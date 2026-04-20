Brightin Star’s Newest AF Lens Is an Ultra-Wide 12mm f/2.8 for Full-Frame Cameras

Brightin Star has introduced a new AF 12mm f/2.8 ultra-wide-angle lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, offering a combination of an expansive field of view, autofocus performance, and a distortion-controlled optical design. Available for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts, the lens is aimed at photographers working across landscapes, architecture, interiors, and astrophotography.

An Ultra-Wide Perspective With Controlled Distortion

At the center of the lens is its 12mm focal length, delivering a 122.5-degree field of view that captures expansive scenes with a strong sense of depth and scale. Ultra-wide lenses at this focal length are often associated with heavy distortion, but Brightin Star is positioning this release differently.

Rather than embracing a fisheye look, the lens is designed to maintain more accurate geometry, making it suitable for architectural lines and interior work where straight edges matter. This places it in contrast with alternatives like AstrHori’s 12mm offerings, which lean into a fisheye rendering with more pronounced curvature.

Optical Design Focused on Clarity

The optical construction consists of 15 elements arranged in 11 groups, incorporating high refractive index elements, extra-low dispersion glass sourced from HOYA, and aspherical components. This combination is intended to reduce chromatic aberration while maintaining sharpness across the frame.

An advanced multi-layer coating is also applied to improve contrast and minimize flare, particularly when shooting in high-contrast environments or into direct light sources. Together, these elements aim to deliver consistent edge-to-edge performance, even at the lens’s wide f/2.8 aperture.

Autofocus and Handling

The lens features a stepping motor designed to provide fast, precise, and near-silent autofocus performance. This makes it suitable not only for still photography but also for video applications where smooth and quiet focus transitions are important.

Handling is kept straightforward, with an AF/MF switch and a customizable function button built into the lens body. These controls allow photographers to quickly adjust settings without needing to move back to the camera body, which can be particularly useful in fast-paced shooting environments.

Built for Practical Use

Physically, the lens is designed with durability in mind. It includes an integrated petal-shaped hood to help reduce flare and protect the front element, while rear sealing helps resist dust and moisture during outdoor use.

Despite its wide-angle design and optical complexity, the lens remains relatively compact. It measures approximately 3.8 inches (96.6 millimeters) in length, with a diameter of about 2.8 inches (70 millimeters), and weighs roughly 17.6 ounces (499 grams), making it manageable for handheld shooting and travel setups.

Close Focusing and Creative Flexibility

With a minimum focusing distance of approximately one foot (0.3 meters), the lens allows photographers to get close to subjects while still capturing a wide field of view. This opens up creative possibilities for exaggerated perspectives and foreground emphasis, a common technique in landscape and environmental photography.

The seven-blade aperture design, combined with the f/2.8 maximum aperture, also enables some subject separation at close distances. However, the lens is primarily geared toward depth-rich compositions rather than shallow depth of field.

A Practical Alternative in the Ultra-Wide Space

Ultra-wide lenses often force a tradeoff between field of view and distortion. With this release, Brightin Star appears to be targeting photographers who want the dramatic perspective of a 12mm lens without the exaggerated curvature of a fisheye.

By combining autofocus, a relatively compact design, and a distortion-controlled optical formula, the AF 12mm f/2.8 positions itself as a flexible option for both stills and video shooters working in wide-angle environments.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star AF 12mm f/2.8 will be available soon for Sony E and Nikon Z mount systems. Pricing has not yet been officially confirmed at the time of publication.

Image credits: Brightin Star