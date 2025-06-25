Insta360 Enters the Audio Fray With the $49 Mic Air

A person wearing a beige ribbed tank top attaches a small round Insta360 camera to their chest, holding it in place with their fingers.

Insta360 has announced the Insta360 Mic Air, a compact wireless microphone built to work alongside Insta360 cameras, like the recently announced Insta360 X5 8K 360-degree camera.

The Mic Air is Insta360’s first wireless microphone. It is also very small, weighing just 7.9 grams (0.28 ounces). The newly public company says it designed its first mic to be very portable and easy to use.

It instantly works with the X5, eliminating the need for adapters or receivers. It also features a magnetic clip for easy mounting on clothing, supports remote control for starting and stopping recording, and records 48 kHz/24-bit audio with built-in noise reduction and a removable windshield.

A woman in athletic wear smiles and holds a 360-degree camera on a selfie stick outdoors, with green bushes and mountains under a bright blue sky.
Insta360 says the Mic Air instantly works with the X5 and some of its other products without adapters.

Beyond playing nice with the X5, the Insta360 Mic Air is also compatible with the Ace Pro 2 action camera, and the company’s Flow Series products. For working with non-Insta360 devices, the Mic Air is also available in a transmitter and receiver (TX + RX) bundle, which expands its compatibility.

Two black Insta360 microphone devices: one round transmitter and one rectangular receiver with a USB-C connector, both featuring textured surfaces, LED indicator lights, and the Insta360 logo.
Insta360 Mic Air transmitter (TX) and receiver (RX)

“Whether sharing daily vlogs or going live on the go, Mic Air is a streamlined solution for anyone looking to capture high-quality audio anywhere,” Insta360 says.

Alongside the Mic Air, Insta360 has announced a new related bundle for creators. The new Ultimate Creator Bundle combines the Insta360 X5 camera, the Mic Air, the Bullet Time Selfie Stick 2.0, and the Quick Reader to easily transfer footage via its built-in USB-C or Lightning port. The Insta360 X5 Ultimate Creator Bundle is available now for $669. For reference, the X5 itself is $550.

A woman in a light dress stands on a sandy beach, smiling and holding a 360-degree camera on a selfie stick, with one arm outstretched. The ocean and distant mountains are visible under a clear blue sky.

Insta360 states that when combined with its Insta360 app, this bundle provides a comprehensive content creation suite.

“This bundle turns the world’s best-selling 360-degree camera into a social-first content creation suite,” the company says. “With features like FlashCut and Shot Lab, creators can turn both 360-degree and flat footage into exciting, social-ready content in minutes.”

Pricing and Availability

Those who only require the Insta360 Mic Air itself can purchase it now for $49. The bundle with the transmitter and receiver is just $20 more — $69. All new products are available directly through Insta360 or its authorized retail partners, including Amazon.

Buy the Insta360 Mic Air new on Amazon.comBuy the Insta360 Mic Air used on KEH.com

Image credits: Insta360

