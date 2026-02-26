Brightin Star Unveils a New 35mm f/1.7 Lens for Leica M-Mount

Jeremy Gray

A close-up of a camera lens with a hexagonal lens hood, resting on a wooden surface. The lens has numbers and markings for aperture and focus settings visible on its barrel.

Alongside the new 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, Brightin Star also announced a new APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens for Leica M-Mount cameras at CP+ 2026 in Japan.

The APO M 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens is designed for Leica M-Mount rangefinder cameras and features an advanced apochromatic optical design, promising “outstanding sharpness, precise color reproduction, and effectively minimized chromatic aberration.”

This is not Brightin Star’s first M-Mount lens, but it is the company’s first “traditional” offering for Leica rangefinders. The company’s only other M-Mount lens is the 28mm f/2.8 pancake lens released in 2023, an absurdly small lens that is just 21 millimeters (0.8 inches) thick.

A close-up of a camera lens with visible aperture and focus markings, partially surrounded by old envelopes, books, and packaging. The lens is black with white and red numbers and sits at an angle among the clutter.
Brightin Star APO M 35mm f/1.7 ASPH.

The new APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. is a much more typical type of lens. At first glance, it looks a lot like a lens that Leica itself may produce. However, given Brightin Star’s general approach to affordability, it is a safe bet the company is targeting a much more aggressive price point than the legendary German photo company. The lens includes an aperture control ring near the front element, a large, labeled focus ring, and depth of field markings. It weighs approximately 266 grams (9.4 ounces) and is 43 millimeters (1.7 inches) long.

A small, cozy stage with a red armchair, music stands, a floor lamp, and red drapery against a textured wall, surrounded by potted plants in a warmly lit indoor setting.
A sample image taken using a pre-production prototype of the Brightin Star APO M 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens

The lens features a minimum focusing distance of just 0.3 meters (0.98 feet), which, while not necessarily useful through a rangefinder, opens up close-focusing capabilities on a camera like the Leica M EV1 or when using live view on other Leica digital rangefinders. The focus ring has 307° of throw. Brightin Star notes that the focus ring has a “classic tiger-claw” design and delivers very smooth, precise handling.

A vintage wooden turntable and stereo system sit on a table in a cozy room, surrounded by books, records, and warm decor.
A sample image taken using a pre-production prototype of the Brightin Star APO M 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens

The Brightin Star APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. features 11 lens elements arranged into seven groups and an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm. Of its 11 elements, three are double-sided aspherical elements with dual floating groups. Brightin Star says the lens offers great sharpness even when shooting wide open at f/1.7.

As of now, the Brightin Star APO M 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. is only under development, and the company has not finalized its release date or price.

Image credits: Brightin Star

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
28mm f/2.8 Leica Pancake Lens This New 28mm f/2.8 Lens for Leica Rangefinders is Comically Thin
A Complete Guide to Leica M Lenses
L-Mount 35mm f:2 and 50mm f:2 Leica’s New L-Mount 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 are Surprisingly Affordable
A hand holds a camera lens with reflections visible on the glass. The white Leica logo is prominently overlaid across the center of the image. Leica Is Working On a 135mm Prime Lens for L-Mount
Discussion