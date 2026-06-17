Brightin Star’s New 14mm f/2.8 Lens Promises High-End Astro Photos

Brightin Star has teased the upcoming MF 14mm f/2.8, a new manual-focus ultra-wide-angle lens designed for landscape, architecture, interior, and astrophotography applications.

Scheduled to be officially announced on June 17, the lens promises a 116-degree field of view, advanced optical construction, close-focusing capabilities, and support for square filter systems. Brightin Star says the lens is designed to deliver sharp image quality across the frame while minimizing distortion, making it suitable for both expansive natural scenes and demanding architectural work. The company has also confirmed an introductory launch price of $240.

A 116° View of the World

At the heart of the upcoming MF 14mm f/2.8 is its expansive 116-degree angle of view. The ultra-wide focal length is designed to capture sweeping landscapes, dramatic cityscapes, large architectural structures, and expansive night skies within a single frame.

Brightin Star says the lens has been engineered to maintain a natural-looking perspective with minimal distortion, helping preserve straight lines and accurate proportions when photographing buildings and interiors.

Designed for Edge-to-Edge Sharpness

The lens features an optical design consisting of 13 elements arranged in nine groups. This includes two aspherical elements, five high-refractive-index elements, and three extra-low-dispersion elements.

According to Brightin Star, the design is intended to deliver strong sharpness throughout the frame while reducing chromatic aberrations and maintaining consistent image quality from corner to corner. This is particularly important for landscape and architectural photography, where fine details across the entire image often play a critical role.

Built for Night Sky Photography

Brightin Star has equipped the lens with its Star Nano IMC multi-layer coating, which is designed to reduce flare and ghosting while preserving contrast and color accuracy.

For astrophotographers, the company says the coating helps maintain cleaner rendering of stars and other point light sources, while minimizing unwanted reflections that can occur during nighttime shooting.

The lens also features a 10-blade aperture diaphragm that can produce pronounced 10-point starburst effects around bright light sources when stopped down, making it well suited for city lights, street scenes, and nighttime landscapes.

Filter Compatibility and Close Focusing

One feature that may appeal to landscape photographers is support for 82mm square ND and CPL filter holders. Brightin Star says the filter holder also doubles as a lens hood, allowing photographers to use filters while maintaining protection from stray light.

The lens is capable of focusing as close as 7.9 inches (20 centimeters), enabling dramatic foreground emphasis and exaggerated wide-angle perspectives that can add depth and scale to compositions.

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star MF 14mm f/2.8 is scheduled to launch on June 17 with an introductory price of $240 from June 17 through June 27. After the promotional period ends, the lens will carry a regular retail price of $280.

Additional details regarding mount availability and ordering information are expected to be announced alongside the official release.

Image credits: Brightin Star