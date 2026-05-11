Brightin Star Launches New Fisheye Lens for APS-C Mirrorless Cameras

Brightin Star has announced the new 7.5mm f/2.8 IV APS-C ultra-wide fisheye lens, a compact manual-focus optic aimed at photographers and creators looking for dramatic ultra-wide perspectives without the size or cost typically associated with specialty lenses.

Designed for APS-C mirrorless systems, the new lens offers an expansive 190-degree field of view and arrives with a launch price of $140, undercutting many competing fisheye options currently on the market. The lens will be available in both black and silver finishes across a wide range of mounts, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds, Canon RF, and Canon EF-M.

A Dramatic 190-Degree Perspective

The defining feature of the Brightin Star 7.5mm f/2.8 IV is its extremely wide 190-degree viewing angle, allowing photographers to create exaggerated perspective distortion and highly immersive compositions.

Fisheye lenses remain a niche but creatively popular category for landscape, architecture, skate, travel, and astrophotography shooters who want a more stylized look than traditional ultra-wide lenses can provide. Brightin Star is also positioning the lens as a flexible option for creators who may want both fisheye and rectilinear-style results from the same optic.

The company notes that users can apply lens correction profiles in software such as Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom to transform fisheye images into a more conventional ultra-wide appearance, effectively expanding the lens’s creative range.

Compact Design for Everyday Carry

One of the more notable aspects of the lens is its compact footprint. Brightin Star says the lens weighs approximately 9.7 ounces (274 grams), making it lightweight enough for travel kits, handheld shooting, and smaller mirrorless bodies.

The lens also features a close focusing distance of roughly 5.9 inches (0.15 meters), allowing photographers to position subjects extremely close to the front element for exaggerated foreground emphasis and dramatic perspective effects.

As with many budget-oriented ultra-wide lenses, the 7.5mm f/2.8 IV uses a fully manual focus design, which may appeal more to deliberate still photographers and video shooters accustomed to manual control.

Optical Construction and Starburst Effects

Brightin Star says the lens uses an 11-element, 8-group optical design that incorporates three extra-low dispersion elements and three high-refractive elements intended to reduce chromatic aberration, distortion artifacts, and flare.

The lens also features a five-blade aperture diaphragm that creates pronounced 10-point starburst effects around bright light sources, a characteristic often favored by night photographers and cityscape shooters.

Brightin Star also notes that the lens supports rear-mounted filters, giving photographers additional flexibility for long exposures, creative effects, or landscape shooting. Rear filter systems are particularly useful on fisheye lenses, where the protruding front element often prevents the use of traditional front-mounted filters.

With an aperture range from f/2.8 to f/16, the lens appears well-positioned to balance low-light performance with versatility for landscape and creative shooting.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star 7.5mm f/2.8 IV APS-C fisheye lens is available now with a launch price of $140, while the regular retail price is listed at $160. The lens is offered in black and silver finishes and will be available for Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds, Canon RF, and Canon EF-M mount systems.

Image credits: Brightin Star