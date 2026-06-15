The FBI Seizes Multiple Drones Near World Cup Venues and Warns of $100K Fines

The FBI says it has already seized multiple drones and made at least one arrest since World Cup matches began last week, warning that individuals flying aerial devices near event sites could face fines of up to $100,000.

With millions of fans expected to attend matches across North America, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working with the FBI and local law enforcement agencies to monitor airspace around games and related events for the 2026 World Cup. It has designated all FIFA World Cup stadiums and event spaces as strict “No Drone Zones,” prohibiting all aircraft operations, including drone flights, within a 3-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around certain stadiums hosting World Cup matches. The FAA says it will impose hefty criminal fines for flying aerial devices near them.

NO DRONE ZONES: FBI Atlanta is urging drone operators in the Atlanta, Macon, and Kennesaw areas to check temporary flight restrictions before launching their machines during the FIFA World Cup. Monday, FAA temporary flight restrictions expand around downtown Atlanta. So far,… pic.twitter.com/zJXYi28SVC — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) June 14, 2026

Although the World Cup has only just started, federal authorities say violations have already taken place despite the restrictions. According to CBS News, FBI Atlanta say they have now seized 15 drones after operators allegedly violated temporary flight restrictions in place around FIFA World Cup events and activities across metro Atlanta. One subject was arrested on unrelated charges after flying in the No Drone Zone, according to authorites. FBI Atlanta warned that drone operators who violate the temporary flight restrictions could face fines of up to $100,000, have their equipment confiscated and potentially face criminal charges.

The FBI’s Counter Drone Enforcement Team has been busy around last night’s #WorldCup game and related events ensuring drone pilots aren’t violating @FAA Temporary Flight Restrictions. But some were, and as promised, they were cited and had their drones seized. Meanwhile,… pic.twitter.com/s0vy75E73E — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) June 13, 2026

According to a report by the LA Times, FBI Los Angeles says it seized drones and issued citations to pilots near SoFi Stadium for alleged violations of temporary flight restrictions during Friday’s World Cup match. The agency shared photos showing confiscated drones as well as an image of a drone operator being cited. However, it did not specify how many drones were taken or how many pilots were issued citations. It also did not provide details on the technology used to locate or track the drone operators.

Operating a drone within a restricted World Cup “No Drone Zone” carries significant penalties. The FAA says that, as the FBI is authorized to use specialized mitigation tools to intercept and seize drones, violators may face federal criminal charges and immediate arrest. Civil penalties can reach up to $75,000 per violation, while criminal fines may total up to $100,000.

The FAA has advised fans attending matches not to bring drones and to check airspace restrictions using official tools such as the B4UFLY app before operating unmanned aircraft near host cities.

Image credits: Header photo via FBI Atlanta.