FAA Warns of Criminal Fines Up to $100,000 for Drones Near World Cup Stadiums

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has designated all FIFA World Cup stadiums and event spaces as strict “No Drone Zones” and says it will impose criminal fines of up to $100,000 for flying aerial devices near them.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament has been staged across three countries. The opening match is scheduled for June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, with the final set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

With millions of fans expected to attend matches across North America, the FAA announced that it will work with the FBI and local law enforcement agencies to monitor airspace around games and related events. The agency has declared all tournament venues and surrounding areas to be strict “No Drone Zones.”

“A ‘No Drone Zone’ means that no individual is allowed to launch, land, or operate a drone within restricted airspace around World Cup venues,” the FAA states in a news release, adding that even licensed drone operators or those with prior authorization will not be exempt during active restrictions.

“Taking off, landing, or flying a drone within these restricted areas is a serious violation of federal and local regulations,” the FAA adds.

Under the plan, unauthorized drone operations will be fully prohibited around stadiums and official event locations. The FAA will also implement Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) during match windows, limiting all aerial activity within designated zones. The agency says it will use federally authorized systems to detect, track, and assess any unauthorized drone activity.

Operating a drone within a restricted World Cup “No Drone Zone” carries significant penalties. The FAA says that, as the FBI is authorized to use specialized mitigation tools to intercept and seize drones, violators may face federal criminal charges and immediate arrest. Civil penalties can reach up to $75,000 per violation, while criminal fines may total up to $100,000.

The FAA has advised fans attending matches not to bring drones and to check airspace restrictions using official tools such as the B4UFLY app before operating unmanned aircraft near host cities.

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