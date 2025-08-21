The Insta360 Go Ultra Action Camera Has a Big Sensor and a Tiny Body

Insta360 has unveiled Go Ultra, its newest compact pocket camera. The tiny camera packs features from Insta360’s X and Ace series models in a small, squarish camera body that weighs just 53 grams (under 1.9 ounces).

The Insta360 Go Ultra features a Type 1/1.28 image sensor, like the Ace Pro 2 action camera. This sensor is 221% larger than the one in the 2023’s Insta360 Go 3.

Alongside the bigger sensor, a new 5nm AI chip promises to deliver imaging performance that was previously impossible in the Go series. The camera records 4Kp60 video and includes Insta360’s PureVideo technology, which uses artificial intelligence to minimize visual noise and improve brightness and overall image quality in low light.

The Insta360 Go Ultra is just 46 by 45.7 by 18.3 millimeters (1.8 by 1.8 by 0.7 inches) in its standalone camera mode. With the Action Pod, which includes a touchscreen, is added, Go Ultra is 70.4 by 48.8 by 33.3 millimeters (2.8 by 1.9 by 1.3 inches) and weighs just under 109 grams (3.8 ounces).

“But don’t let the size fool you,” Insta360 says. “Go Ultra is designed to be used anywhere.”

The camera has IPX8 waterproofing out of the box, allowing it to work underwater to a depth of 10 meters (33 feet).

In its standalone configuration, the Go Ultra’s built-in magnetic base allows it to be mounted “anywhere.” There are also pendants, sticky tabs, and a new “Toddler Titan Hat Clip” that enable people to capture video from a wide array of interesting angles.

Like Insta360’s other cameras, the Go Ultra works alongside the Insta360 app, which includes AI tools to help users quickly create high-quality, shareable content. The app includes different transitions, effects, music, and more. Athletes can also add certain data, like GPS, heart rate, and speed, from compatible devices to their Insta360 video projects.

“Go Ultra takes the camera advancements made with the Ace and X series cameras, and puts them into the type of compact, pocket camera our GO Series creators enjoy,” says Insta360 Co-Founder and VP of Marketing, Max Richter, “opening up new creative opportunities without sacrificing portability.”

The Insta360 Go Ultra can record video for up to 70 minutes in its standard configuration and up to 200 minutes when combined with the Action Pod. The Go Ultra can also fast charge to 80% in just 12 minutes. The new camera, unlike the Go 3S, can also accept microSD cards.

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Go Ultra is available today from Insta360, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide. The standard bundle is $449.99 and includes the Go Ultra (standalone camera and Action Pod) in either midnight black or arctic white colorways. The bundle also includes a quick-release safety cord, magnetic easy clip, magnet pendant, USB-C cable, and lens guard.

Image credits: Insta360