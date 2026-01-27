Brightin Star’s New $180 60mm f/2.8 Macro Lens Offers 2:1 Magnification

Brightin Star has announced the MF 60mm f/2.8 APS-C Macro Lens, a versatile manual-focus prime designed primarily for APS-C mirrorless cameras.

With a bright f/2.8 aperture, a 2:1 maximum magnification, and a precisely clicked aperture ring, the Brightin Star MF 60mm f/2.8 APS-C Macro lens is designed for photographers and videographers who want close-up precision, creative control, and expressive background separation in a compact, affordable package. On Canon mirrorless bodies, for example, it delivers an effective focal length of 96mm, while on other APS-C systems it provides a 90mm-equivalent focal length. This makes it suitable for a wide variety of subjects, from intricate product photography and jewelry to small-scale wildlife and insects. The combination of high magnification and an accessible focal length allows users to capture details that standard lenses often miss.

Macro Performance and Aperture

The defining feature of the Brightin Star MF 60mm is its 2:1 magnification, which doubles the size of subjects on the sensor, revealing textures, patterns, and details beyond the reach of normal human vision. Its minimum focusing distance of approximately seven inches (0.18 meters) allows for tight framing while maintaining sharpness. The f/2.8 aperture supports low-light shooting and enables a shallow depth of field, producing smooth, creamy background blur that effectively isolates the subject.

A 10-bladed diaphragm ensures rounded bokeh highlights, enhancing visual separation between the subject and background. This is especially valuable for portrait-style macro work or cinematic video applications. The clicked aperture ring offers tactile feedback for precise exposure adjustments, while the de-clicked option allows videographers to smoothly adjust exposure without noticeable jumps, giving the lens flexibility across stills and video workflows.

Optical Design and Coating

The MF 60mm f/2.8 uses a 10-element, 7-group optical design, including two extra-low dispersion elements, one hybrid lens, one aspheric lens, and a protective glass element. This combination minimizes chromatic aberration, distortion, and fringing while maintaining strong sharpness even at f/2.8. Meanwhile, the multi-layer nano-coating reduces flare and ghosting while preserving contrast and color fidelity.

The lens incorporates an internal zoom mechanism that maintains a consistent barrel length during focusing, improving handling stability. Protective front and rear elements reduce dust and debris, ensuring reliable performance in both studio and outdoor settings. The lens supports a 25.3° angle of view and accepts 67mm filters, making it compatible with commonly used accessories such as polarizers and neutral density filters.

Handling and Build Quality

The lens measures three inches (72 millimeters) in diameter, 4.8 inches (123 millimeters) in length, and weighs approximately 1.9 pounds (0.9 kilograms), balancing portability with solid construction. The robust optical design and construction promise to make the MF 60mm suitable for demanding creative workflows in both controlled and field environments.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star MF 60mm f/2.8 APS-C Macro Lens is available for pre-order, with a launch price of $169.99, reduced from the standard list price of $179.99. The lens is available in Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and Micro Four Thirds mounts. A Canon EF-M model is also available, albeit with a caveat that the camera must be set to release without a lens attached.

Image credits: Brightin Star