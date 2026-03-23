Eagle-Eyed Cameraman Catches Woman Pointing Laser in the Crowd

A cameraman caught a soccer fan pointing a laser beam in the face of a soccer player in Argentina — and now she’s been banned.

The incident happened during a game between Estudiantes and Velez Sarsfield earlier this month. The remarkable broadcast footage shows the Velez goalkeeper, Alvaro Montero, as a green laser dances around his head and shoulders. The camera then cuts to a woman in the crowd who is holding up the laser pointer and intensely focusing on shining the light in Montero’s face.

🚨🥶🇦🇷 This was a match in Argentina’s Liga Profesional between Estudiantes de La Plata and Vélez Sarsfield. A female Estudiantes fan was captured on camera pointing a laser pointer at Vélez Sarsfield’s goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero. The incident occurred during a recent match… pic.twitter.com/TOK6JFaRiU — Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) March 20, 2026

“Here is the girl with the laser,” the commentators exclaim in Spanish. “We found her!”

The clip has quickly spread online, and she has since been identified as Delfina Quiroa. Sports outlet AS reports Quiroa is facing a stadium ban for two years over her laser pointing.

Laser Danger

Unfortunately, laser pointing is an all-too-common occurrence at soccer games. At the Africa Cup of Nations a few years ago, Liverpool and Egypt player Mo Salah missed a crucial penalty while being covered in laser pointers.

Laser pointers can cause serious eye damage. Science Alert reported in 2020 that a teen in Ohio “blasted away” part of his retina after playing a “shooting game” with his friends.

“Though commonly believed to be safe, even brief laser-pointer exposure to the eye can lead to permanent vision loss, with children being particularly at risk,” read a report by Ohio State University.

It’s not just eyes: lasers are also known to do damage to camera sensors. The types of laser beams used at live concerts can fry sensors in smartphones and big cameras.

In 2021, Sony officially published a warning on its website stating that it is aware that lasers can cause damage to its cameras’ image sensors.

“Do not directly expose the Lens to beams such as laser beams. This may cause damage to the image sensor and cause the camera to malfunction,” the warning published in July 2021 reads.

“Note: In either outdoor or indoor environment when there is a laser display, the tendency of direct or indirect (laser beam bounce from reflective object) damage to the camera CMOS Sensor is still very high.”

Additional reporting by Marian Gálvez