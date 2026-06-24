Authorities Seize Over 300 Drones at US World Cup Venues

U.S. agencies have seized hundreds of drones near FIFA World Cup venues since the tournament ​began less than two weeks ago.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has designated all FIFA World Cup stadiums and event spaces as strict “No Drone Zones.” On match days, all aircraft operations, including drones, are prohibited within a radius of three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ​ground level around the stadiums unless specifically authorized by ​air traffic controllers. The FAA says it will impose criminal fines of up to $100,000 for flying aerial devices near them.

Although the World Cup has only just started, federal authorities say violations have already taken place despite the restrictions. In a statement on Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed that it has seized over 300 drones since the 2026 World Cup began on June 11.

The FBI’s Miami field office says it has issued tickets to 49 operators of drones for unauthorized flights and seized 54 ​drones in Florida.

Meanwhile, last week in Kansas City, Missouri, eight drones and controllers were confiscated by the FBI, in a joint operation with other law enforcement agencies, for violating temporary flight restrictions at World Cup events at Kansas City Stadium and a Fifa fan zone. Two drone operators were also handed violation notices by the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS).

Specialized FBI units are stationed around 2026 World Cup venues to detect and immediately disable unauthorized drones.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) tells BBC Sport that “enforcement is swift and proactive” for anyone found flying a drone in restricted zones.

They added that authorities “have implemented the most comprehensive airspace security and drone mitigation effort in US history for the FIFA World Cup 2026, resulting in the seizure of more than 300 unauthorized drones to date.”

Operating a drone within a restricted World Cup “No Drone Zone” carries significant penalties. The FAA says that, as the FBI is authorized to use specialized mitigation tools to intercept and seize drones, violators may face federal criminal charges and immediate arrest. Civil penalties can reach up to $75,000 per violation, while criminal fines may total up to $100,000.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also banned drones from flying near fan gatherings related to the 2026 World Cup across the U.S. At fan gatherings, drones are barred within a one-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above ​ground level.

According to BBC Sport, the restrictions were brought in as safety measures to prevent drones from being a threat to people on the ground. But they are also part of wider moves to protect against potential terrorism, with President Donald Trump signing an executive order to bolster U.S. defences against drone attacks last year.

Image credits: Header photo via Transportation Security Administration (TSA).