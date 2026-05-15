Hot New Camera and Lens Releases and the Best Deals on Tripods

New camera announcements continue to arrive at a rapid pace, and this week’s lineup brings together several of the most talked-about new releases alongside deep discounts on premium tripods to support them. Whether you are planning to preorder a new body, upgrade your lens lineup, or finally replace an aging support system, there are some unusually strong deals available right now.

The newest entries from Canon, Sony, and Panasonic are already opening for preorder, including the Sony a7R VI, Canon EOS R6 V, and Panasonic Lumix L10.

Alongside them are substantial discounts on carbon fiber tripods from Gitzo, Manfrotto, Benro, and others, with some kits seeing price cuts of up to $1,000. For photographers building out a complete setup, this week’s combination of fresh gear and aggressive tripod pricing makes the timing especially interesting.

New Releases

Sony a7R VI Mirrorless Camera

Sony’s newly announced a7R VI continues the company’s push deeper into the high-resolution professional market, promising major improvements in imaging performance, autofocus intelligence, and processing power. The camera is clearly aimed at photographers working in landscape, commercial, studio, and wildlife photography, where resolution and detail are critical. Sony’s latest generation processing pipeline also suggests improved handling speeds and workflow responsiveness compared to earlier models in the series. As one of the company’s flagship releases, the a7R VI arrives with significant expectations surrounding both image quality and overall performance. The camera is currently available for preorder at $4,498.

Sony a7R VI Mirrorless Camera with 100-400mm f/4.5 Lens Kit

This bundled preorder kit pairs the new Sony a7R VI with the FE 100-400mm telephoto zoom, creating a package aimed squarely at wildlife, sports, and outdoor photographers who need both high resolution and substantial focal length reach. The combination gives shooters the ability to take advantage of the camera’s detailed sensor while pairing it with one of Sony’s most versatile long telephoto options. For photographers already considering both products, the bundled discount adds additional value over purchasing the components separately. The kit is currently available for preorder at $8,496, offering a $300 discount compared to buying the gear separately.

Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Lens

Sony’s FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS remains one of the company’s most respected telephoto zooms for sports, wildlife, and outdoor photography. Despite already being well established in Sony’s lineup, it continues to be heavily featured alongside the new a7R VI because of how well the lens complements high-resolution bodies. The zoom range offers significant flexibility for photographers tracking distant subjects, while the GM-series optics help maintain strong sharpness throughout the range. Optical stabilization and relatively manageable size also continue to make it one of Sony’s most versatile long telephoto solutions. The lens is currently priced at $4,298.

Panasonic Lumix L10 Digital Camera

Panasonic’s newly announced Lumix L10 enters the market as a compact mirrorless camera aimed at photographers and hybrid shooters who want a balance between portability and modern imaging performance. The camera is designed to fit comfortably into travel, documentary, and everyday shooting workflows while still offering the advanced controls and features expected from Panasonic’s recent releases. Its relatively approachable pricing also positions it as an appealing entry point for users looking to move into a newer generation camera system without stepping directly into flagship territory. The Lumix L10 is currently available for preorder at $1,498.

Canon EOS R6 V Mirrorless Camera

Canon’s EOS R6 V expands the company’s increasingly hybrid-focused mirrorless lineup, bringing together high-speed still photography capabilities with advanced video features in a versatile full-frame body. The camera appears designed for creators who regularly move between photography and video production, offering the kind of autofocus performance and shooting flexibility that has become central to Canon’s recent strategy. Its positioning also makes it attractive for event, wedding, and documentary shooters who need reliable performance across a wide variety of conditions. The EOS R6 V is now available to preorder for $2,499.

Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ Lens

Canon’s RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ introduces a new wide-to-standard zoom designed with hybrid shooters and video creators firmly in mind. The inclusion of integrated power zoom functionality points to smoother focal-length transitions during video work, while the L-series designation suggests Canon is still targeting professional-level optical performance and durability. The focal range also makes the lens flexible enough for travel, documentary, and general-purpose shooting, especially for creators who want a single lens capable of handling a wide variety of situations. The lens is currently available for preorder at $1,399.

Tripod Deals

K&F Concept D225C2 Carbon Fiber Tripod with Arca-Type Ball Head and Monopod

K&F Concept’s D225C2 provides one of the most affordable entries into carbon fiber tripod systems while still offering a surprisingly flexible feature set. The tripod includes a removable leg that converts into a monopod, giving photographers additional versatility when shooting sports, events, or travel work where a full tripod setup may not always be practical. Its lightweight carbon fiber construction also makes it easier to carry on longer shooting days. For photographers looking to upgrade from entry-level aluminum support systems, this discount makes it an especially approachable option. It is currently available for $100, down from $130.

SmallRig Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Column AP-20 & Ball Head

SmallRig’s AP-20 tripod focuses on portability and compactness while still taking advantage of the weight savings offered by carbon fiber construction. The included ball head keeps the setup streamlined for travel and everyday carry, while the center column design provides additional flexibility when adjusting shooting height. SmallRig has increasingly expanded beyond its traditional accessory lineup in recent years, and this tripod reflects that broader push into creator-focused support equipment. For photographers and video creators wanting a lightweight support option without entering premium pricing categories, this deal stands out as a strong value. It is currently priced at $120, reduced from $149.

Oben CT-3586 Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod and Triple Action BZ-226T Ball Head

The Oben CT-3586 is designed specifically for photographers who prioritize portability but still need a tripod stable enough for serious shooting situations. Its travel-oriented design allows the legs to fold down compactly, making it easier to fit into carry-on luggage or backpacks during location work. The included triple-action ball head also adds flexibility for both still photography and lighter video applications. Carbon fiber construction helps keep the overall carry weight manageable without sacrificing too much rigidity. It is currently available for $230, down from $270.

Benro BlackBird Carbon Fiber Tripod with G36PT Inverted Ball Head

Benro’s BlackBird tripod combines lightweight carbon fiber construction with an inverted ball head design intended to improve overall handling and control during setup adjustments. The tripod targets photographers who want something more refined than entry-level support systems, while staying within the price range of ultra-premium tripod brands. Its portable design makes it particularly appealing for landscape and travel photographers who regularly work on location. The combination of portability, modern design, and improved stability helps position it as one of the more balanced tripod options in this week’s deals. It is currently priced at $300, reduced from $400.

Manfrotto MT055CXPRO3 Carbon Fiber Tripod with XPRO Magnesium Ball Head Kit

Manfrotto’s MT055CXPRO3 has long been one of the company’s most recognizable professional tripod systems, combining durable carbon fiber legs with a versatile magnesium ball head designed for heavier camera setups. The tripod is built to handle a wide range of shooting situations, from studio work to outdoor landscape photography, while remaining relatively portable compared to larger studio-focused systems. The included XPRO ball head also promises smoother positioning and stronger locking performance than many entry-level alternatives. For photographers looking for a long-term tripod investment, this week’s discount makes the kit substantially more appealing. It is currently available for $500, down from $847.

Gitzo Legende Series 1 Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod Kit with Ball Head & Leather Strap

Gitzo’s Legende Series 1 tripod kit combines the company’s premium carbon fiber construction with a more lifestyle-oriented design, including a leather carrying strap and travel-focused portability. While it still delivers the rigidity and stability photographers expect from Gitzo, the overall package feels more refined and travel-friendly than traditional heavy-duty tripod systems. The compact size makes it especially appealing for photographers who frequently work on the move but still want professional-grade support equipment. Considering Gitzo’s usual premium pricing, this discount represents one of the more dramatic price drops in the current lineup. It is currently priced at $500, reduced from $1,000.

Gitzo GT2545T Series 2 Traveler Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head & GM2542 Carbon Fiber Monopod (Special 50th Anniversary Kit)

This special anniversary kit combines Gitzo’s Traveler tripod with a matching carbon fiber monopod, creating a flexible support package aimed at photographers who regularly shoot on location. The tripod itself is designed to balance portability with the rigidity expected from Gitzo’s premium carbon fiber systems, while the included monopod adds versatility for sports, wildlife, and event photography where faster movement is required. Bundling both support systems also makes the overall package more appealing to photographers building a complete field kit. It is currently available for $650, down from $950.

Fotopro TL-84C Global Elite Carbon Fiber Tripod with LG-9R Ball Head

Fotopro’s TL-84C Global Elite tripod targets photographers who want premium support equipment capable of handling heavier professional camera setups while remaining practical for travel and outdoor use. The included LG-9R ball head is designed to provide smoother movement and stronger locking performance, helping improve overall shooting stability when working with larger lenses or higher-resolution cameras. Carbon fiber construction also helps reduce fatigue during transport compared to traditional aluminum alternatives. The current pricing makes this one of the more aggressive discounts among premium tripod kits this week. It is currently priced at $699, reduced from $1,159.

Gitzo GK2542-82QD Mountaineer Series 2 Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head

Gitzo’s Mountaineer Series 2 remains one of the company’s flagship tripod platforms, offering extremely rigid carbon-fiber construction for photographers working with larger professional camera systems. The included center ball head is designed for smooth positioning and secure locking, supporting everything from landscape setups to telephoto wildlife combinations. Despite its professional-grade stability, the tripod still maintains relatively portable proportions for field use. Gitzo gear rarely sees discounts this substantial, making the current pricing particularly notable. It is now available for $899, reduced from $1,699.

Gitzo GK2542-82QD Mountaineer Series 2 Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head & GHF3W 3-Way Fluid Head (Special 50th Anniversary Kit)

This expanded 50th Anniversary kit adds Gitzo’s GHF3W 3-way fluid head to the Mountaineer platform, significantly increasing the tripod’s versatility for photographers and hybrid shooters who also work with controlled video movements. The fluid head allows for smoother pan and tilt adjustments, making the setup more useful for video production, product work, and precise compositional adjustments. Combined with the rigid Mountaineer carbon fiber legs, the package creates a highly capable support system intended for serious professional use. The current discount is especially aggressive for premium Gitzo equipment, cutting the price in half from its original listing. The kit is currently available for $1,000, down from $2,000.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Panasonic, Canon, Sony, Gitzo, Fotopro, Manfrotto, Benro, Oben, K&F Concept, and SmallRig. Photos created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.