DZOFilm’s 1.5x Arcana Anamorphic Lenses Promise the Style of 2x Without the Size or Weight

Jeremy Gray

Three silver camera lenses are displayed on a wooden surface, with two standing upright and one attached to a professional camera in the background. The lenses are labeled “Meike” and have engraved markings.

DZOFilm has unveiled Arcana, a new series of 1.5x hybrid anamorphic lenses designed for full-frame cameras. The company says its new lenses offer filmmakers the style and character of 2x anamorphic lenses without the larger size and weight.

To achieve the look and style of 2x anamorphics with the handling characteristics of 1.5x anamorphic lenses, DZOFilm developed a new custom elliptical aperture. The Arcana lenses promise “the waterfall bokeh and horizontal color flares of 2x glass,” while maintaining lens weights around 700 grams, making them well-suited to handheld, gimbal-based, and single-operator workflows.

The new lenses also feature a front-cylindrical optical structure, which DZOFilm says minimizes “anamorphic mumps,” or the “fat face” effect common on wider squeeze ratios. The Arcana lenses promise a consistent squeeze factor across the entire focus range, from close focus to infinity. DZOFilm says that this eliminates the need for special post-production squeeze correction at shorter focus distances.

A professional cinema camera with a large lens is mounted on a wooden surface. Two additional camera lenses are positioned upright on either side of the camera. The background is plain and neutral.

The DZOFilm Arcana series comprises three lenses at launch: 32mm, 45mm, and 75mm primes, all with a fast T2.1 aperture. Each lens shares other features in common, beyond the aperture. All three lenses have three ED ultra-low dispersion, four high-refractive index, and four cylindrical lenses inside. They weigh 690 to 710 grams (24.4 to 25 ounces), have uniform 80mm front diameters, and accept 77mm front filters. DZOFilm says that given the uniform size and nearly identical weights, swapping lenses will not require re-balancing on gimbals.

A professional camera with a large lens, external monitor, and coiled purple cable is mounted on a tripod indoors. A blurred background shows shelves, a yellow blanket, and a window with natural light.

A hand holding a metallic ARCAN lens against a plain light gray background. The lens has a sleek, industrial design with gear-like rings and engraved branding near the top.

Close-up of a silver ARCAM DZOFilm camera lens with a 75mm focal length, showing detailed focus and aperture markings, attached to a camera body.

The first batch of Arcana lenses sold out very quickly, but the company says the second batch of Arcana anamorphic primes will “ship progressively” before May 30, on a first-come, first-served basis. The lenses ship with a PL mount as standard, although DZOFilm sells compatible EF, E, and L-Mount adapters through its Octopus Adapter mount system. The trio of lenses includes short flange backs, ensuring support for rear-mount drop-in VND filter adapters and coverage of PL-mount and full-frame cinema camera systems.

A single DZOFilm Arcana lens is available for $1,099 each, while a three-lens set is also available for $2,899, a roughly $400 discount compared to buying each of the lenses separately. The lenses are available to preorder now through DZOFilm and authorized retailers.

Buy the DZOFilm Arcana Anamorphic Lenses new on B&HBuy the DZOFilm Arcana Anamorphic Lenses used on KEH.com

Image credits: DZOFilm

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