Canon EOS R6 V First Impressions: Why Is Canon Crowding the Field?

Jordan Drake

When Canon launched the C50 and R6 Mark III last year, the comparison was pretty simple. But now, a third camera is in the mix complicating that up a bit.

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Before, you just had to pick between two options with notable differnces. Want a hybrid mirrorless camera with great video, an EVF and IBIS, but potential overheating? Go R6 III. If you crave nearly unlimited record times and a professional interface so much that you’re willing to forego the EVF and IBIS? C50 is for you. But now we have the R6 V which might be the perfect blend of those two cameras for videographers or a confusing middle ground.

A black Canon mirrorless camera with a large lens is placed on a green cutting mat with white grid lines, against a black background.
The new R6 V brings much of the technology found in the R6 Mark III to a more video-centric body.

The R6 V could be a great choice if you don’t want an EVF or mechanical shutter, but the reality is actually a bit more complicated than that, so let’s take a look at Canon’s latest hybrid body.

Two Canon cameras with large lenses sit side by side on a stone surface outdoors, with blurred grass and trees in the background.
The Canon EOS R6 V is physically an R6 III with the top prism housing missing.

Canon EOS R6 V Review: How It Feels

Canon sent us a pre-production R6 V which Chris Niccolls and I used to film the video embedded above. However, because of its early nature, Canon has stipulated that we can’t do any detailed testing. That’s not a big concern, though, since this 32.5-megapixel sensor is a known commodity. We also used the new Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ (power zoom) kit lens, but we’ll save our detailed look at that for a separate review.

A Canon EOS R camera body without a lens, showing its sensor, sits on a green cutting mat with the lens cap placed in front of it.
The sensor is a fantastic 32.5-megapixel sensor found in the R6 Mark III.
A close-up of a Canon EOS R7 camera with a large lens, placed on a green cutting mat with grid lines, photographed against a black background.
Features will be more geared toward video controls such as additional video record buttons.

The design of this camera is a real mish-mash of the R6 III, R50V, and the C50. Due to the lack of an EVF hump, it is shorter than the R6 III but still has a chunky base that actually feels very good in the hand. Like most of Canon’s higher-end bodies, this has three control dials, though interestingly the rear dial also works as a four-way joystick, with zebra, peaking, AF point selection, and the audio menu easily accessible. The rest of the camera is covered in well laid out custom buttons that clearly show their function during capture and playback.

Close-up of the back controls of a digital camera, showing various buttons, dials, and a textured grip next to the LCD screen, placed on a green surface.
The Canon R5 V has thoughtful controls and plenty of customizability.
Close-up of the side of a Canon EOS R7 camera showing labels for MIC, HDMI, and USB ports, with a REC button and headphone symbol visible near the bottom on a green surface.
You’ll find a full-size HDMI port and a full suite of inputs and outputs.

The majority of the camera’s back is taken up with a passable but unexciting three-inch display with 1.62M dots of resolution (900 x 600 pixels). As this is the only built-in way of monitoring your footage, I wish it were a more impressive display like what Nikon did with the ZR. It is, however, fully articulating and designed far enough away from the audio ports to keep the LCD from bumping into your cables.

A close-up of a digital camera with its LCD screen flipped out, resting on a green cutting mat with white grid lines, against a dark background.
The rear screen is fully-articulating, but otherwise pretty standard fare.
Close-up of a black camera grip with a textured surface, showing part of the camera body, resting on a green cutting mat with white grid lines, against a black background.
The grip and control scheme will feel familiar to any existing Canon users.

The top has Canon’s multi-function hot shoe, which allows the use of many audio and flash accessories. Note that, unlike the C50, the R6 V does not include the XLR handle for connecting professional microphones. The top of the camera also features the zoom rocker which can be used for digital zoom, or optical zoom with compatible power-zoom lenses like the kit RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ kit lens. We also have a mode dial, though oddly for a video-centric camera, this cannot be locked.

Close-up of the top section of a Canon EOS R6 V camera, showing buttons labeled "COLOR/RATE 7" and "MENU," with a hot shoe mount and part of a green cutting mat in the background.
There is a multi-function hot shoe port and a quick switch to toggle between video or photo mode.
A close-up of a camera's side panel showing open rubber covers revealing ports for microphone, HDMI, USB, and AV out, placed on a green grid surface with a dark background.
Here you can clearly see the outputs and the exhaust port for the cooling fan.

The side of the camera has a lovely full-size HDMI port, USB-C, and mic and headphone jacks. You can also see the vent used by the active cooling system.

On the other side is a CFexpress Type B slot and an SD card slot. Conveniently, the SD card can be used for primary recording, backup or in high data rate modes, it can record a small Proxy file while RAW video is recorded to the CFexpress card. Here you will also find an extra 1/4-inch screw hole for mounting the camera vertically. It’s worth pointing out, though, that unlike the R50 V, which had a card slot on the bottom, here a quick-release plate will absolutely stop any attempt to access the card doors. That kinda sucks and makes this feature far less useful.

The cooling fan input can be found on the bottom of the camera.
A Canon camera battery grip with its battery compartment open, a Canon LP-E6FP battery beside it, all placed on a green cutting mat with a black background.
This camera uses the newer, now-standard LP-E6P batteries.

The base of the camera has the air intake vent, your second tripod mount, and the battery compartment. This LP-E6P battery has a form factor that will be familiar to Canon users and can accept older batteries, but several camera functions, including wireless transmission and some recording modes, will be disabled.

Camera screen showing "Rec options" menu with choices: Standard, Relay recording, Main/Proxy, and Main/Sub. A note below states some functions may be limited, such as movie recording size. "SET" and "OK" buttons at bottom.
Proxy recording is a nice touch to have in this more affordable design.

Canon EOS R6 V Review: How It Shoots

The sensor is Canon’s now-familiar 32.5-megapixel option, which is fantastic for video. It allows oversampled 4K up to 60p, subsampled but full width 4Kp120 and 2Kp180, and even Open Gate 7K up to 30p. Despite its conventional design, it holds its own against some of the new partially stacked sensors in this class. However, unlike the R6 III, this camera does not feature a mechanical shutter so it is a far less versatile photo system for| shooting moving subjects or in artificial light.

A man wearing a patterned shirt stands on a sunny park path, looking down at a camera with a large lens. He has a camera bag strap across his shoulder and trees without leaves are visible in the background.
The R6 V is a compact and simple camera to operate handheld, but you will not find an EVF to compose with.

While we can’t test overheating with this early model, Canon did provide some estimated run times in various modes. We had some issues with the R6 III in its oversampled 4Kp60 and open gate 7K recordings, with both giving us around half an hour at room temperature. With the active cooling in the R6 V, we should be seeing over two hours of oversampled 4Kp60 and no restrictions on 7K Open Gate recording. This alone will make the R6 V a much more compelling option than the R6 III for long, uninterrupted recordings, like interviews or live music.

A close-up of a person’s hand holding a black camera with a metal tripod mounting plate attached to its side. The camera lens and mounting plate are clearly visible.
The tripod screw mount of the side of the camera is welcome, but you can’t get to your cards when you take advantage of it.

One feature that made me prefer the R6 III over the C50 for my work was the IBIS, or in-body image stabilization. Thankfully, that feature is included here, though surprisingly with a lower rating of 7.5 stops in the center of the frame versus the 8.5 stops found on the R6 III. Regardless, while not quite as smooth as Panasonic’s full-frame cameras, this does a great job of taking out micro-jitters and works great when trying to keep a static frame steady. Digital stabilization is used to further smooth out the footage, with a crop of the image and the expected image degradation that incurs.

Camera menu screen showing the "Open Gate" option with "Off" selected, and "On" also available. Below, a note says "Activation restricts [Rec options]". Buttons for "SET" and "OK" are at the bottom right.
The Open Gate function is a great feature, but you can’t shoot vertical and horizontal footage in tandem.

The R6 V has an excellent variety of assist tools, including waveforms, false color, and histograms. This camera uses the Canon mirrorless menus, unlike the C50, which has the mirrorless menus for photo and the professional menu system for video. I would say that makes sense for this class of camera, however, the C50 offered the ability to simultaneously record horizontal and vertical clips from the open gate 7K image, a feature clearly perfect for the content creators the R6 V is designed for, but surprisingly unavailable here.

A close-up of a hand adjusting the LCD screen on a digital camera with a large lens mounted on a tripod outdoors, with dry brown grass in the background.
The LCD screen has pretty decent clearance from all the cables.

Canon’s Golidlocks Creator Camera?

Here’s the thing: while I get hung up on the missing EVF, videographers are clearly telling camera companies that they don’t care. The Sony FX3 is an incredibly popular camera for filmmaking, and the Nikon ZR looks like it’ll be a similar success. The R6 V follows a that formula, with some capabilities like open gate recording and a power zoom-enabled kit lens that set it apart.

A man with gray hair and a beard adjusts a camera on a tripod outdoors, standing on rocks near trees and dry grass. A black camera bag rests on the rocks beside him.
Whether the R6 V will appeal to you is largely based on budget and the need or an EVF.

But I can see how it could be very confusing for someone looking at a Canon full-frame camera primarily for video to look at the various benefits and trade-offs of the R6 III, R6 V, and C50. The $300 savings of the R6 V over the R6 III shouldn’t be your primary decision-making factor. Rather, consider if photography is going to be an important use case, and if you really enjoy having an EVF. If not, the R6 V is clearly the better choice. This camera also makes the C50 a much more targeted camera for shooters requiring professional tools like timecode, anamorphic support, various RAW video compression and ultimate thermal reliability. For the majority of people, the R6 V or R6 III will be the better choice.

A digital camera screen displays a beige and gray film camera, with various camera settings and a green waveform monitor overlayed, showing exposure and focus information.
You will definitely get professional exposure tools and functionality.

After considering everything, I do think the R6 V makes sense in the Canon lineup and is sure to make plenty of working videographers and creators happy. But as someone who loves EVFs, I feel I have to keep up the good fight for capable, compact mirrorless optimized cameras that will let me see what I’m doing when it’s bright out.

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