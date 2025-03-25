Insta360’s Xplorer Kit Adds Photo-Friendly Grip to Ace Pro 2 Action Cam

Not long after announcing it would continue its imaging partnership with Leica, Insta360 debuted a new bundle for the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action camera that features Leica technology. The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Bundle aims to “transform the 8K AI-powered action camera into the ultimate tool for street photography and urban travel.”

To that end, the bundle includes a dark gray Xplorer Grip Kit designed by Tilta. This new grip features a strong metal frame that wraps around the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, giving it three new mounting points for external accessories and a robust front grip that makes the camera easier to hold and use. The kit includes a secure wrist strap to help prevent accidental drops and deliver a more comfortable shooting experience. A stylish, decorative cold shoe cap adds a red accent color to the metal frame, and the grip includes an “old-school” shutter release button.

“The ergonomic Grip is designed for comfort during long shoots and reduces handheld shakes that could otherwise blur the perfect shot. Combined with leading FlowState Stabilization, smooth shots are guaranteed every time,” Insta360 promises.

Beyond the Tilta grip and wrist strap, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Bundle includes the same camera as the standalone version. The Insta360 Ace Pro features a Leica Summarit lens with a 157-degree field of view paired with a 50-megapixel Type 1/1.3 image sensor. The camera captures 8K video at up to 30p frame rates and 4Kp60 HDR video.

In addition to the Leica lens, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 incorporates Leica’s popular color science and Leica-designed profiles. These promise to deliver Leica’s signature aesthetic to photos and videos.

The camera features Insta360’s signature FlowState Stabilization technology, ensuring sharp shots at slower shutter speeds and steady walk-and-talk vlog footage. The camera has a removable wind guard and includes updated audio algorithms to deliver crystal-clear audio without requiring an external mic — although creators can use an external mic if they want.

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Grip Kit bundle is available now for $460. However, for those who already have the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action camera, the Xplorer Grip Kit is also available separately for $85. Complete details and purchasing information are available on Insta360’s website.

Image credits: Insta360