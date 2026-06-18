The DZOFilm Octopus II Makes it Easy to Use PL Lenses on Mirrorless Cameras

DZOFilm has announced the Octopus II, a new lightweight lens adapter that enables filmmakers to use Arri PL-mount lenses on Sony E-, Nikon Z-, Canon RF-, and L-Mount cameras.

Arguably, the revamped Octopus II’s biggest improvement is its weight. The original Octopus PL-E adapter weighed 390 grams (13.8 ounces), while the new Octopus II weighs just 190 grams (6.7 ounces), down nearly 50% from the 390-gram original Octopus.

DZOFilm notes that the adapter has a durable design built to withstand extensive, professional use. It ships with a detachable 1/4″-20-threaded base that improves support when using heavy lenses. DZOFilm says the mount adapter is rated for 100,000 uses.

“Constructed from an aluminum alloy and stainless steel, this mechanical Octopus II adapter maintains infinity as marked on your lens, no complex calibration required,” DZOFilm promises.

Beyond being lighter, the Octopus II is also roomier than its predecessor. It has just over 7% more space inside, which improves compatibility with a wider range of lenses, including DZOFilm’s own Arles, Arcana, Vespid, Pictor, and Gnosis series. Wider clearance is undoubtedly good news for videographers looking to adapt PL-mount lenses to their mirrorless cameras.

This leads directly into why an adapter like the Octopus II matters. While there is a ton of fantastic native glass for Sony, Nikon, RED, Canon, Panasonic, Leica, Blackmagic Design, and Sigma full-frame mirrorless cameras, there is an even larger library of PL-mount glass designed specifically for video applications. For example, just on B&H, there are over 1,100 PL-mount digital cinema lenses available for purchase, and that doesn’t even scratch the surface of the used and specialty rehoused lens market.

There is a whole world of PL-mount glass out there, and the DZOFilm Octopus II aims to make it easier and more accessible for users with mainstream mirrorless cameras to take full advantage of it.

Pricing and Availability

The DZOFilm Octopus II is available to preorder now for $199, which is actually $70 less than the original Octopus cost at launch.

Image credits: DZOFilm