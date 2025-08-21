The Insta360 Go Ultra Action Camera Has a Big Sensor and a Tiny Body

Jeremy Gray

A woman in a blue wetsuit and snorkel mask swims underwater, holding a camera on a stick in front of her, surrounded by rocks and aquatic plants with sunlight streaming from above.

Insta360 has unveiled Go Ultra, its newest compact pocket camera. The tiny camera packs features from Insta360’s X and Ace series models in a small, squarish camera body that weighs just 53 grams (under 1.9 ounces).

The Insta360 Go Ultra features a Type 1/1.28 image sensor, like the Ace Pro 2 action camera. This sensor is 221% larger than the one in the 2023’s Insta360 Go 3.

Alongside the bigger sensor, a new 5nm AI chip promises to deliver imaging performance that was previously impossible in the Go series. The camera records 4Kp60 video and includes Insta360’s PureVideo technology, which uses artificial intelligence to minimize visual noise and improve brightness and overall image quality in low light.

A person wearing a yellow backpack and black jacket has a small action camera attached to the backpack strap, hiking outdoors in a sunny, rocky landscape.

Four people, three women and one man, jog together outdoors on a sunny day. The woman in front wears a cap with a camera attached. They all appear happy and energized, running through a suburban neighborhood.

A woman with pink hair, sunglasses, and a sleeveless top rides a bicycle outdoors on a sunny day. She wears a small black camera around her neck, with trees and houses visible in the background.

The Insta360 Go Ultra is just 46 by 45.7 by 18.3 millimeters (1.8 by 1.8 by 0.7 inches) in its standalone camera mode. With the Action Pod, which includes a touchscreen, is added, Go Ultra is 70.4 by 48.8 by 33.3 millimeters (2.8 by 1.9 by 1.3 inches) and weighs just under 109 grams (3.8 ounces).

“But don’t let the size fool you,” Insta360 says. “Go Ultra is designed to be used anywhere.”

The camera has IPX8 waterproofing out of the box, allowing it to work underwater to a depth of 10 meters (33 feet).

Underwater view of a smiling family swimming in a pool; a child wearing goggles gives a thumbs-up while an adult man and woman swim close behind, all appearing happy and playful.

A joyful child in pink overalls and a blue shirt laughs as they are swung by their arms outdoors, with clear blue sky, green grass, and houses in the background.

A small gray dog wearing a harness with a camera attached, held up by two hands in a grassy field on a sunny day, with trees and blue sky in the background. The dog looks happy with its tongue out.

In its standalone configuration, the Go Ultra’s built-in magnetic base allows it to be mounted “anywhere.” There are also pendants, sticky tabs, and a new “Toddler Titan Hat Clip” that enable people to capture video from a wide array of interesting angles.

Like Insta360’s other cameras, the Go Ultra works alongside the Insta360 app, which includes AI tools to help users quickly create high-quality, shareable content. The app includes different transitions, effects, music, and more. Athletes can also add certain data, like GPS, heart rate, and speed, from compatible devices to their Insta360 video projects.

Two cyclists ride on a paved path lined with greenery. The man in front wears a helmet, sunglasses, and a light shirt with a camera clipped on, while the woman behind him wears similar cycling gear. The weather is clear and sunny.

A young child wearing a yellow outfit, white sunglasses, and a cap with an action camera is playfully making a roaring gesture outdoors in a grassy field, with trees and a blue sky in the background.

A young girl with a big smile runs outdoors, arms outstretched, wearing a sleeveless sweater with colorful dots and a small camera around her neck. The background shows grass, trees, and a blue sky.

A young child in a red cap and overalls eats food with a spoon while being filmed up close with a small camera. The camera display shows the child’s face as they eat, with a recording timer visible.

“Go Ultra takes the camera advancements made with the Ace and X series cameras, and puts them into the type of compact, pocket camera our GO Series creators enjoy,” says Insta360 Co-Founder and VP of Marketing, Max Richter, “opening up new creative opportunities without sacrificing portability.”

The Insta360 Go Ultra can record video for up to 70 minutes in its standard configuration and up to 200 minutes when combined with the Action Pod. The Go Ultra can also fast charge to 80% in just 12 minutes. The new camera, unlike the Go 3S, can also accept microSD cards.

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Go Ultra is available today from Insta360, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide. The standard bundle is $449.99 and includes the Go Ultra (standalone camera and Action Pod) in either midnight black or arctic white colorways. The bundle also includes a quick-release safety cord, magnetic easy clip, magnet pendant, USB-C cable, and lens guard.

Image credits: Insta360

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Close-up of a camera lens with "LEICA" branding, framed by a smooth, dark gradient background. Above, text reads "Insta360" and "Strategic Imaging Partnership" alongside a small red Leica logo. Insta360 and Leica Extend Imaging Partnership, Promise New Products
Two insta360 ace pro action cameras displayed against a red background, with one showing a man and woman in winter attire on its screen. Insta360’s New Ace Pro Action Camera Combines Leica Engineering with AI
A person in a brown jacket holds an action camera close to their chest. The camera screen displays recording information. The background is blurred, focusing on the camera and the hand. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Is a Rugged AI-Powered 8K Action Camera Co-Engineered With Leica
A person holding an Insta360 action camera, capturing a dynamic city scene. The background shows tall buildings and a blurred carousel. The person appears to be observing their surroundings with interest. Insta360’s Xplorer Kit Adds Photo-Friendly Grip to Ace Pro 2 Action Cam
Discussion