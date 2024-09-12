Argentina’s Goalkeeper Martínez Accused of Hitting Cameraman

Argentine professional soccer goalie Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez has been accused of slapping a television cameraman during Argentina’s defeat in Colombia earlier this week during World Cup qualifying.

ESPN reports that camera operator Jhonny Jackson, who works for a company that provides video footage to numerous Colombian channels, including Caracol Televisión and RCN Deportes, was allegedly hit by Martínez after he greeted players following the match.

“Out of the blue he slapped me,” Jackson explained to RCN Deportes on Wednesday. “I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was. He was paying and I was shooting with my camera.”

Jackson captured the incident on camera, which has been posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No jodan con el Dibu… pic.twitter.com/RcCB8Tbt9j — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 10, 2024

Jackson also says he sent a message to Martínez: “Dibu, my brother, how are you? I am Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman you assaulted in the match against Colombia. I wanted to tell you it is all good, my brother. Everyone has lost a match in their life. This defeat clearly meant a lot to you. But look ahead, Dibu.”

This is not the first time a camera operator has drawn the ire of elite athletes. Coincidentally, a Colombian skateboarder drew headlines for making an obscene gesture at a camera operator after they allegedly ignored his requests to move.

Last year, the NBA fined a player after he shoved a camera operator, injuring them in the process. In 2022, star NFL wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer following a frustrating loss, and eventually faced charges, although they were later dropped.

Colombia’s sports journalists association, ACORD, wants Martínez to face a suspension, an especially significant penalty during World Cup qualifiers. Martínez, a World Cup winner, is vital to Argentina’s squad.

“As the journalistic authority in this country, ACORD wants FIFA to produce an exemplary sanction against Mr. Emiliano Dibú Martínez, who is no role model for new generations,” ACORD said in a statement.

Argentina’s next World Cup qualifying matches are next month, on October 10th and 15th. It remains to be seen if Martínez will face any discipline, and neither the goalkeeper nor the South American soccer governing body, CONMEBOL, have commented on the matter.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.