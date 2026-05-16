The Chinese Lens Boom Continues With a Flood of New Releases

Chinese lens makers are arriving at the 2026 trade show season with an unusually aggressive wave of new autofocus optics, compact primes, and experimental designs aimed at everything from cinema production to casual street photography.

Companies including Viltrox, Thypoch, TTArtisan, SG-image, Laowa, Meike, and Yongnuo are rapidly expanding their mirrorless lens lineups with new full-frame, APS-C, medium-format, and Micro Four Thirds lenses. From premium autofocus zooms and ultra-fast portrait primes to compact pancake lenses and specialty fisheye designs, the latest releases highlight how quickly third-party Chinese manufacturers are growing across nearly every segment of the camera industry. Here are all of the hot new releases from abroad.

Viltrox Expands Aggressively Across Multiple Lens Categories

Among all the brands showing new products this season, Viltrox appears to have the largest expansion underway. The company has teased or announced everything from compact APS-C primes to higher-end full-frame Pro and EVO series optics.

The upcoming AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro is positioned as one of the company’s more premium autofocus offerings, with an aperture ring and apparent video-focused controls that suggest Viltrox is continuing to target hybrid shooters and filmmakers. Alongside it are the new AF 18mm f/1.2 Pro and AF 40mm f/1.2 Pro APS-C lenses, which continue the company’s push into faster premium APS-C glass.

Viltrox is also expanding its EVO series with the AF 75mm f/1.8 EVO and AF 90mm f/2.2 EVO, both of which appear aimed at photographers seeking lighter, more affordable alternatives to larger professional portrait lenses.

At the smaller end of the lineup, the company previewed the AF 25mm f/1.7 Air and AF 28mm f/4.5 L, compact lenses designed for portability and casual everyday shooting. The AF 26mm f/2.8 also surfaced again in recent previews ahead of broader release.

Perhaps the most unusual lens in the group is the new T/S 35mm f/2.8, a tilt-shift design that suggests Viltrox is now experimenting beyond conventional autofocus primes. Details remain limited, but the lens marks a notable expansion into more specialized optics.

Laowa Pushes Further Into Autofocus

Venus Optics’ Laowa brand has traditionally focused on manual-focus specialty optics, but 2026 appears to mark a broader shift toward autofocus designs.

The company is preparing several new autofocus ultra-wide and fisheye lenses, including the Laowa CF 4.5-10mm f/2.8 Fisheye Zoom, AF 8-15mm f/2.8, AF 7.5mm f/2.8, and AF 35mm f/2.8.

While detailed specifications remain limited, the move is significant for a brand historically associated with manual-focus macro and ultra-wide lenses. Autofocus support could substantially broaden Laowa’s appeal among hybrid shooters and content creators who want more automated operation without giving up the company’s distinctive optical designs.

TTArtisan Continues Its Autofocus Expansion

TTArtisan is also continuing its move into autofocus lenses with the AF 24mm f/3.8 mini and AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo. The company’s newer Neo series takes a minimalist approach, stripping away traditional focus and aperture rings entirely in favor of body-controlled operation.

The unusual design philosophy appears aimed at reducing cost and size while simplifying the shooting experience for newer mirrorless users. TTArtisan first introduced the Neo concept earlier this year with a 50mm autofocus lens, and the lineup now appears to be growing rapidly.

At the same time, the AF 24mm f/3.8 mini continues the growing trend toward compact pancake-style autofocus lenses built for lightweight everyday carry setups.

SG-image Adds More Compact Autofocus Primes

SG-image is quietly becoming one of the more active budget autofocus lens makers in the APS-C space. The company is preparing several new compact primes, including the AF 18mm f/2.2, AF 25mm f/1.8 MFT, AF 35mm f/2.2 CE, and AF 35mm f/1.4.

The brand has recently gained attention for producing extremely compact autofocus lenses designed for portability and low cost. Discussion around earlier SG-image lenses has often focused on their size and character-driven rendering rather than purely clinical optical performance.

The company’s continued expansion suggests growing competition in the affordable autofocus segment, particularly for smaller mirrorless systems.

Meike and Yongnuo Expand Full-Frame Autofocus Offerings

Meike’s new AF 85mm f/1.8 GFX stands out as one of the more unusual announcements in the group, bringing autofocus support to Fujifilm’s medium format GFX platform. The move continues the broader trend of third-party manufacturers increasingly targeting medium-format systems that were once dominated almost exclusively by first-party lenses.

Yongnuo is also introducing new VCM-series autofocus primes with the AF 35mm f/1.4 VCM and AF 85mm f/1.4 VCM. The company has steadily increased its autofocus development over the past few years, particularly for mirrorless systems where third-party competition remains relatively open.

Thypoch Moves Beyond Manual Focus

Thypoch’s Voyager AF 24-50mm f/2.8 may be one of the most important launches among the group. The lens is not only the company’s first autofocus lens, but also one of the first constant-aperture full-frame autofocus zooms developed by a Chinese optical brand.

The internally zooming lens was previewed earlier this year at NAB and represents a major step forward for Thypoch as it transitions from premium manual-focus cinema-inspired lenses into autofocus mirrorless systems. The company has already stated that six autofocus lenses are planned for release throughout 2026.

From Budget Alternatives to Full-Range Optical Competitors

Taken together, the current wave of releases suggests Chinese lens manufacturers are moving well beyond the budget-only category they once occupied. Increasingly, these companies are competing across premium autofocus optics, cinema-inspired designs, compact lifestyle lenses, and even highly specialized categories like tilt-shift and fisheye zooms.

Image credits: Viltrox, Laowa (Venus Optics), TTArtisan, SG-image, Meike, Yongnuo, Thypoch, 7Artisans, Sirui, SongRaw