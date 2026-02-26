Brightin Star Unveils a New 35mm f/1.7 Lens for Leica M-Mount

Alongside the new 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, Brightin Star also announced a new APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens for Leica M-Mount cameras at CP+ 2026 in Japan.

The APO M 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens is designed for Leica M-Mount rangefinder cameras and features an advanced apochromatic optical design, promising “outstanding sharpness, precise color reproduction, and effectively minimized chromatic aberration.”

This is not Brightin Star’s first M-Mount lens, but it is the company’s first “traditional” offering for Leica rangefinders. The company’s only other M-Mount lens is the 28mm f/2.8 pancake lens released in 2023, an absurdly small lens that is just 21 millimeters (0.8 inches) thick.

The new APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. is a much more typical type of lens. At first glance, it looks a lot like a lens that Leica itself may produce. However, given Brightin Star’s general approach to affordability, it is a safe bet the company is targeting a much more aggressive price point than the legendary German photo company. The lens includes an aperture control ring near the front element, a large, labeled focus ring, and depth of field markings. It weighs approximately 266 grams (9.4 ounces) and is 43 millimeters (1.7 inches) long.

The lens features a minimum focusing distance of just 0.3 meters (0.98 feet), which, while not necessarily useful through a rangefinder, opens up close-focusing capabilities on a camera like the Leica M EV1 or when using live view on other Leica digital rangefinders. The focus ring has 307° of throw. Brightin Star notes that the focus ring has a “classic tiger-claw” design and delivers very smooth, precise handling.

The Brightin Star APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. features 11 lens elements arranged into seven groups and an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm. Of its 11 elements, three are double-sided aspherical elements with dual floating groups. Brightin Star says the lens offers great sharpness even when shooting wide open at f/1.7.

As of now, the Brightin Star APO M 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. is only under development, and the company has not finalized its release date or price.

Image credits: Brightin Star