel photos, capture 4K video at up to 240 frames per second, and features built-in storage of 103GB with the option to expand that via microSD cards.

While the Muse 2 Pro looks very similar, there are some differences — subtle and overt. Starting with the former, the button layout below the flip screen is a single rectangular bar with options on either side, which is different from the two circular buttons found on the Pocket 4P. There is also some kind of plastic grate above the joystick, which could either be a microphone or a vent — Xtra doesn’t say. There is also no branding on the Muse 2 Pro whatsoever, which is probably a good change compared to the giant turquoise “XTRA” seen on the original Muse.

On the second note of more overt differences, the Muse 2 Pro features a dual-side rear flip screen, which allows a user to orient it either to the left or the right. Xtra says that most camera grips are built for right-handed users, but the ability to shift it either way makes the Muse 2 Pro unique. Even if a user isn’t right-hand dominant, they could tire of using it in their right hand and want to switch over, and the screen can adjust accordingly. Is this substantially different from a centered screen, from a usability perspective? The jury is still out on that one, but at least Xtra is changing something.

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Another change is that the Muse 2 Pro features a 1/4″-20 tripod screw in the base of the handle (Xtra did not share any images of this). While the 4P is still almost entirely under wraps, the Luna Ultra and previous Osmo Pocket cameras have always required an adapter that clips to the bottom of the handle in order to get that tripod screw. Having one natively feels like a no-brainer, but Xtra is the first to offer it in a gimbal camera. Beyond that, Xtra isn’t sacrificing the USB-C port to gain that thread: both are located on the bottom of the grip.

Starting today, Xtra is offering 10,000 people “early access” to the Muse 2 Pro, which notably isn’t the same as a pre-order. By putting down a fully refundable $20 and reserving a place in line to buy the camera when it does eventually launch, Xtra will provide a $60 coupon for a Muse 2 Pro, plus free Priority Express Shipping for eligible U.S. mainland addresses. The company says that anyone who pays the $20 can get it refunded as long as they request it within 30 days of launch.

That launch window is still a mystery, however. Xtra isn’t saying when the Muse 2 or Muse 2 Pro will be shipping and it’s also not revealing a final price. All the company was willing to commit to was that it would come in under $700 — “$6XX” is how it officially stated the cost. Even if that just means $699, that is still a significant discount versus the Insta360 Luna Ultra, which is currently available for $770.

Image credits: Unless otherwise noted, photos via Xtra