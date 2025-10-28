Insta360 X4 Air Is the Company’s Lightest 8K 360° Camera

Insta360 has unveiled the X4 Air, its lightest-ever 8K 360° camera.

The Insta360 X4 Air, the company’s newest addition to its compact, ultralight X Series, promises flagship-level features, including the company’s Emmy Award-winning 360° capture technology, and AI-powered features designed to help creators more easily capture and share high-quality, exciting footage.

While Insta360’s very capable X5 released earlier this year is built for enthusiast and professional-level creators, including new larger Type 1/1.28 image sensors, the X4 Air prioritizes a lightweight design. To that end, it doesn’t offer quite the same imaging performance as the X5, even though it can also record 8K 360° video.

Interestingly, the X4 Air uses the same image sensors as the Insta360 X4, but in a smaller, lighter design. Instead, the X4 Air uses new Type 1/1.8 image sensors, slightly larger than the Type 1/2 chips in the X4. This is a 134% increase in pixel area compared to the X4, but it is still only slightly more than half the image area of the X5’s bigger sensors. Each sensor is paired with a fisheye lens, which together cover a complete 360° image area that can be navigated using the accompanying Insta360 app or, when editing on a computer, to pick the perfect frame at any time or to keep all 360 degrees of video.

Coincidentally, a team of scientists just recently sent a pair of Insta360 X4 cameras to the “edge of space,” and the resulting imagery is incredible.

Insta360 touts its new Type 1/1.8 sensor as delivering “crisper 8K footage” than the X4, including better detail and improved color performance. Some of these gains are due to the camera’s improved AdaptiveTone intelligent exposure algorithm. AdaptiveTone “analyzes light from both lenses independently to balance brightness and color across the full 360 image, protecting skies and shadow detail without heavy color grading,” Insta360 promises.

The camera also offers Active HDR, which is now available in 8Kp30 recording. This mode “boosts dynamic range” for shadow and highlight areas, which should make it easier to capture good-looking 360° video in challenging lighting conditions.

A built-in Portrait Mode promises to capture smooth, natural skin tones without heavy editing or an artificial look. The camera automatically detects faces in the scene and adjusts brightness and color to ensure that people look their best.

Finally, the camera’s AI-powered noise reduction algorithm aims to keep low-light and night shots looking clean, detailed, and colorful.

The X4 Air weighs just 165 grams (5.8 ounces) and is 114 x 46 x 37 millimeters (approximately 4.5 x 1.8 x 1.5 inches). In contrast, the X5 weighs 200 grams (7.1 ounces) and is 125 x 46 x 38 millimeters (4.9 x 1.8 x 1.5 inches). The standard X4 is even heavier, weighing 203 grams (7.2 ounces). That camera is 124 x 36 x 38 millimeters (about 4.9 x 1.4 x 1.5 inches). So the X4 Air is actually a little bit thicker than the standard X4, despite shedding nearly 40 grams.

This thickness comes with some improvements to durability and usability. The X4 Air now features the X5’s user-replaceable lenses, which is a significant advantage for those who take their Insta360 cameras into harsh environments and on wild adventures. Scratched or cracked lenses can be replaced in seconds. Out of the box, the X4 Air is waterproof to 15 meters (49 feet). Its waterproofing is even better when used with the optional dive case.

“The X4 Air blurs the line between everyday tool and professional camera,” Insta360 says. “While X5 remains the flagship for creators who demand the highest image quality, X4 Air brings many of its best features to a compact, travel-ready design. Both sport 8K30fps 360 video, replaceable lenses, and a built-in wind guard, but X4 Air deco it in a 165-gram body designed for movement and ease.”

Insta360 adds that the X5 is built for “precision,” while the X4 Air is engineered for “freedom.”

The Insta360 X4 Air works alongside Insta360’s app, which includes artificial intelligence video editing features to help users automatically edit share-worthy 360° content in minutes. The app includes Auto Edit, FlashCut, and AI frame, which can automatically select highlights from footage, add transitions, and even sync footage to music. X4 Air also integrates with select Apple, Garmin, and Huawei products to sync location, movement, and performance data with videos, which can be a fun option for cyclists and runners who want to record their workouts.

Insta360 X4 Air Pricing and Availability

Insta360 X4 Air is available now from Insta360 in Graphite Black and Arctic White colorways. The standard bundle is $399.99, while the Starter Bundle, which includes a 114-centimeter Invisible Selfie Stick, Lens Cap, and extra battery, is $439.99. Both include one year of Insta360+ for free, which is an integrated cloud service that has 200GB of online storage backup. Availability at other retailers, including Amazon, is coming soon.

Image credits: Insta360