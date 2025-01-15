DZOFilm X-Tract 18-28mm T8 Probe Zoom Delivers Powerful Close-Ups

DZOFilm announced its first probe lens designed for macro cinematography, although photographers should take note of it, too. The DZOFilm X-Tract 18-28mm T8 wide-angle probe zoom lens achieves 2.1:1 macro, sports an IP57 rating, and covers full-frame image sensors.

Like other macro probe lenses, the DZOFilm X-Tract 18-28mm T8 sports a long, slender design that lets the lens squeeze into tight spaces and get extremely close to a subject. The lens can focus as close as 47.3 centimeters (1.6 feet), although its working distance, the distance from the end of the lens to the subject, is just six millimeters (0.2 inches). The X-Tract delivers a 2.1:1 maximum magnification ratio at its minimum focusing distance, which is extremely impressive.

DZOFilm promises “masterful” image quality thanks to the macro probe’s array of fancy glass. The lens features seven high-refractive index (HRI) lenses and six extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. DZOFilm says the lens corrects for chromatic aberrations, distortions, and optical flaws common to typical probe lenses.

“Its innovative differential distribution of HRI lens delivers prime-level image quality and accurate color temperature, effectively reducing the yellowish tint commonly seen in other probe lenses. Distortion is kept within plus-minus 2% across the entire zoom range, with near-zero distortion and focus breathing at 24mm, ensuring precise rendering of intricate micro-details,” DZOFilm promises.

Although photographers rarely care about focus breathing, it is significant to videographers. Given that DZOFilm is primarily a cinema lens company, it should come as little surprise that it has considered focus breathing when designing its latest lens. The X-Tract 18-28mm T8 promises breathing effects of just 0.5% at 24mm, which DZOFilm says undercuts the typical “39.2% in other 24mm probe primes). The company also touts its latest lens’s impressive relative illumination of 70.7%.

Constructed from an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, the X-Tract 18-28mm T8 is relatively lightweight given its size. The 41.5-centimeter (16.3-inch) long lens weighs 1.09 kilograms (2.4 pounds). The lens tapers down to a narrow 29.6-millimeter (1.16-inch) front diameter.

The lens features an anodized coating to improve its durability. It is rated to work in extreme temperature ranges from -30 to 70 degrees Celsius (-22 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit) and is IP57-rated to resist dust and water. The front 28 centimeters (11 inches) of the lens is waterproof.

And of course, the lens has typical cinema design accoutrements. The lens has an M0.8 gear pitch, 300 degrees of focus throw, clear markings for magnification ratio, a waterproof line, rotation scales, and comes in a native PL mount. PL lenses are typically straightforward to adapt to other mount systems. As expected, the lens is fully manual, meaning that the iris, focus, and zoom are all controlled via on-lens rings. Speaking of the iris, it has 10 aperture blades.

Pricing and Availability

The DZOFilm X-Tract 18-28mm T8 FF Probe Zoom Lens is available to preorder now for $3,499 and is expected to begin shipping next week.

Image credits: DZOFilm