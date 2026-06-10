Cameraman Narrowly Escapes as Burning ‘Spidercam’ Crashes onto Pitch During Soccer Match

A cameraman narrowly avoided serious injury after an overhead wire-suspended “spidercam” caught fire and fell onto the field during a pre-World Cup friendly soccer match.

The faulty camera plunged over 65 feet onto the field during a soccer match between Hungary and Kazakhstan at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, on June 9, briefly halting play while debris was cleared.

Spectators at the match noticed smoke coming from an overhead camera system suspended above the pitch and began recording the incident.

The camera system, known as a “spidercam,” is held in placce by four cables, which allow it to traverse the length and width of the pitch from above and capture aerial views of the game. According to a report by BBC News, Hungarian media reported the camera began emitting smoke during the first half after a fire damaged one of the supporting cables. One cameraman can be seen standing on the touchline, totally unaware of the problem with the spidercam above him.

The malfunctioning camera then broke free from the cables and came hurtling down toward the pitch, dropping from a height of more than 65 feet. It landed just inside the field of play, a little over six feet away from a cameraman on the sideline.

The cameraman looked momentarily stunned by the falling equipment, but quickly regained his composure. He stepped back in surprise, then almost immediately turned his attention back to his camera to continue covering the match.

Fortunately, the camera avoided hitting anyone as it dropped, and nobody was injured. BBC News reports that the match was halted as the debris was cleared and players took a drinks break in the 26th minute while officials dealt with the incident.

The match later resumed, with Hungary going on to defeat Kazakhstan 3-1 in the friendly. International friendlies are used by national soccer teams as preparation ahead of major tournaments, in this case the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico and starts tomorrow (Thursday).

In the lead-up to the tournament, Norway’s national team has also drawn attention after releasing a striking “warrior-like” team photo.